SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Same Store RevPAR Increases 63%; 2019 RevPAR Recapture Reaches New Quarterly High of 94%
Accretive Transaction Activity Completed with Miami Brickell Acquisition and San Francisco Hilton Garden Inn Sale
Reinstatement of Quarterly Common Dividend Announced
AUSTIN, Texas, August 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
"Our operating results continued to improve meaningfully during the quarter driven by robust leisure demand and the accelerating recovery of corporate transient and group demand which has continued to shift growth in our portfolio midweek and to our urban assets. During the second quarter, we achieved pandemic era highs in nominal RevPAR, 2019 RevPAR recapture, and operating profit margin as average daily rates exceeded 2019 levels by 2% for the quarter and an encouraging 5% in the month of June," said Jonathan P. Stanner, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the ongoing strength of the recovery in our operating results and our successful transaction and balance sheet activity, we are pleased to announce the reinstatement of a quarterly common dividend. This reinstatement reflects our conviction in the ability of our business to continue to produce strong free cash flow and navigate any uncertainty created by macroeconomic volatility. Year-to-date we have completed nearly $1 billion of opportunistic transactions, including more than $900 million of acquisitions in high-growth sun belt markets which continue to perform better than our underwritten expectations. Our balance sheet is well positioned with nearly $500 million of total liquidity and a favorable debt maturity profile, giving the Company ample flexibility to pursue a broad range of opportunities," commented Mr. Stanner.
Second Quarter 2022 Summary
- Net Income (Loss): Net income attributable to common stockholders was $7.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to ($22.4) million, or ($0.21) per diluted share, in the same period of 2021.
- Pro forma RevPAR: Pro forma RevPAR increased 54.2 percent to $121.40 compared to the same period in 2021. Pro forma ADR increased 37.1 percent to $163.62 compared to the same period in 2021, and pro forma occupancy increased 12.5 percent to 74.2 percent.
- Same Store RevPAR: Same Store RevPAR increased 62.7 percent to $127.44 compared to the same period in 2021. Same store ADR increased 40.4 percent to $169.01 compared to the same period in 2021, and same store occupancy increased 15.9 percent to 75.4 percent.
- Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA increased to $70.7 million compared to $36.5 million in the same period in 2021. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin grew to 37.8 percent from 31.4 percent in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre increased to $54.6 million from $21.7 million in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $32.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the same period of 2021. During the second quarter, the Company recognized a one-time $20.5 million gain on sale related to the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Airport North hotel which resulted in $3.5 million of incremental tax expense recorded during the quarter. Adjusted for the one-time gain and related income tax expense, adjusted FFO was $36.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share.
- Capital Improvements: The Company invested $14.9 million in capital improvements during the second quarter and $11.8 million on a pro rata basis after consideration of joint ventures.
The Company's results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 are as follows (in thousands, except per share amounts):
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
Net income (loss) attributable to
$ 7,944
$ (22,401)
$ (4,435)
$ (57,475)
Net income (loss) per diluted share
$ 0.07
$ (0.21)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.55)
Total revenues
$ 183,248
$ 86,524
$ 325,117
$ 144,378
EBITDAre (1)
$ 62,438
$ 17,222
$ 101,176
$ 22,490
Adjusted EBITDAre (1)
$ 54,592
$ 21,734
$ 87,513
$ 27,958
FFO (1)
$ 27,135
$ 1,827
$ 41,628
$ (7,681)
Adjusted FFO (1)
$ 32,624
$ 8,420
$ 52,765
$ 1,497
FFO per diluted share and unit (1)
$ 0.22
$ 0.02
$ 0.35
$ (0.07)
Adjusted FFO per diluted share and unit (1)
$ 0.27
$ 0.08
$ 0.44
$ 0.01
Pro Forma Portfolio Operating Data (2)
RevPAR
$ 121.40
$ 78.71
$ 110.27
$ 66.92
RevPAR Growth
54.2 %
64.8 %
Hotel EBITDA
$ 70,727
$ 36,467
$ 120,106
$ 51,486
Hotel EBITDA margin
37.8 %
31.4 %
35.6 %
26.4 %
Hotel EBITDA margin growth
633 bps
926 bps
Same Store Portfolio Operating Data (3)
RevPAR
$ 127.44
$ 78.32
$ 113.22
$ 65.63
RevPAR Growth
62.7 %
72.5 %
Hotel EBITDA
$ 54,168
$ 25,272
$ 87,933
$ 33,133
Hotel EBITDA margin
28.9 %
21.8 %
35.7 %
23.2 %
Hotel EBITDA margin growth
714 bps
1,250 bps
(1)
See tables later in this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP financial measures, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, funds from operations ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share and unit, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), and AFFO per diluted share and unit, as well as a reconciliation of operating loss to hotel EBITDA. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.
(2)
Unless stated otherwise in this release, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for 102 hotels owned as of June 30, 2022, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2021 and remained open for the entirety of the measurement period. As a result, all pro forma information includes operating and financial results for hotels acquired since January 1, 2021, which may include periods prior to the Company's ownership. Pro forma and non-GAAP financial measures are unaudited.
(3)
All same store information includes operating and financial results for 71 hotels owned as of June 30, 2022, and at all times during the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021.
Monthly Operating Data
Pro Forma 102 Hotels (1)
Q1
Apr
May
Jun
Q2
YTD
Occupancy
64.2 %
74.2 %
72.9 %
75.5 %
74.2 %
69.2 %
ADR
$ 154.11
$ 162.84
$ 163.81
$ 164.20
$ 163.62
$ 159.26
RevPAR
$ 98.92
$ 120.89
$ 119.43
$ 123.95
$ 121.40
$ 110.27
2021 Variance
Occupancy change vs 2021
20.6 %
18.4 %
12.9 %
7.0 %
12.5 %
16.1 %
ADR change vs 2021
49.4 %
45.1 %
37.4 %
30.5 %
37.1 %
41.9 %
RevPAR change vs 2021
80.2 %
71.8 %
55.1 %
39.6 %
54.2 %
64.8 %
2019 Variance
Occupancy change vs 2019
-16.1 %
-8.6 %
-10.2 %
-10.0 %
-9.6 %
-12.7 %
ADR change vs 2019
-4.6 %
0.1 %
2.0 %
4.6 %
2.2 %
-0.9 %
RevPAR change vs 2019
-19.9 %
-8.5 %
-8.4 %
-5.8 %
-7.6 %
-13.5 %
Same Store 71 Hotels (2)
Q1
Apr
May
Jun
Q2
YTD
Occupancy
63.3 %
75.2 %
74.0 %
77.1 %
75.4 %
69.4 %
ADR
$ 156.24
$ 166.13
$ 169.51
$ 171.33
$ 169.01
$ 163.22
RevPAR
$ 98.83
$ 124.88
$ 125.49
$ 132.02
$ 127.44
$ 113.22
2021 Variance
Occupancy change vs 2021
25.0 %
20.8 %
15.3 %
12.0 %
15.9 %
19.8 %
ADR change vs 2021
49.7 %
48.2 %
41.6 %
33.4 %
40.4 %
43.9 %
RevPAR change vs 2021
87.2 %
79.1 %
63.2 %
49.3 %
62.7 %
72.5 %
2019 Variance
Occupancy change vs 2019
-17.5 %
-7.9 %
-8.8 %
-7.9 %
-8.2 %
-12.7 %
ADR change vs 2019
-6.0 %
-0.7 %
2.0 %
5.2 %
2.2 %
-1.6 %
RevPAR change vs 2019
-22.5 %
-8.6 %
-6.9 %
-3.1 %
-6.2 %
-14.1 %
(1)
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 102 hotels owned as of June 30, 2022, as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2019. For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2019 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2019, to the date the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company (the "Pre-acquisition Period"). The financial results for the Pre-acquisition Period were provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.
(2)
All same store information includes operating and financial results for 71 hotels owned as of June 30, 2022, and at all times during the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, 2021, and 2019.
Year-to-Date 2022 Summary
- Net Loss: Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $57.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the same period of 2021.
- Pro Forma RevPAR: Pro forma RevPAR increased 64.8 percent to $110.27 from the same period in 2021. Pro forma ADR increased 41.9 percent to $159.26 compared to the same period in 2021, and pro forma occupancy increased 16.1 percent to 69.2 percent.
- Same Store RevPAR: Same store RevPAR increased 72.5 percent to $113.22 from the same period in 2021. Same store ADR increased 43.9 percent to $163.22 compared to the same period in 2021, and same store occupancy increased 19.8 percent to 69.4 percent.
- Pro Forma Hotel EBITDA: Pro forma hotel EBITDA increased to $120.1 million compared to $51.5 million in the same period in 2021. Pro forma hotel EBITDA margin grew to 35.6 percent from 26.4 percent in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre increased to $87.5 million from $28.0 million in the same period of 2021.
- Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO was $52.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the same period of 2021. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company recognized a one-time $20.5 million gain on sale related to the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Airport North hotel which resulted in $3.5 million of incremental tax expense recorded during the second quarter. Adjusted for the one-time gain and related income tax expense, adjusted FFO was $56.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.
- Capital Improvements: The Company invested $25.3 million in capital improvements during the six months of 2022 and $20.9 million on a pro rata basis.
The Company today announced that its Board of Directors has reinstated and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its common stock and per common unit of limited partnership interest in Summit Hotel OP, LP.
In addition, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of:
- $0.390625 per share on its 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
- $0.3671875 per share on its 5.875% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- $0.328125 per unit on its 5.25% Series Z Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Units
The common and preferred dividends are payable on August 31, 2022, to holders of record as of August 17, 2022.
In June 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of a 90% interest in the newly constructed, dual-branded 264-guestroom AC Hotel by Marriott & Element Miami Brickell (the "Brickell Hotels"). The equity purchase option price was based on a gross hotel valuation of $89.0 million, or $337,000 per key, and the Company funded its $38 million equity requirement with the conversion of the previously funded $30 million mezzanine construction loan, which earned 9% cash interest during the loan term, and $8 million in cash. The transaction included the assumption of a $47 million mortgage loan that has a variable interest rate of 30-day LIBOR + 300 basis points and maturity date of February 15, 2025. Upon closing, a $10 million letter of credit that supported the equity purchase option was released, and the Company will continue to retain the option to acquire the remaining 10% equity interest of the Brickell Hotels in December 2026. The Brickell Hotels have performed exceptionally well during their first six months of operations with occupancy of more than 75%, RevPAR of nearly $170 and hotel EBITDA of $4.4 million year-to-date. The Brickell Hotels are estimated to generate an 8.0-9.0% hotel EBITDA yield for the full year 2022.
In May 2022, the Company completed the previously announced disposition of the 169-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn San Francisco Airport North for a gross sales price of $75.0 million, or $444,000 per key, through its joint venture with GIC. The transaction represented a 1% capitalization rate based on the hotel's net operating income after a 4% FF&E reserve for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022. The joint venture will also forego a comprehensive renovation that was scheduled for late 2022 estimated to be $7.1 million, or $42,000 per key, as a result of the sale. The joint venture acquired the hotel in October 2019 for $58.0 million, or $343,000 per key, and the transaction resulted in a $20.5 million net gain on sale. The Company applied its $38 million share of net proceeds from the transaction, along with existing cash, to repay its only remaining 2022 debt maturity for $62 million.
On June 30, 2022, inclusive of its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:
- Outstanding debt of $1.2 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 3.83 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $837.7 million, or 68 percent, of our outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $386.2 million, or 32 percent, had variable interest rates.
- Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $86.6 million.
- Revolving credit facility availability of $350.0 million, plus an additional $50.0 million available to borrow subject to certain requirements. The Company had no borrowings outstanding on its revolving credit facility.
- Total liquidity of $486.6 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability.
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company amended the credit agreements for its $400 million senior revolving credit facility and two senior term loans totaling $425 million to extend the available loan term and enhance overall flexibility. The amendments on the $600 million senior credit facility included additional extension options that allow the Company to extend the maturity date to March 2025 for the $400 million revolving credit facility and to April 2025 for the $200 million term loan facility. All of the Company's corporate-level debt now matures in 2025 or later after consideration of available extension options. Additionally, the Company has retained complete capital allocation flexibility regarding future potential acquisitions, dispositions, capital expenditures, and dividends. The credit spreads for the credit facilities remain unchanged. For additional detail regarding the amendments, please refer the Company's Form 8-K filed on July 27, 2022.
On July 22, 2022, inclusive of the recent transaction activity and its pro rata share of the Joint Venture credit facility, the Company had the following:
- Outstanding debt of $1.2 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 4.01 percent. After giving effect to interest rate derivative agreements, $837.3 million, or 68 percent, of our outstanding debt had fixed interest rates, and $386.2 million, or 32 percent, had variable interest rates.
- Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $80.6 million.
- Revolving credit facility availability of $400.0 million.
- Total liquidity of $480.6 million, including unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability.
The Company's balance sheet continues to be well-positioned with sufficient liquidity to retire all pro rata debt maturities through 2024.
