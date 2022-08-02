3D Damage Measurements and Depth Mapping are now available in version 1.1

Measure the damage. Stop the guesswork.

LONGVIEW, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dents.co, a software company serving the auto body repair industry, recently released version 1.1 of their mobile application on Apple's App Store. The latest version of the app brings exciting new features to LiDAR-enabled iPhone and iPad devices.

3D Measurements

The Dents.co mobile app leverages the LiDAR sensors in the latest iPhone and iPad Pro models to estimate the depth of the damage relative to the natural curves of the panel. This allows you to capture that measurement and report on it down to the millimeter, providing a high level of precision for negotiations.

Damage Depth Mapping

In addition to the depth measurements, the Dents.co app generates 3D depth maps to better communicate the severity of damage to a panel. You can use this data to suit your company's needs to determine repair vs. replace, or to negotiate repair time.

3D Reports

3D data has added new depth to our reporting. Our new reporting format fully integrates 3D data, including depth measurements and heat mapping imagery. We have also added a focused, dent-level report to better organize documentation and bring clarity to your negotiations.

About Dents.co

Dents.co is a first-of-its-kind app revolutionizing the collision repair industry. The app measures auto body damage, offering a more streamlined auto damage estimating and negotiation process for shops and insurers. Dents.co is available for the benefit of collision centers and insurance providers.

For more information, visit Dents.co.

