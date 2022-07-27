Quobyte and Digital Bedrock Announce Partnership Enhancing Management of Client Data Prior to Preservation

With Quobyte's integration, Digital Bedrock makes digital preservation more efficient.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quobyte Inc., the only deploy-anywhere software storage provider, today announced a new partnership with Digital Bedrock, an affordable, secure digital preservation service. Together, Quobyte's software-defined storage solution improves Digital Bedrock's ability to manage client data prior to preservation.

Quobyte's fully downloadable, POSIX compatible, parallel file system is truly hardware agnostic, running on both bare metal and the public cloud. Now cost-effectiveness and high-performance are no longer a tradeoff. Quobyte runs on economical commodity servers and drives, yet delivers high performance for throughput, random IO, and small files. This flexibility will allow Digital Bedrock to be more efficient in preparing data and media for preservation, further reducing management and compute costs.

As a digital preservation service, Digital Bedrock performs ongoing managed, secure data preservation services protecting any type of highly specialized digital content including post-production assets from media and entertainment companies, and valued digital content from museums, individual artists and creators, academic institutions, government agencies, businesses, and cultural heritage organizations.

"Preserving digital content securely and affordably while guaranteeing its integrity and accessibility is key to many industries–from media companies to government agencies to museums," said Bjorn Kolbeck, CEO, Quobyte. "Our partnership with Digital Bedrock presents data in a more accessible and organized way to simplify the preservation process and further reduce costs."

Preservation services require online storage to analyze, process, and validate digital content before the files are brought through Digital Bedrock's digital preservation system. At any one time up to 1 PB of storage can be stored on its local servers. These can be files from a variety of sources, including large media files, time-based artworks that can incorporate code and software, and digital works that contain thousands of individual files.

"Paradoxically, one of the significant challenges in providing exceptional digital preservation services is deletion," said Linda Tadic, CEO, Digital Bedrock. "As preservation actions are completed, and multiple copies are written to LTO media and stored in multiple offline locations, there is a need to delete large data volumes from the servers so we can continue processing new batches of client data. Quobyte's ability to seamlessly integrate with the workflow makes deletion much easier."

Digital Bedrock's digital preservation services combine intelligent object storage search with offline security and include the following features:

Detailed file analysis to catch hidden errors before long-term preservation Extensive metadata extraction and indexing Active file format obsolescence monitoring Scheduled SHA-512 fixity checks to verify bit health Three copies geographically dispersed in secure, offline storage Secure, fast direct connection to major cloud storage providers so clients' data can also be pushed to/from their cloud storage.

About Quobyte

Founded in 2013 by former Google employees and high-performance computing experts, Quobyte is dedicated to bringing HPC scale-out and hyperscaler operations to the enterprise. Backed by over a decade of research, Quobyte's next-generation parallel file system core serves low-latency and high-throughput workloads within a single system. Quobyte offers enterprise IT the benefits of modern storage for generation scale-out with unlimited performance, automatic transparent failover, and non-disruptive updates.

About Digital Bedrock

Digital Bedrock provides secure, managed digital preservation services in an offline architecture. Digital Bedrock (digitalbedrock.com) offers a unique, long-term digital asset preservation strategy across a wide variety of industries, from media and entertainment, academic institutions, government agencies, businesses with intellectual property, to cultural heritage organizations, at a competitive price and with an unparalleled level of service.

The company creates complex metadata about an asset's characteristics and dependencies, identifies format and software obsolescence vulnerabilities through its patented Digital Object Obsolescence Database, and monitors asset health over time by performing scheduled, bit-level fixity checks. Offline redundancy on LTO is provided in three geographically separated locations, with assets migrated to new storage media as it becomes available.

In addition to its core preservation services, Digital Bedrock also offers software development and consulting services.

More information at https://www.digitalbedrock.com.

