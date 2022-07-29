MAYNE PHARMA AND GOODRX ANNOUNCE NEW INITIATIVE TO INCREASE AWARENESS OF NEXTSTELLIS® AND EXPAND ACCESS TO BIRTH CONTROL

Mayne Pharma enters into strategic agreement with GoodRx

GoodRx and Mayne Pharma to collaborate and deliver an enhanced NEXTSTELLIS® direct-to-consumer (DTC) program

ADELAIDE, Australia, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX: MYX) is pleased to announce a new strategic collaboration with GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform in the U.S. The collaborative initiative will deliver an enhanced direct-to-consumer program aimed at building awareness of NEXTSTELLIS® (E4/DRSP) oral contraceptive availability in the United States. In addition, the initiative is focused on improving access to and raising awareness of available birth control methods.

GoodRx has millions of visitors who come to the site each month looking for ways to save on their medications and more than 750,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) have used the platform since June 2021 to help their patients access their prescriptions. By combining GoodRx's reach with Mayne Pharma's novel contraceptive, which IQVIA notes is the fastest growing branded contraceptive in 2022 based on total prescriptions dispensed[1], this program will help further engage consumers and increase access for NEXTSTELLIS®. It will also build awareness among HCPs, over 4,000 of whom have already written prescriptions for the product.

Mayne Pharma's CEO Scott Richards said, "We are excited to announce this strategic agreement with GoodRx at a time when providing choice, education, and access to birth control has never been more critical. We know from experience that activating consumers through a DTC program is a key component of any contraceptive brand launch, and are excited to work together with GoodRx to inform more consumers and HCPs. This new collaboration highlights our joint commitment to helping women take control of their reproductive health."

"Providing access to affordable and convenient reproductive care has never been more important than it is right now," said Doug Hirsch, co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx. "By working with Mayne Pharma, we're helping women have the most up-to-date information about their contraception options so they can make informed decisions that work with their budget and their lifestyle."

The NEXTSTELLIS® program launched nationally in July 2022 across targeted digital and social media channels, as well as at key points within a woman's healthcare journey, including point-of-care. The NEXTSTELLIS®, DTC campaign, It's In Our Nature, makes an emotional connection with next-gen women who naturally want more choice in birth control but feel constrained. These women are especially interested in learning about NEXTSTELLIS® and its estrogen, estetrol. The program is intended to encourage women to talk to their healthcare providers about their birth control options and direct consumers to visit NEXTSTELLIS.com to obtain further information.

About Mayne Pharma

Mayne Pharma is an ASX-listed specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialising novel and generic pharmaceuticals, offering patients better, safe and more accessible medicines. Mayne Pharma also provides contract development and manufacturing services to clients worldwide.

Mayne Pharma has a 40-year track record of innovation and success in developing new oral drug delivery systems. These technologies have been successfully commercialized in numerous products that continue to be marketed around the world.

Mayne Pharma has two facilities based in Salisbury, Australia and Greenville, NC, US with expertise in the formulation of complex oral and topical dose forms including potent compounds, modified-release products and poorly soluble compounds.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $40 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

About NEXTSTELLIS®

Developed by Mithra, NEXTSTELLIS® is a novel, patent-protected combined oral contraceptive pill containing 14.2 mg estetrol (E4) and 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP). E4 is a naturally produced estrogen during pregnancy, and E4 in NEXTSTELLIS® is derived from a plant source. In two phase 3 clinical studies conducted in 3,632 women, NEXTSTELLIS® was shown to be both safe and effective and met its primary endpoint of pregnancy prevention. It also delivered positive results on a variety of secondary endpoints that demonstrated excellent cycle control, bleeding pattern, safety and tolerability, and low rates of adverse reactions.

Mayne Pharma has a 20-year license and supply agreement in the US and Australia for NEXTSTELLIS®.

NEXTSTELLIS® is a registered trademark of a Estetra SRL, a Mithra Pharmaceuticals affiliates company.

