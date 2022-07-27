Tajín®, makers of popular chili lime products, increase availability of its Hot Sauces nationwide at Walmart

The brand is expanding its distribution in response to the growing demand for authentic Mexican products and new flavors

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tajín International Corporation announced today the expansion of the distribution of its two leading sauces, Tajín Mild Hot Sauce and Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce, at Walmart locations. As part of this expansion, the products are found in their international/Hispanic aisle across Walmart shelves nationwide.

Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce (PRNewswire)

Tajín announced today the expansion of the distribution of its two leading hot sauces at Walmart locations nationwide.

This expansion responds to the growth in the demand of products that have been influenced by the increasing trend of trying new flavors in the U.S. For example, chamoy, a Mexican condiment made of dried chilies, lime juice and fruits like apricots, was named the Flavor of the Year 2022 by Food Network Magazine.

"We are excited to announce the continued expansion of Tajín Mild Hot Sauce with its unique hint of lime and Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce with its hint of apricot. Both Hot Sauces are already widely available at all Walmart stores nationwide. This step helps us reach our goal of making Tajín products available to consumers coast-to-coast," said Luis Alfaro, Brand Marketing Manager Sauces & New Developments for Tajín® USA.

This year, the brand launched a marketing campaign to reinforce the market presence of its two hot sauces and to demonstrate the different ways consumers can pair them. For example, Tajín Mild Hot Sauce is great in companion with savory snacks like tortilla chips, chicken wings, pizza and even micheladas, while Tajin Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce is a great way to enjoy with sweet snacks like fruits, smoothies, mangonadas and ice pops.

As part of the new trends, Tajín has been inviting consumers to mix Tajín Clásico's chili-lime powder with either of these two sauces to create unique flavor combinations. The resulting message "MIX IT" is gaining great acceptance among consumers.

Tajín Mild Hot Sauce and Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce are also available nationwide in supermarkets and retailers like Kroger and HEB and on Amazon.

About Tajín Hot Sauce

Tajín Mild Hot Sauce, with the red cap, is made with a blend of 100% natural chilies, lime juice and sea salt, but presented in a sauce product format and larger size of 15.8 ounces. Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce (orange cap) is made with the same natural ingredients but offers a unique fruity and tangy flavor that comes from apricots. Unlike other sauces in the market, Tajín brand sauces have no added sugar or coloring which make them perfect for the entire family.

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in the chili powder category, in addition to being one of the most important brands in the production and commercialization of products derived from chili worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajin was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of lime, chili, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States and Tajin International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006.

Tajín Mild Hot Sauce (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tajín International Corporation