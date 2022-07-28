Make New Memories in Massachusetts This Summer

Massachusetts Launches "Your Massachusetts" Campaign to Inspire Regional Travel

BOSTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- However you "summer" – with friends or family, in cities or at beaches, seeking relaxation or an adrenaline rush – you can do it here in Massachusetts. As the go-to destination in New England offering excitement, emotional connection, and new experiences, Your Massachusetts is waiting.

As part of the recently launched Your Massachusetts campaign, the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism has released several sample itineraries for regional travelers.

Here are a few examples by region of summer activities and events that await you:

Cape Cod and the Islands: The African American Heritage Trail of Martha's Vineyard recently added two new stops: The "Nameless Trail" (site #32), which was created by students at Martha's Vineyard Public Charter School, and "Esther's Story" (site #33), which recounts the bravery of an enslaved woman who escaped from the sloop Endeavor in Edgartown Harbor. Therecently added two new stops: The "Nameless Trail" (site #32), which was created by students at Martha's Vineyard Public Charter School, and "Esther's Story" (site #33), which recounts the bravery of an enslaved woman who escaped from the sloop Endeavor in Edgartown Harbor.

Central Massachusetts : The City of Worcester , which was first established as a town on June 14, 1722 , will hold events throughout the year to celebrate its 300th anniversary. , which was first established as a town on, will hold events throughout the year to celebrate its 300th anniversary.

Greater Boston : The Summer in the City Entertainment Series is back for its 23rd season at Boston's Harborwalk Terrace and Rowes Wharf Sea Grille. Tuesdays through Thursdays, different bands perform nightly on the hotel's floating barge stage. On Fridays, you can see Movies by Moonlight for the first time since 2019. Theis back for its 23rd season atHarborwalk Terrace and Rowes Wharf Sea Grille. Tuesdays through Thursdays, different bands perform nightly on the hotel's floating barge stage. On Fridays, you can see Movies by Moonlight for the first time since 2019.

North of Boston : Set in Amesbury's historic Upper Millyard, Amesbury Carriage Museum's new Industrial History Center celebrates the city's rich industrial heritage. Set inhistoric Upper Millyard, Amesbury Carriage Museum's newcelebrates the city's rich industrial heritage.

South of Boston : The newly created South Shore Irish Heritage Trail highlights the contributions Irish and Irish-Americans made to life on the South Shore. The trail extends through nine towns: Weymouth , Hingham , Hull , Cohasset , Scituate , Marshfield , Duxbury , Kingston , and Plymouth . The newly createdhighlights the contributions Irish and Irish-Americans made to life on the South Shore. The trail extends through nine towns:, and

Western Massachusetts : Tanglewood in Lenox is home once again this summer to The Boston Symphony Orchestra, which will celebrate the 90th birthday of one of its most beloved figures, John Williams , in a special program on August 22 . inis home once again this summer to The Boston Symphony Orchestra, which will celebrate the 90th birthday of one of its most beloved figures,, in a special program on

(Check out what else is going on in Massachusetts this summer and beyond: What's New in 2022 .)

"Massachusetts holds a deep personal meaning for many potential visitors in the region, and we want to remind them that there are many more memories to make here," said Keiko Matsudo Orrall, executive director for the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. "We know that there's greater spontaneity and less long-term planning when it comes to traveling these days, and we want Massachusetts to be top of mind, especially when it comes to longer stays and repeat visits."

There's also a new Massachusetts Sports Trail, which takes sports fans on a journey through the state's long and storied sports history. Visitors can cheer our championship sports teams from Greater Boston, and travel the trail all the way to Western Massachusetts, where they can celebrate the birthplace of two popular American sports. You can also up your game by trying out our trails, rivers, tracks, fields, and greens for yourself.

As part of the Your Massachusetts campaign, a mix of digital, radio, TV, and out-of-home ads are currently running through September 2022 in the following markets: New York City; Albany, N.Y.; Burlington, Vt.; Hartford, Conn.; Portland, Maine; and Providence, R.I. Ads are also featured on 160 regional Amtrak trains, more than 500 taxis in New York City, and in Grand Central Station throughout the summer.

The Your Massachusetts campaign is being led by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism in conjunction with the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development. Campaign ads and additional assets are available to view and download at https://www.visitma.com/media-industry-portal/ .

About the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism:

The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism (MOTT) promotes the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a travel destination for domestic and international visitors. MOTT highlights Massachusetts' culture, history, cuisine and outdoor resources, working closely with 16 regional tourism councils across the state and with larger tourism alliances such as Discover New England and BrandUSA.

View original content:

SOURCE Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism