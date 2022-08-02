Regard and TidalHealth Partner To Fight Clinician Burnout Through AI-Driven Workflows

Implementation of Regard's technology into TidalHealth's hospital systems increases patient diagnosis accuracy, reduces provider burnout and helps achieve key metrics

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regard , a software company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, and TidalHealth , a health system dedicated to community health and patient-centric care, today announced a new partnership. Through the implementation of Regard's software, physicians within the TidalHealth network are able to automate electronic health record (EHR) chart reviews and enhance patient safety by ensuring all diagnoses are uncovered. This partnership also aims to reduce costs and drive better revenue through efficient documentation.

This partnership comes at a critical time as physician burnout continues on an unfathomable upward trajectory. In 2022, nearly half of U.S. physicians reported feeling burned out and have lost eagerness to continue in the field. Designed to recognize approximately 50 of the most common medical conditions, Regard's algorithms augment and automate clinical workflows to ensure no condition is overlooked. Physicians' time spent writing notes has been reduced by 20%, according to Regard client time studies. The technology has been used on over 40,000 patients and has diagnosed over 500,000 medical conditions that otherwise would have been missed by providers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the vast structural problems that exist within the U.S. healthcare system," said Eli Ben-Joseph, co-founder and CEO of Regard. "Physicians are overwhelmed with administrative burdens when their focus should be providing high-quality patient care. Our technology is designed to advance and enrich the practice of medicine and we're excited to help support TidalHealth as they look to empower their network of practitioners and build the future of medicine."

With a track record of nearly 125 years championing the improvement and enhancement of patient and community care, TidalHealth practitioners in Maryland and Delaware now have access to Regard's proprietary algorithms that will aggregate and mine the entirety of a patient's medical history through their EHR. Less time writing and reading notes means happier doctors and more time to practice medicine. Recent studies show a 56% reduction in measures of burnout amongst clinicians using Regard. The aggregated data decreases room for error while optimizing the diagnostic and billing processes, resulting in overall improved quality of care and allowing for accurate hospital reimbursements.

"Providers need to focus on the patient and not the technology. When we bring technology like this forward we can have a real impact on provider happiness," said Mark Weisman, M.D., chief information officer and chief medical information officer at TidalHealth. "From workflow optimization to technology adoption and facility design and development, we're always looking to provide our providers with a constant improvement of quality care. We're excited to join forces with Regard to empower our providers with groundbreaking technology which will allow them to streamline their workflows and maintain our standard of excellence."

Technology built for providers means seamless integration and adoption, less frustration and more fulfillment. Within two years, Regard has successfully launched in 15 hospitals across the country.

Regard has a rapidly-growing waitlist of hospital systems eager to get access to its groundbreaking technology. To learn more, visit: www.withregard.com.

About Regard

Regard improves healthcare by building AI software that empowers physicians to accurately diagnose patients. Working closely with physicians and health systems, Regard's product analyzes physicians' notes and lab results to ensure no condition is overlooked. The diagnoses, along with supporting documentation and billing information, are written back into the medical record. It is the only product on the market that saves physicians time, improves patient outcomes, and increases hospital revenue through automated diagnosis and documentation. Since launching in Fall 2020, Regard is now live in 15 hospitals and seven states. With dozens of hospitals lined up, Regard is carving a path to bring top-tier medicine to every physician and patient worldwide. For more information, visit www.withregard.com .

About TidalHealth

In 2020, nearly 5,000 healthcare providers from across the region united under one name in celebration of a shared mission: to improve the health of the community.

Better Together.

TidalHealth -- which includes TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, TidalHealth Nanticoke, TidalHealth McCready Pavilion, and an expansive physician network with 31 locations, 250 providers in 22 different specialties -- have joined forces to offer the best in patient-centered care. We provide a full range of services, including neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, joint replacement, emergency/trauma care, comprehensive cancer care, women's and children's services, wound care and clinical trials and research as a member of the Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network.

As we joined together, three key points became evident about our new health system: quality is our constant, special is our signature and community is our core. By combining knowledge and sharing evidence-based protocols, TidalHealth is able to offer the best healthcare in Delmarva. Primary care physicians and specialists are collaborating every day to personalize the patient experience, and new technologies and treatment options continue to define the standard for safer care, faster recoveries and better outcomes.

Through TidalHealth's primary care and specialty care offices across Delmarva, health campuses in Maryland and Delaware, FamilyLabs and pharmacies and our Wagner Wellness Van, we are making it more convenient than ever for patients to get the care they need.

With its legacy of firsts and proven accomplishments — and its ability to extend care above and beyond its walls — TidalHealth is in a position to offer the best care in our region.

Learn more at tidalhealth.org.

