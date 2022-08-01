Equinix Appoints Scott Crenshaw as EVP & GM, Digital Services

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced the appointment of Scott Crenshaw to the position of Executive Vice President & General Manager, Digital Services.

In this newly created role, Crenshaw will be responsible for driving the growth and strategy of Equinix's suite of digital services, including Equinix Fabric™, Equinix Metal® and Network Edge. He will have direct responsibility for product management and the associated software engineering teams supporting these offerings.

Crenshaw's appointment comes at a time when businesses globally continue to rely upon Equinix for their critical digital infrastructure needs, including the ability to leverage Equinix's market-leading interconnected colocation portfolio through virtual, as a Service and edge solutions.

Additional products under Crenshaw's leadership will include Equinix Internet Exchange ® , Equinix Metro Connect ® , Equinix Internet Access and Equinix Precision Time ® .

Crenshaw joins Equinix from Concourse Labs, where he has served as CEO, and previously as President and Chief Operating Officer. As CEO, he enabled large enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by automating cloud security and compliance.

Prior to Concourse Labs, Crenshaw served in a variety of roles at Rackspace Technology, Inc., including Executive Vice President and General Manager, Private Cloud. In this role, he led the growth of Rackspace's Private Cloud as a Service business to over $1 billion in revenue and the introduction of industry-first hybrid and multicloud services for businesses.

At Red Hat Software, Crenshaw led the Linux Business Unit and started the company's Cloud Business Unit, serving as its Vice President and General Manager. He was a driving force in leading the company's transformation from a Linux vendor into a major player in modern cloud infrastructure and developer platforms.

Crenshaw has held additional positions of senior leadership at Verisign, Acronis, NTRU and Datawatch Corporation.

A co-inventor of seven U.S. patents, Crenshaw has also served as a member of the board of directors for BluVector Inc. and Cloud Technology Partners, Inc.

Crenshaw received a B.S. in Computer Science from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology , where he was a Sloan Fellow.

Quotes

Charles Meyers , President and Chief Executive Officer, Equinix

"Equinix continues to power the world's digital leaders, building and operating the most trusted, programmable and sustainable platform for interconnected infrastructure. Scott Crenshaw brings a perfect blend of skills and experience to help us drive our customer-focused vision for digital services. Scott will help us envision and deliver the services we need to help customers transform and scale their infrastructure with speed, agility, reliability and the cloud-optimized architectures they need to meet today's business needs and capture tomorrow's opportunities. Scott's track record of innovation and success at Concourse, Red Hat and Rackspace make him an ideal leader for this critical role."

Scott Crenshaw , EVP & General Manager, Digital Services, Equinix

"Equinix is a world-class organization with a long track record in driving innovations that enable businesses to use their digital infrastructure as a source of commercial advantage and success. I look forward to leading the Digital Services team as we deliver customers unique and innovative solutions to accelerate digital transformation and unlock the power of the extensive hybrid multicloud ecosystem that fuels Platform Equinix."

