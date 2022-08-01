Kevin Guest Shares 5 Ways to be Kind in National Civility Month

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Civility Month, held each August, provides an opportunity to treat others with kindness, empathy and respect, according to a global CEO and bestselling author.

"As human beings, we need each other. We need encouragement, empathy and connections. We need smiles, kind words, good advice and trusted friends," said Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "National Civility Month is the perfect time to share kindness and expand our circle of influence for the better with those around us."

Author of the bestseller All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest provides five ways to help leaders and employees strengthen company culture through the power of civility to each other.

"Number one on the list is to focus on kindness first thing in the morning and think about how you'll treat others that day," Guest said. "Maybe you'll call your grandmother to let her know you're thinking about her. Perhaps you'll help your neighbor carry in her groceries – anything from the heart will do."

Guest says next, we should notice others around us who may be struggling.

"If you know someone who's experiencing a particular challenge, ask yourself what you would want from others if you were in their position," he said. "If it's a social evening out with friends to unwind or being a quiet listener, you have an opportunity to make a difference."

His third point is to use technology to be kind.

"Think of how wonderful it is to get a text from someone who tells you how much you helped them or matter to them," the international leader said. "Texting and emailing are quick and easy, yet those tools can send a powerful and kind message to someone, so follow your impressions when you feel inclined to reach out."

The next item may be hard for some, but Guest recommends always taking the higher road when talking about others.

"When you avoid office gossip and don't join negative talk about another person, that is a true demonstration of kindness and respect," Guest said. "Keep yourself from listening to unpleasant statements about others and don't add anything negative to the conversation."

In his book, Guest writes that his father had an employee who accidentally burned their lumber mill to the ground.

"My parents were devastated, but because kindness and forgiveness were two of my dad's core values, I don't remember ever hearing him say anything derogatory about that employee," he wrote. "In fact, that same employee continued to work at the mill for many years."

Finally, Guest encourages everyone to think of themself as an instrument of kindness.

"It's a wild concept to some, but have you considered that maybe you were put on this earth to be kind to others? If you believe it's your job, role or destiny to be good to others, you'll begin to behave with kindness all the time," he said. "When you believe you can greatly affect the feelings of others through simple acts of kindness, you'll act differently and see remarkable things happen to them and to yourself."

All proceeds from All the Right Reasons are directed to feed two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

