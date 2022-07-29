ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Terra Tokens Investors With Losses Over $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - UST, LUNA, KRT, ANC, WHALE, ASTRO, APOLLO, XDEFI, MINE, aUST, vUST, MIR, mBTC, mETH, mVIXY, mTSLA, UST-mVIXY-LP, bLUNA-LUNA-LP, XDEFI-UST-LP, bLUNA, bETH

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of Terra Tokens, including UST, LUNA, KRT, ANC, WHALE, ASTRO, APOLLO, XDEFI, MINE, aUST, vUST, MIR, Mirrored Assets (e.g. mBTC, mETH, mVIXY, mTSLA, etc.), Liquidity Pool tokens (e.g. UST-mVIXY-LP, bLUNA-LUNA-LP, XDEFI-UST-LP, etc.) and/or Bonded Assets (e.g. bLUNA and bETH) (together "Terra Tokens"), between May 20, 2021 and May 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 19, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action lawsuit against Defendants TerraForm Labs Pte. Ltd ("TFL"), Jump Crypto, Jump Trading LLC, Republic Capital, Republic Maximal LLC, Tribe Capital, DeFinance Capital, DeFinance Technologies, GSR/GSR Market Limited, Three Arrows Capital Pte. Ltd, TFL's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Do Kwon, and TFL's Head of Research, Nicholas Platias (Kwon and Platias together, "Individual Defendants").

SO WHAT: If you purchased Terra during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Terra class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=7750 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class actionterraform lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 19, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, TFL and the Individual Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 ("Securities Act") by selling non-exempt securities without registering them. The complaint alleges that TFL and the Individual Defendants also violated provisions of the Securities Act by participating in TFL's failure to register the Terra Tokens.

Also according to the lawsuit, Defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by carrying out a plan, scheme, and course of conduct that TFL intended to and did deceive retail investors and thereby caused them to purchase Terra Tokens at artificially inflated prices; endorsed false statements they knew or recklessly should have known were materially misleading; and made untrue statements of material fact and omitted to state material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading.

The lawsuit further alleges non-securities claims against Defendants including violations of provisions of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ("RICO") by conducting the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, California common law claims for aiding and abetting and for civil conspiracy, and provisions of California common law by possessing the monetary value of Terra Tokens at inflated value which rightfully belongs to the putative members of the Class.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

