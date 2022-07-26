WorkWave Powers Through Q2 with 168% Revenue Growth Year-to-Date

Industry-leading field service SaaS provider continues to show impressive growth in H1 2022 and is recognized as a top 100 software company

HOLMDEL, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkWave®, a leading provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business's life cycle, continues to deliver impressive growth with 168% year-to-date (YTD) growth and Q2 revenue growth of 148% year-over-year (YOY). Software sales have been the main driver behind this momentum, growing at 173% YTD, reflecting WorkWave's consistent ability to deliver innovation and partner with customers to drive their success. As a sign of its growing influence, WorkWave has also been recently named one of the Top 100 Software Companies of 2022 by The Software Report.

"During these times of uncertainty it is even more critical that we continue to focus on consistently delivering tangible value to our customers. That, combined with our ability to be a strong partner, will carry them — and WorkWave — through any challenges they may face," says WorkWave CEO David F. Giannetto. "We expect our outstanding success to continue, and believe that our constant focus on running a well-managed, profitable, organically growing business puts us in a superior position versus our competition."

New customer growth improved 68% YTD, with a 122% net retention rate thanks to WorkWave's continued efforts to provide excellent service, in addition to strong solutions, to its customers. Most notably:

An increased offering for growth-minded, small-to-midsize customers with the launch of Real Green Lite and TEAM Lite – two new solutions that join PestPac Lite and expand WorkWave's market leadership into additional green segments and residential cleaning, respectively.





Continued enhancements of the Real Green platform utilizing WorkWave components, including the award-winning Forms, which enables companies to design highly customized paperless contracts, proposals and other business forms; the first wave of industry leading payment functionality to improve the customer experience; and the launch of a Real Green community site, connecting Real Green customers directly with key WorkWave resources.





The launch of WorkWave's Customer Experience Department, focused on helping customers utilize WorkWave solutions in a way that drives a tangible improvement in how their business operates, grows and increases profitability. This is combined with an expanded Customer Success Department focused on helping customers accelerate the consolidation of acquired companies into their organizations.





The first initial offerings in WorkWave's new set of Financial Services, a collection of financial offerings that will range from credit cards, to lending, to tailored insurance and more — all designed specifically to help WorkWave customers grow their business and maximize their money. This is combined with additional payments functionality in the form of proprietary mobile and back office check scanning, digitizing checks securely to improve cash flow and increase security.

As a result of this year's strong growth, WorkWave has seen a 243% increase in employee growth YOY, and has been named one of NJBIZ's 2022 Best Places to Work for the eighth consecutive year.

For nearly 40 years, WorkWave has been building best practices into its market-leading field service and last mile software solutions to allow best-in-class companies to grow their business, service their customers and maximize their money. Its solutions empower service-oriented companies to reach their full potential through scalable, cloud-based software solutions that support every stage of a business life cycle, including marketing, sales, service delivery, customer interaction and financial transactions. WorkWave is a trusted partner for thousands of customers across a wide variety of industries, including pest control, lawn care, cleaning, HVAC, plumbing and electrical, and last mile delivery. WorkWave's award-winning culture and solutions have been recognized in the SaaS Awards, the Cloud Awards, the American Business Awards, the NJBIZ Best Places to Work Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. For more information, visit https://www.workwave.com.