On July 26, 2022, the Company entered into two, $100 million interest rate swaps that will fix 1-month term SOFR for an average of 5.0 years. The swaps will become effective on January 31, 2023, after $200 million of the Company's existing interest rate swaps expire. The new SOFR-based interest rate swaps have fixed rates of 2.60% and 2.5625% that correspond with expiration dates of January 31, 2027, and January 31, 2029, respectively. The new swap transactions will result in the Company maintaining an estimated 70 percent of pro rata outstanding debt with fixed rates after consideration of all outstanding interest rate derivative agreements which have a weighted average fixed SOFR rate of 2.74%.
Given the continued uncertainty and volatility of the operating environment, the Company is not providing operational or earnings guidance at this time. However, the Company is providing its expectations for certain non-operational items based on 102 hotels owned as of June 30, 2022.
Summit Consolidated
Variance to Prior Quarter
Low
High
Low
High
Cash Corporate G&A
$ 20,500
$ 22,500
$ 1,000
$ 1,000
Cash Interest Expense
$ 58,000
$ 60,000
$ 3,500
$ 3,500
Preferred Dividends (Series E & Series F)
$ 15,900
$ 15,900
$ -
$ -
Preferred Distributions (Series Z)
$ 2,300
$ 2,300
$ -
$ -
Capital Expenditures
$ 60,000
$ 80,000
$ -
$ -
Summit Pro Rata
Variance to Prior Quarter
Low
High
Low
High
Cash Corporate G&A
$ 20,000
$ 22,000
$ 1,000
$ 1,000
Interest Expense
$ 45,000
$ 47,000
$ 2,500
$ 2,500
Preferred Dividends (Series E & Series F)
$ 15,900
$ 15,900
$ -
$ -
Preferred Distributions (Series Z)
$ 2,300
$ 2,300
$ -
$ -
Capital Expenditures
$ 50,000
$ 70,000
$ -
$ -
The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.
- To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.
- A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, until October 31, 2022.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of August 2, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 102 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,323 guestrooms located in 24 states.
For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow the Company on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN. Investors and others should note that the Company routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the Investors section of the Company's website. The Company uses these channels as well as social media channels (e.g., the Company's Twitter account @SummitHotel_INN) as a means of disclosing information about the Company's business to our colleagues, investors, and the public. While not all the information that the Company posts to the Company's website or on the Company's social media channels is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the Company to review the information that it shares on https://investor.shpreit.com/corporate-profile.
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections, or other forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's ability to realize growth from the allocation of capital; projections of the Company's cash corporate G&A, interest expense, capital expenditures or other financial items; descriptions of the Company's plans or objectives for future operations, acquisitions, dispositions, and financings; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC, and its quarterly and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
June 30,
December 31,
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Investment in hotel properties, net
$ 2,898,512
$ 2,091,973
Undeveloped land
1,500
1,500
Assets held for sale, net
425
425
Cash and cash equivalents
109,999
64,485
Restricted cash
36,061
32,459
Right-of-use assets, net
31,453
26,942
Trade receivables, net
21,019
14,476
Prepaid expenses and other
15,914
24,496
Deferred charges, net
7,520
4,347
Other assets
2,274
3,799
Total assets
$ 3,124,677
$ 2,264,902
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Debt, net of debt issuance costs
$ 1,523,530
$ 1,069,797
Lease liabilities, net
21,724
17,232
Accounts payable
8,332
4,462
Accrued expenses and other
85,803
66,219
Total liabilities
1,639,389
1,157,710
Redeemable non-controlling interests
50,223
-
Total stockholders' equity
964,674
948,073
Non-controlling interests
470,391
159,119
Total equity
1,435,065
1,107,192
Total liabilities and equity
$ 3,124,677
$ 2,264,902
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Room
$ 166,804
$ 79,995
$ 295,614
$ 133,240
Food and beverage
7,664
1,556
13,326
2,559
Other
8,780
4,973
16,177
8,579
Total revenues
