USW Backs Passage of Inflation Reduction Act

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway released the following statement today in support of the Inflation Reduction Act:

"The Inflation Reduction Act represents an important step forward for working families, making long overdue investments in ensuring a safe and healthy future for communities across our nation.

"Reining in health care costs for millions of Americans will help provide a respite for workers and retirees grappling with inflation, while reforming our tax system will help combat rampant economic inequality by ensuring the richest corporations are paying their fair share.

"Just as crucially, the bill will pave the way for both a cleaner environment and good jobs, as we invest in building out domestic supply chains across the clean energy economy, from mining critical minerals to advanced manufacturing.

"The USW applauds Senate Democrats for reaching this crucial consensus and encourages Congress to continue prioritizing workers and their families as we tackle today's challenges and build a more secure tomorrow."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

