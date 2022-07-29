Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Safehold Sets Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, prior to market open.

Safehold Logo
Safehold Logo(PRNewswire)

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in:

844.867.6163

International:

409.207.6969

Access Code:

1619818


A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 2:30 p.m. ET on August 3, 2022 through 12:00 a.m. ET on August 17, 2022 by calling:

Replay:

866.207.1041

International:

402.970.0847

Access Code:

7436202

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:
Jason Fooks
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Marketing
T 212.930.9400
E investors@safeholdinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safehold-sets-second-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-and-webcast-301595891.html

SOURCE Safehold

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.