183,248
86,524
325,117
144,378
Expenses:
Room expense
35,783
17,584
64,193
30,134
Food and beverage
6,013
968
10,127
1,524
Other hotel operating expenses
53,711
29,385
99,988
53,959
Property taxes, insurance and other
13,525
10,990
26,663
21,894
Management fees
5,042
2,314
8,837
3,869
Depreciation and amortization
38,058
26,586
74,332
53,883
Corporate general and administrative
8,074
6,506
17,211
12,184
Hotel acquisition and transaction costs
681
3,849
681
3,849
Recoveries of credit losses
(250)
-
(250)
-
Total expenses
160,637
98,182
301,782
181,296
Gain on disposal of assets, net
20,484
31
20,484
81
Operating income (loss)
43,095
(11,627)
43,819
(36,837)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(15,118)
(10,962)
(28,557)
(21,750)
Other income, net
1,773
2,295
3,515
5,527
Total other income (expense)
(13,345)
(8,667)
(25,042)
(16,223)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
29,750
(20,294)
18,777
(53,060)
Income tax expense
(6,437)
(275)
(4,437)
(380)
Net income (loss)
23,313
(20,569)
14,340
(53,440)
(Income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(11,401)
1,877
(10,837)
3,383
Net income (loss) attributable to Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
11,912
(18,692)
3,503
(50,057)
Preferred stock dividends
(3,968)
(3,709)
(7,938)
(7,418)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$ 7,944
$ (22,401)
$ (4,435)
$ (57,475)
Income (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.08
$ (0.21)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.55)
Diluted
$ 0.07
$ (0.21)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.55)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
105,199
104,495
105,049
104,387
Diluted
121,352
104,495
105,049
104,387
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 23,313
$ (20,569)
$ 14,340
$ (53,440)
Preferred dividends
(3,968)
(3,709)
(7,938)
(7,418)
Preferred distributions
(653)
-
(1,208)
-
(Income) loss related to non-controlling interests in joint ventures
(9,031)
1,843
(8,949)
3,295
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares and common units
$ 9,661
$ (22,435)
$ (3,755)
$ (57,563)
Real estate-related depreciation (1)
36,960
26,468
72,155
53,648
Gain on disposal of assets, net
(20,484)
(31)
(20,484)
(81)
Adjustments from non-controlling interest in joint venture
998
(2,175)
(6,288)
(3,685)
FFO applicable to common shares and common units
$ 27,135
$ 1,827
$ 41,628
$ (7,681)
Recoveries of credit losses
(250)
-
(250)
-
Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net
-
21
-
43
Amortization of deferred financing costs
1,413
1,113
2,825
2,124
Amortization of franchise fees (1)
169
118
337
235
Amortization of intangible assets, net (1)
929
-
1,840
-
Equity-based compensation
2,141
2,400
5,839
3,969
Hotel acquisition and transaction costs
681
3,849
681
3,849
Debt transaction costs
35
27
35
143
Non-cash interest income (2)
9
(260)
(113)
(517)
Non-cash lease expense, net
131
137
259
257
Casualty losses, net
119
189
304
154
Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in joint venture
112
(1,001)
(620)
(1,079)
AFFO applicable to common shares and common units
$ 32,624
$ 8,420
$ 52,765
$ 1,497
FFO per common share / common unit
$ 0.22
$ 0.02
$ 0.35
$ (0.07)
AFFO per common share / common unit
$ 0.27
$ 0.08
$ 0.44
$ 0.01
Weighted average diluted common shares / common units for FFO (3)
121,352
104,992
119,890
104,547
Weighted average diluted common shares / common units for AFFO (3)
121,352
104,992
119,890
105,172
(1) The total of these line items represents depreciation and amortization as reported on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the periods presented.
(2) Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.
(3) The Company includes the outstanding OP units issued by Summit Hotel OP, LP, the Company's operating partnership, held by limited partners other than the Company because the OP units are redeemable for cash or, at the Company's option, shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Weighted average common shares outstanding
105,199
104,495
105,049
104,387
Dilutive effect of unvested restricted stock awards
164
338
113
625
Dilutive effect of common units of Operating Partnership
15,989
159
14,728
-
Shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt
23,978
23,978
23,978
22,521
Adjusted weighted dilutive common shares outstanding
145,330
128,970
143,868
127,533
Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effect of common units of Operating Partnership
-
-
-
160
Non-GAAP adjustment for effect of restricted stock awards
