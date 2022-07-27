ARCHER SELECTS HONEYWELL FOR SUPPLY OF ACTUATORS AND CLIMATE SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY FOR ITS PRODUCTION AIRCRAFT, ADDING TO ITS GROWING SUPPLY BASE OF AEROSPACE INDUSTRY LEADERS

The relationship demonstrates Archer's continued momentum as it moves toward its goal of achieving Type Certification of its production aircraft in 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PHOENIX, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Aviation Inc. ("Archer") (NYSE: ACHR) has entered into an agreement with Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) covering the supply of flight control actuation and thermal management technologies. Honeywell's actuation technology is a key enabler of Archer's 12 tilt 6 configuration, and Honeywell's thermal management technology will help Archer provide a best-in-class in-cabin experience for its passengers.

Archer's production aircraft will operate in dense urban environments, making critical precision from the aircraft's flight controls and actuators a must. Honeywell's actuators can accept hundreds of micro adjustments and commands per second from fly-by-wire computers, enabling precise navigation. Archer works to incorporate the latest advancements in technology into its aircraft to draw on its safety benefits, and accommodate the unique elements of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. As such, Archer has selected the MicroVCS, Honeywell's thermal management system that provides several advantages compared to conventional systems, including lower weight, higher efficiency, and higher reliability in its size and power class.

Honeywell has more than 60 years of experience delivering actuation and thermal management systems for space, aerospace and naval applications and is an established leader in the eVTOL segment, offering a full line of avionics, navigation, electric propulsion, radar and communications systems, in addition to flight controls and actuation technology.

"Honeywell's position as an established leader in delivering advanced aerospace technologies will be critical to our delivering on our goal of certifying our production aircraft in 2024," said Adam Goldstein, CEO, Archer. "It is evident to us that Honeywell shares our belief that the key to commercializing eVTOL aircraft is working with leading aerospace suppliers to ensure we can deliver as safe an aircraft as possible."

"Honeywell has a wide variety of ready-now solutions that will create a more sustainable future for the aviation sector, and the technology we're providing Archer is a great example of that," said Stéphane Fymat, vice president and general manager, Urban Air Mobility and Unmanned Aerial Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "We're committed to making Urban Air Mobility an everyday form of travel, and Archer's aircraft will help bring that vision to life."

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Archer

Archer's mission is to advance the benefits of sustainable air mobility. Archer's goal is to move people throughout the world's cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner. Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

