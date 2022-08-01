LHP Offers New Battery Management System Training to Address the Next Generation of Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage

COLUMBUS, Ind., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHP Engineering Solutions has provided engineering services and technology integration for the transportation industry since the company was founded in 2001. LHP is committed to creating a safe automotive landscape by delivering state-of-the-art training, hands-on consulting and implementation, technology solutions, and engineering services built on the latest automotive industry standards and best practices. The value LHP has to offer—both in their comprehensive solutions and fundamental training—is necessary for continuously innovating in the transportation industry and creating safer roads.

"LHP is committed to Electric Vehicle advancement through consulting, equipment, and now training upskill. The new Battery Management System course is the next step to ensuring the industry is equipped with the know-how and personnel needed to commercialize the next generation of electric vehicle and energy storage systems" says Steve Neemeh, LHP's Chief Technology Officer.

LHP's Battery Management System (BMS) course is a 5-day, 40-hour training experience that will develop technical EV battery management skills. Graduates of this course will be qualified to obtain a job related to electric vehicles or hybrid electric vehicles and run performance tests to characterize a Lithium-Ion battery system. They will also be qualified to describe an automotive BESS's key components and critical functionality while familiarizing themselves with system engineering tasks for BESS applications.

"Advancements in battery technology have accelerated hybrid and electric vehicle performance in recent years" says Christian Glass, LHP's General Manager. "Our Battery Management System course aims to equip engineers with the skills to create a lasting positive impact on the industry's charge towards."

This entry into battery technology will provide hands-on testing of a simple battery pack and BMS. In this training, students will understand energy storage and conversion, BMS functions, algorithms, and fault detection for battery applications. Additionally, students will learn how the BMS communicates through CAN networks, Battery and BMS failure modes and mitigation strategies, and how to monitor voltage, temperature, and current within a battery. Students who complete LHP's BMS course will earn Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Certification CEU/PDH.