-
-
-
(625)
Non-GAAP adjustment for effect of shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt
(23,978)
(23,978)
(23,978)
(22,521)
Non-GAAP weighted dilutive common shares / common units outstanding - FFO
121,352
104,992
119,890
104,547
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
105,199
104,495
105,049
104,387
Dilutive effect of restricted stock awards
164
338
113
625
Dilutive effect of common units of Operating Partnership
15,989
159
14,728
160
Shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt
23,978
23,978
23,978
22,521
Adjusted weighted dilutive common shares outstanding
145,330
128,970
143,868
127,693
Non-GAAP adjustment for dilutive effects of shares issuable upon conversion of convertible debt
(23,978)
(23,978)
(23,978)
(22,521)
Non-GAAP weighted dilutive common shares / common units outstanding - AFFO
121,352
104,992
119,890
105,172
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$ 23,313
$ (20,569)
$ 14,340
$ (53,440)
Depreciation and amortization
38,058
26,586
74,332
53,883
Interest expense
15,118
10,962
28,557
21,750
Interest income
(4)
(1)
(6)
(2)
Income tax expense
6,437
275
4,437
380
EBITDA
$ 82,922
$ 17,253
$ 121,660
$ 22,571
Gain on disposal of assets, net
(20,484)
(31)
(20,484)
(81)
EBITDAre
$ 62,438
$ 17,222
$ 101,176
$ 22,490
Recoveries of credit losses
(250)
-
(250)
-
Amortization of lease-related intangible assets, net
-
21
-
43
Amortization of intangible liabilities
(123)
-
(123)
-
Equity-based compensation
2,141
2,400
5,839
3,969
Hotel acquisition and transaction costs
681
3,849
681
3,849
Debt transaction costs
35
27
35
143
Non-cash interest income (expense) (1)
9
(260)
(113)
(517)
Non-cash lease expense, net
131
137
259
257
Casualty losses net
119
189
304
154
(Income) loss from non-controlling interest in joint venture
(9,031)
1,843
(8,949)
3,295
Adjustments related to non-controlling interest in joint venture
(1,558)
(3,694)
(11,346)
(5,725)
Adjusted EBITDAre
$ 54,592
$ 21,734
$ 87,513
$ 27,958
(1)
Non-cash interest income relates to the amortization of the discount on certain notes receivable. The discount on these notes receivable was recorded at inception of the related loans based on the estimated value of the embedded purchase options in the notes receivable.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Pro forma room revenue
$ 168,985
$ 106,417
$ 303,969
$ 179,187
Pro forma other hotel operations revenue
18,212
9,540
33,181
16,105
Pro forma total revenues
187,197
115,957
337,150
195,292
Pro forma total hotel operating expenses
116,470
79,490
217,044
143,806
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
$ 70,727
$ 36,467
$ 120,106
$ 51,486
Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin
37.8 %
31.4 %
35.6 %
26.4 %
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures
Revenue:
Total revenues
$ 183,248
$ 86,524
$ 325,117
$ 144,378
Total revenues - acquisitions (1)
4,657
30,276
13,875
52,233
Total revenues - dispositions (2)
(708)
(843)
(1,842)
(1,319)
Pro forma total revenues
187,197
115,957
337,150
195,292
Hotel Operating Expenses:
Total hotel operating expenses
114,074
61,241
209,808
111,380
Hotel operating expenses - acquisitions (1)
3,295
19,081
9,335
33,880
Hotel operating expenses - dispositions (2)
(899)
(832)
(2,099)
(1,454)
Pro forma hotel operating expenses
116,470
79,490
217,044
143,806
Hotel EBITDA:
Operating income (loss)
43,095
(11,627)
43,819
(36,837)
Gain on disposal of assets, net
(20,484)
(31)
(20,484)
(81)
Recoveries of credit losses
(250)
-
(250)
-
Hotel acquisition and transaction costs
681
3,849
681
3,849
Corporate general and administrative
8,074
6,506
17,211
12,184
Depreciation and amortization
38,058
26,586
74,332
53,883
Hotel EBITDA
69,174
25,283
115,309
32,998
Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (1)
(15,197)
-
(27,633)
-
Hotel EBITDA - dispositions (2)
191
(11)
257
135
Same store hotel EBITDA
$ 54,168
$ 25,272
$ 87,933
$ 33,133
Hotel EBITDA - acquisitions (3)
16,559
11,195
32,173
18,353
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
$ 70,727
$ 36,467
$ 120,106
$ 51,486
(1)
For any hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2021 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to June 30, 2022 (the "Acquisition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.
(2)
For hotels sold by the Company between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period beginning on January 1, 2021 and ending on the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company (the "Disposition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.
