NREF Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results, Provides Third Quarter 2022 Guidance

DALLAS, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("NREF" or the "Company") (NYSE: NREF) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

NREF reported net income of $8.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share1, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to net income of $12.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

NREF reported earnings available for distribution2 of $12.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share1, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Matt McGraner, Chief Investment Officer of NREF, said "During Q2, NREF continued to deliver stable earnings and CAD, while generating more than $100 million of high-quality investments during a volatile capital markets environment. NREF will continue to deploy assets into investments in line with the Company's favorite real estate verticals – life science, self-storage, and workforce rental housing, all of which NREF believes should outperform amid this inflationary environment."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Outstanding total portfolio of $1.6 billion , composed of 75 investments 3

Single-family rental ("SFR"), multifamily, life sciences, and self-storage represent 44.2%, 53.7%, 1.7%, and 0.5% of the Company's debt portfolio, respectively

Weighted-average loan to value ("LTV") 4 and debt service coverage ratio ("DSCR") on our SFR, CMBS, CMBS IO strips, preferred, mezzanine, bridge loan, credit risk transfer and SFR-pass through certificate investments are 68.5% and 1.63x 3 , respectively

As of July 27, 2022 , there are no loans currently in forbearance in our portfolio

During 2Q 2022, NREF purchased $8 .0MM of preferred equity investments with a current yield of 10.5%

On April 14, 2022 , a $25 .0MM convertible note converted into common stock in a private ground lease REIT

On April 25, 2022 , one single–family rental first mortgage loan with an aggregate principal amount of $6 .1MM was repaid in full

On May 2, 2022 , NREF purchased a $40 .7MM fixed rate Freddie Mac SB-Series B-Piece, with an estimated 7.9% yield

On June 1, 2022 , NREF purchase two single-family rental pass-through certificates with an aggregate $20 .5MM in principal outstanding

On June 9, 2022 , NREF originated a $4 .5MM mezzanine loan with a yield of SOFR + 1070bps

Year-over-year changes of earnings per diluted share, earnings available for distribution per diluted share, cash available for distribution 2 per diluted share and book value per combined share (common shares and noncontrolling interests) of -41.4%, 36.9%, 34.3% and 5.9%, respectively

Today, NREF announced a third quarter 2022 dividend of $0.50 per common share

1 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding assumes vesting of all outstanding unvested restricted stock units and the conversion of all redeemable non-controlling interests.

2 Earnings available for distribution and cash available for distribution are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of earnings available for distribution and cash available for distribution to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, see the "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections of this release.

3 As of July 27, 2022; CMBS B-Pieces reflected on an unconsolidated basis.

4 Loan to value is generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated or by the current principal amount as of the date of the most recent as-is appraised value. For our CMBS B-Pieces, LTV is based on the weighted-average LTV of the underlying loan pool.

5 Net income attributable to common stockholders in 3Q 2022 is estimated to be between $5.9MM and $7.6MM. See reconciliations below.

Looking Ahead: Third Quarter 2022 Guidance



Earnings Available for Distribution

3Q 2022 EAD per diluted common share guidance is $0.44 5 at the midpoint





Low



Mid



High





Sep. 30, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



























Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 5,883



$ 6,749



$ 7,615

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests



2,084





2,352





2,619

Adjustments























Amortization of stock-based compensation



873





873





873

EAD

$ 8,840



$ 9,974



$ 11,107



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



15,529





15,529





15,529

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



22,667





22,667





22,667



























EAD per Diluted Weighted Average Share

$ 0.39



$ 0.44



$ 0.49



Cash Available for Distribution

3Q 2022 CAD per diluted common share guidance is $0.51 5 at the midpoint





Low



Mid



High





Sep. 30, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



Sep. 30, 2022



























EAD

$ 8,840



$ 9,974



$ 11,107

Adjustments























Amortization of premiums



4,700





4,700





4,700

Accretion of discounts



(3,579)





(3,579)





(3,579)

Amortization and depreciation



466





466





466

CAD

$ 10,427



$ 11,561



$ 12,694



























Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



15,529





15,529





15,529

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



22,667





22,667





22,667



























CAD per Diluted Weighted Average Share

$ 0.46



$ 0.51



$ 0.56



Conference Call Details

The Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT), to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-220-8474 or, for international callers, +1 646-828-8193 and using passcode Conference ID: 5263678. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, https://nref.nexpoint.com (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Thursday, August 4, 2022, by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 5263678.

For additional commentary and portfolio information, please view NREF's earning supplement, which was posted on the Company's website, http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table provides a reconciliation of Earnings Available for Distribution and Cash Available for Distribution to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders (in thousands, except per share amounts):





For the Three Months Ended June 30,













2022



2021



% Change

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 5,023



$ 5,542





-9.4 % Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests



2,548





5,834





-56.3 %

























Adjustments























Amortization of stock-based compensation



871





557





56.4 % Unrealized (gains) or losses (1)



4,184





(3,859)





-208.4 % EAD

$ 12,626



$ 8,074





56.4 %

























EAD per Diluted Weighted-Average Share

$ 0.56



$ 0.41





36.3 %

























Adjustments























Amortization of premiums

$ 3,854



$ 2,808





37.3 % Accretion of discounts



(3,244)





(1,680)





93.1 % Depreciation and amortization of real estate investment



946





—



N/A

Amortization of deferred financing costs



12





—



N/A

CAD

$ 14,194



$ 9,202





54.2 %

























CAD per Diluted Weighted-Average Share

$ 0.63



$ 0.47





34.4 %

























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic



14,748





5,306





178.0 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted



22,494





19,603





14.7 %



(1) Unrealized gains represent the net change in unrealized gains on investments held at fair value.







About NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities. More information about the Company is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may", "should" and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business and industry in general, the Company's strategy to continue to invest in investments in its favorite verticals, which NREF believes should outperform amid this inflationary environment, estimated yields and third quarter 2022 guidance, including net income attributable to common stockholders, EAD and CAD. They are not guarantees of future results and forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the ultimate duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, as well as those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statement. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this press release and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this press release are earnings available for distribution ("EAD") and cash available for distribution ("CAD").

EAD is defined as net income (loss) attributable to our common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests and realized gains and losses not otherwise included in net income (loss), excluding any unrealized gains or losses or other similar non-cash items that are included in net income (loss) for the applicable reporting period, regardless of whether such items are included in other comprehensive income (loss), or in net income (loss) and adding back amortization of stock-based compensation. We use EAD to evaluate our performance which excludes the effects of certain GAAP adjustments and transactions that we believe are not indicative of our current operations and to assess our long-term ability to pay distributions. We believe providing EAD as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) to our investors is helpful to their assessment of our performance and our long-term ability to pay distributions. We also use EAD as a component of the management fee paid to our manager. EAD does not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income, an indication of our GAAP cash flows from operating activities, a measure of our liquidity or an indication of funds available for our cash needs. Our computation of EAD may not be comparable to EAD reported by other REITs.

We calculate CAD by adjusting EAD by adding back amortization of premiums, amortization and depreciation and amortization of deferred financing costs and by removing accretion of discounts and non-cash items, such as stock dividends. We use CAD to evaluate our performance and our current ability to pay distributions. We also believe that providing CAD as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) to our investors is helpful to their assessment of our performance and our current ability to pay distributions. CAD does not represent net income or cash flows from operating activities and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income, an indication of our GAAP cash flows from operating activities, a measure of our liquidity or an indication of funds available for our cash needs. Our computation of CAD may not be comparable to CAD reported by other REITs.

