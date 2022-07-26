Hunter Communications Appoints Ehrika Gladden to Board of Directors

Seasoned technology leader will help expand company's sales efforts

MEDFORD, Ore., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Hunter Communications announced the appointment of IT industry veteran, Ehrika Gladden, to the company's board of directors. Gladden brings more than three decades of progressive executive leadership experience, managing IT and telecom divisions, and will aid in the development of Hunter's sales strategy and efforts to increase market penetration throughout Oregon.

"I'm honored to welcome Ehrika to our board of directors," said Michael Wynschenk, CEO, Hunter Communications. "As we continue to grow and expand into new markets, having a member of the Board with Ehrika's background and expertise will help us better serve our customers, in particular our business customers. Ehrika's global telecom leadership experience adds a perspective that is critical to Hunter's long-term business goals."

In her previous roles with Logitech, Cisco, and Avaya Gladden led multibillion and multimillion dollar global P&L's driving growth for Video Collaboration, Sustainability Products, UCaaS, Services, and Telephony. Her responsibilities included managing the delivery of the P&L for Sales, Marketing, Digital Sales, Channels, and Operations leaders ensuring customers leveraged true solutions value. Gladden currently sits on the Board of Directors of City National Bank (NYSE:CYN). She has been nationally recognized for her inclusive leadership development initiatives and practices. In 2019, Savoy named her one of the Top 50 Influential Women in Businesses and in 2018 Black Enterprise named her as one of the Top 50 Blacks in Technology.

"Hunter is driven by a goal of helping people create meaningful connections, and I'm excited to bring a global lens to that mission," said Gladden. "Universal access to high-speed internet is essential in today's world, and I feel very privileged to take on this role at this time."

Gladden joins the board alongside Wynschenk and current members including: Nikola Trkulja, managing director, Grain Management; Michael McKenzie, managing director, Grain Management; and Richard Ryan, founder, Hunter Communications.

Hunter Communications provides award winning fiber optic broadband internet, fixed wireless services, voice services, and managed IT to business and residential customers in communities throughout Oregon and northern California. With Gig speeds, no data caps, and competitive pricing, Hunter's 2,000+mile fiber network is nationally recognized for performance and reliability. BroadbandNow recognized Hunter with four 2020 Internet Service Provider Awards, including for fastest business internet speeds in Oregon and among the top 10 nationwide. In 2022, PC Magazine recognized Hunter as one of the top internet service providers for gamers in the Northwest.

Founded in 1992, Hunter is headquartered in Medford, Oregon where the company established a legacy of service excellence and commitment to local communities. Hunter Communications was acquired in 2020 by Grain Management, LLC. Additional information is available at Hunterfiber.com.