(3)
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 102 hotels owned as of June 30, 2022 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2021. For hotels acquired by the Company after January 1, 2021 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The financial results for the Acquired Hotels include information provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
2021
2022
Trailing Twelve
Pro Forma Operating Data (1) (2)
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Months Ended
Pro forma room revenue
$ 129,653
$ 127,068
$ 134,984
$ 168,985
$ 560,690
Pro forma other hotel operations revenue
12,111
12,648
14,969
18,212
57,940
Pro forma total revenues
141,764
139,716
149,953
187,197
618,630
Pro forma total hotel operating expenses
92,475
90,888
100,574
116,470
400,407
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
$ 49,289
$ 48,828
$ 49,379
$ 70,727
$ 218,223
Pro forma hotel EBITDA Margin
34.8 %
34.9 %
32.9 %
37.8 %
35.3 %
Pro Forma Statistics (1) (2)
Rooms sold
940,257
909,009
875,885
1,032,785
3,757,936
Rooms available
1,369,144
1,375,074
1,364,605
1,392,017
5,500,840
Occupancy
68.7 %
66.1 %
64.2 %
74.2 %
68.3 %
ADR
$ 137.89
$ 139.79
$ 154.11
$ 163.62
$ 149.20
RevPAR
$ 94.70
$ 92.41
$ 98.92
$ 121.40
$ 101.93
Actual Statistics
Rooms sold
719,341
680,799
843,066
1,025,340
3,268,546
Rooms available
1,047,736
1,049,936
1,313,661
1,382,673
4,794,006
Occupancy
68.7 %
64.8 %
64.2 %
74.2 %
68.2 %
ADR
$ 142.52
$ 144.80
$ 152.79
$ 162.68
$ 151.97
RevPAR
$ 97.85
$ 93.89
$ 98.05
$ 120.64
$ 103.61
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures
Revenue:
Total revenues
$ 110,686
$ 106,862
$ 141,869
$ 183,248
$ 542,665
Total revenues from acquisitions (1)
32,369
34,129
9,218
4,657
80,373
Total revenues from dispositions (2)
(1,291)
(1,275)
(1,134)
(708)
(4,408)
Pro forma total revenues
141,764
139,716
149,953
187,197
618,630
Hotel Operating Expenses:
Total hotel operating expenses
71,942
71,149
95,734
114,074
352,899
Total hotel operating expenses from acquisitions (1)
21,562
20,771
6,040
3,295
51,668
Total hotel operating expenses from dispositions (2)
(1,029)
(1,032)
(1,200)
(899)
(4,160)
Pro forma total hotel operating expenses
92,475
90,888
100,574
116,470
400,407
Hotel EBITDA:
Operating income (loss)
5,023
(1,452)
724
43,095
47,390
Gain on disposal of assets, net
-
(159)
-
(20,484)
(20,643)
Loss on impairment and write-off of assets
4,361
-
-
-
4,361
Recoveries of credit losses
(2,632)
-
-
(250)
(2,882)
Hotel acquisition and transaction costs
-
-
-
681
681
Corporate general and administrative
6,099
11,145
9,137
8,074
34,455
Depreciation and amortization
25,893
26,179
36,274
38,058
126,404
Hotel EBITDA
38,744
35,713
46,135
69,174
189,766
Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (1)
(743)
(685)
(12,436)
(15,197)
(29,061)
Hotel EBITDA from dispositions (2)
(262)
(243)
66
191
(248)
Same store hotel EBITDA
$ 37,739
$ 34,785
$ 33,765
$ 54,168
$ 160,457
Hotel EBITDA from acquisitions (3)
11,550
14,043
15,614
16,559
57,766
Pro forma hotel EBITDA
$ 49,289
$ 48,828
$ 49,379
$ 70,727
$ 218,223
(1)
For any hotels acquired by the Company after July 1, 2021 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period the Acquired Hotels were purchased by the Company to June 30, 2022 (the "Acquisition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.
(2)
For hotels sold by the Company between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022 (the "Disposed Hotels"), the Company has excluded the financial results of each of the Disposed Hotels for the period beginning on July 1, 2021 and ending on the date the Disposed Hotels were sold by the Company (the "Disposition Period") in determining same-store hotel EBITDA.
(3)
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 102 hotels owned as of June 30, 2022 as if all such hotels had been owned by the Company since July 1, 2021. For hotels acquired by the Company after July 1, 2021 (the "Acquired Hotels"), the Company has included in the pro forma information the financial results of each of the Acquired Hotels for the period from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The financial results for the Acquired Hotels include information provided by the third-party owner of such Acquired Hotel prior to purchase by the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by our auditors or adjusted by us. The pro forma information is included to enable comparison of results for the current reporting period to results for the comparable period of the prior year and are not indicative of future results.
