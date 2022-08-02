RNWK ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of RealNetworks, Inc. with an Affiliate of RealNetworks' CEO, Robert D. Glaser

RNWK ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Merger of RealNetworks, Inc. with an Affiliate of RealNetworks' CEO, Robert D. Glaser

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP) (PRNewswire)

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased RealNetworks, Inc. ("RealNetworks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RNWK) stock prior to June 28, 2022 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger of RealNetworks with and into Greater Heights LLC, an affiliate of the Company's founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Robert D. Glaser. Mr. Glaser, together with his affiliates, currently owns approximately 39% of the outstanding shares of RealNetworks's stock. Under the terms of the deal, each outstanding share of common stock of RealNetworks will be converted into the right to receive cash consideration of $0.73 per share.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The RealNetworks merger investigation concerns whether the Board of RealNetworks has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP