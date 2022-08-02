Bosch and Broadly: Providing Local Auto Shops With a Premium Customer Experience and Reputation Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch and Broadly are excited to share the continuation of a two-year partnership providing strategic go-to-market collaboration, uniting the Bosch Module Network, one of the world's largest independent chain of workshops backed by the resources, capabilities and first-class expertise of the Bosch team, with Broadly's unrivaled reputation management and customer engagement tools.

(PRNewswire)

Broadly has helped thousands of local shop owners across the United States grow successful businesses through a variety of high-impact features — including Web Chat, Text Messaging, Automated Review Requests, Appointment and Service Reminders, and Contactless Payments — all aimed at increasing revenue and operational efficiency while delivering meaningful customer experiences.

Through this ongoing collaboration, over 100 Bosch shops have been able to collect high-volume, consistent reviews and capture more leads all while simultaneously improving the experience for their customers. And there is no end in sight for this valuable partnership.

"Bosch is committed to helping our shops pair personal customer service with a high-tech customer experience. Broadly is one of our preferred vendors because of their commitment to a customer-first mindset. The Broadly app helps our shops attract leads, engage with customers, and build stronger online reputations so they can win more business. Our partnership with Broadly allows us to further enrich the auto repair experience for our end-customers." - Jack Ogden, Program Manager, Bosch Automotive Aftermarket

For more information on how you can benefit from Broadly as a Bosch Module Network shop, please visit our website: https://broadly.com/bosch-demo/

About Bosch

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs over 400,000 associates worldwide with operations divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves the quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com .

About Broadly

Build a strong, lasting online presence and a reputation that helps you stand out in your area. Broadly helps thousands of local businesses attract leads, connect with and serve customers, and automatically request reviews - all from one easy-to-use app. Consistently provide a 5-star customer experience with a custom-built responsive website, automated web chat, streamlined text and email communication, and flexible mobile payment options. Our app connects with the tools you already use and comes with dedicated, ongoing customer support. Broadly makes it easy for customers to find you, work with you, and rave about you.

Learn more at https://broadly.com/bosch-demo/ .

Media Contact:

Chris Deianni

cdeianni@broadly.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Broadly