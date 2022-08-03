Allegro Cellars Brings New Energy to Wine for Hispanic Consumers Through the Allegro Block Party Featuring Multi-Talented Star, Leli Hernandez

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegro Cellars, the modern California premium wine brand celebrating the artistic and edgy lifestyle and experiences of young Hispanics, brought a completely new level of excitement to Los Angeles with a culture-fueled party on Saturday, July 30, atop the Grammy Museum at LA Live.

Allegro-Cellars-Summer-Block-Party (PRNewswire)

The first-of-its-kind event featured a special performance by the multi-talented artist Leli Hernandez (@LeliHernandez) and highlighted the upbeat creativity inherent in the Allegro consumer through a live art activation, local fashion pop-up, foodie favorites, dance-inducing music, and the full line of Allegro wines – including the launch of a new product.

"What an incredible feeling to see so much positive energy coming from the audience during my performance, I loved it!" said Leli Hernandez. "A big shout out to Allegro Cellars for bringing beautiful people from all walks of life – foodies, artists, and fashion – to the rooftop for a fun night in Downtown LA."

"Allegro is sparking a new energy in wine for Third-Culture Millennials. Our Hispanic culture is so vibrant, spirited, and exciting, and I wanted to create wines to not only match that but to highlight it. Now we're taking things a step further by creating an event that brings this sentiment to life! So, whether you're at our Block Party or just hanging out with friends in the backyard, Allegro provides an atmosphere for connections, celebration, and alegria, of course!" said Allegro winemaker Karina Arroyo, herself a third-culture millennial who was born and raised in California and is a rising star in the winemaking world.

The Allegro Block Party also brought together some of California's most popular food and lifestyle influencers and writers local to the LA area to experience how these wines represent a reason to connect and celebrate! The evening's theme and visuals offered a true picture of how the appeal of Allegro's brand is quickly growing among culture-creating Hispanics.

Allegro Cellars

Allegro Cellars is a proud Californian wine. We celebrate the diverse spirit of our home, where our grapes connect to the beating heart of our neighborhoods. Our fresh, vibrant, and uplifting wine is our best tribute to the California sol.

Allegro Moscato is a sweet and fragrant wine with orange blossom, apricot, and peach aromas – a well-balanced, sweet, bubbly wine that is full of flavor. Allegro Sweet Red is fresh and fruity, yet balanced with structure and complexity – it is light on the palate, and exploding with bright red fruit plus a little spritz. Allegro Moscato Spritzers has all the fruity freshness of our Moscato, with an even more spritzy energy – perfect for those who crave something light, but still refreshingly flavorful. More about Allegro Cellars: https://allegrocellars.com/.