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Pro Forma (102) ¹
Rooms sold
1,032,785
891,372
1,908,670
1,596,663
Rooms available
1,392,017
1,351,982
2,756,622
2,677,682
Occupancy
74.2 %
65.9 %
69.2 %
59.6 %
ADR
$ 163.62
$ 119.39
$ 159.26
$ 112.23
RevPAR
$ 121.40
$ 78.71
$ 110.27
$ 66.92
Occupancy change
12.5 %
16.1 %
ADR change
37.1 %
41.9 %
RevPAR change
54.2 %
64.8 %
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Same-Store (71) ¹
Rooms sold
763,012
658,472
1,396,070
1,164,905
Rooms available
1,011,920
1,011,829
2,012,689
2,012,539
Occupancy
75.4 %
65.1 %
69.4 %
57.9 %
ADR
$ 169.01
$ 120.36
$ 163.22
$ 113.39
RevPAR
$ 127.44
$ 78.32
$ 113.22
$ 65.63
Occupancy change
15.9 %
19.8 %
ADR change
40.4 %
43.9 %
RevPAR change
62.7 %
72.5 %
(1)
Unaudited pro forma information includes operating results for 102 hotels owned as of June 30, 2022, as if each hotel had been owned by the Company since January 1, 2021. As a result, these pro forma operating and financial measures include operating results for certain hotels for periods prior to the Company's ownership.
(2)
Same-store information includes operating results for 71 hotels owned by the Company as of January 1, 2021, and at all times during the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021.
We disclose certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are measures of our historical financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures not prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These measures are as follows: (i) Funds From Operations ("FFO") and Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), (ii) Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate ("EBITDAre"), Adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA (as described below). We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner. Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures, property acquisitions, debt service obligations and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that our non-GAAP financial measures can enhance the understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily better indicators of any trend as compared to a comparable measure prescribed by GAAP such as net income (loss).
As defined by Nareit, FFO represents net income or loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding preferred dividends, gains (or losses) from sales of real property, impairment losses on real estate assets, items classified by GAAP as extraordinary, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships, and joint ventures. AFFO represents FFO excluding amortization of deferred financing costs, franchise fees, equity-based compensation expense, debt transaction costs, premiums on redemption of preferred shares, losses from net casualties, non-cash lease expense, non-cash interest income and non-cash income tax related adjustments to our deferred tax assets. Unless otherwise indicated, we present FFO and AFFO applicable to our common shares and common units. We present FFO and AFFO because we consider FFO and AFFO an important supplemental measure of our operational performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO and AFFO when reporting their results. FFO and AFFO are intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO and AFFO exclude depreciation and amortization related to real estate assets, gains and losses from real property dispositions and impairment losses on real estate assets, FFO and AFFO provide performance measures that, when compared year over year, reflect the effect to operations from trends in occupancy, guestroom rates, operating costs, development activities and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. Our computation of FFO differs slightly from the computation of Nareit-defined FFO related to the reporting of corporate depreciation and amortization expense. Our computation of FFO may also differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. FFO and AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. Where indicated in this release, FFO is based on our computation of FFO and not the computation of Nareit-defined FFO unless otherwise noted.
EBITDA
EBITDA represents net income or loss, excluding: (i) interest, (ii) income tax expense and (iii) depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Our management team also uses EBITDA as one measure in determining the value of acquisitions and dispositions.
EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre
EBITDAre is based on EBITDA and is expected to provide additional relevant information about REITs as real estate companies in support of growing interest among generalist investors. EBITDAre is intended to be a supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that is independent of a company's capital structure and will provide a uniform basis to measure the enterprise value of a company compared to other REITs.
EBITDAre, as defined by Nareit, is calculated as EBITDA, excluding: (i) loss and gains on disposition of property and (ii) asset impairments, if any. We believe EBITDAre is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.
We make additional adjustments to EBITDAre when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional non-recurring or certain non-cash items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDAre, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income, is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it provides investors with an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, to satisfy general operating expenses, to make capital expenditures and to fund other cash needs or reinvest cash into our business. We also believe it helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results.
Hotel EBITDA
With respect to hotel EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. We believe the property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis.
We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definitions of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative measure of our net income (loss) or operating performance. EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA may include funds that may not be available for our discretionary use due to functional requirements to conserve funds for capital expenditures and property acquisitions and other commitments and uncertainties. Although we believe that EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre, and hotel EBITDA can enhance your understanding of our financial condition and results of operations, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily a better indicator of any trend as compared to a comparable GAAP measure such as net income (loss). Above, we include a quantitative reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDAre, adjusted EBITDAre and hotel EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial performance measure, which is net income (loss) and operating income (loss).
