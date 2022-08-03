Continue Diverting Telkomsel Telecommunication Tower Ownership, Mitratel Strengthens Position with Ownership of more than 34,800 Telecommunication Towers

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi, Tbk (Mitratel) and PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) signed Sales & Purchase Agreement (SPA) for ownership diversion of 6.000 telecommunication towers from Telkomsel to Mitratel, (29/7). The agreement between these companies makes up for the corporate action to divert the ownership following the diversion of 10.050 telecommunication towers in 2020 and 2021.

In addition to the agreement to transfer ownership of telecommunication towers, Telkomsel also agreed on a new Tower Construction Order Commitment from Telkomsel to Mitratel for a total of 1,000 telecommunications towers in the next three years, as well as several other business initiatives such as the use of IoT (Internet of Thing), Green Energy services and other New Ecosystem Tower Businesses. Overall, the total telecommunication towers owned by Mitratel reach more than 34,800 units.

President Director of Telkomsel Hendri Mulya Syam said, "With the agreement of the sale and purchase agreement for the diversion of ownership of 6,000 telecommunication towers to Mitratel, Telkomsel further strengthens the company's transformation efforts through the development of a company portfolio in the digital business that is more consistent, comprehensive and strengthens the company's commitment to providing more innovative services. Telkomsel, as the leading digital telecommunication company in Indonesia, also hopes to accelerate further the strengthening of an ideal corporate structure in ensuring the implementation of the three digital pillars that are being carried out, namely as a reliable provider of digital connectivity, digital platforms and digital services that are always relevant to the development of the digital ecosystem. Diverse to open up more value-added opportunities for the digital lifestyle ecosystem of the Indonesian people in a more inclusive manner. more customer-centric."

As part of the agreement, Mitratel will be deploying Telkomsel leading edge IoT and Data Analytics services to provide real time management of the Towers and proactive optimisation of power consumption. This partnership will certainly contribute to reduction of carbon emission and footprint and once again demonstrate Telkomsel's commitment to Environment, Social, and Governance initiatives.

"The ownership diversion of 6.000 telecommunication towers can be our main capital for market expansion and to support the acceleration of 5G implementation in Indonesia, increase Mitratel's production equipment, and strengthen Mitratel's position as the biggest tower provider in Indonesia and one of the largest in Southeast Asia. Along with the transaction, we also agreed to explore Tower Ecosystem business with Telkomsel by utilizing Internet of Things (IoT) to support service operation and business expansion that encompasses Green Energy service and other New Ecosystem Tower Business.", as stated by Mitratel CEO Theodorus Ardi Hartoko.

Director of Strategic Portfolio of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom), Budi Setyawan Wijaya, explained, "This corporate action is one of TelkomGroup's efforts to strengthen its position in the telecommunications tower business to strengthen the company's competitive advantages and increase value creation for stakeholders."

Furthermore, Ardi Hartoko reveals that this initiative aligns with Mitratel's vision and mission to become the leading Digital Infrastructure Company that always supports its customers and business partners to strengthen and expand its services. Mitratel has prepared the telecommunication infrastructure, including towers, fiber optics, and power-to-tower spread across the country, especially outside Java, allowing telecommunication operators and non-operators to utilize complete and integrated solutions owned by Mitratel.

The 6,000 telecommunications towers acquired by Mitratel are located strategically around the country to support the acceleration of colocation potential and the development of Tower Related businesses. The agreement is believed to benefit Mitratel tower's business growth to grow sustainably above average and ensure it leads to Sustainable Growth. It is also supported by Telkomsel's position as a long-term key tenant and has the highest colocation potential among other telecommunication operators.

Ardi Hartoko adds that Mitratel currently has telecommunication towers deployed around the country that define its position as the market leader in terms of telecommunication tower ownership in Indonesia. Its largest client is Telkomsel, the market leader in the cellular operator industry. As a telecommunication infrastructure provider, Mitratel is committed to continuously supporting all cellular operators in Indonesia through its 35.000 telecommunication towers deployed with an attractive business scheme.

"This ongoing corporate action from Telkomsel and Mitratel is expected to strengthen the momentum of the two companies in ensuring the creation of asset management and expansion of business lines that can encourage growth in company performance that is increasingly ideal, productive, effective, efficient, and relevant to every technological development," Teddy Hartoko concluded.

About PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (MTEL)

PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (MTEL) or known as Mitratel is a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk which operates to provide telecommunication infrastructure. Mitratel has been providing and managing telecommunication towers since 2008. Mitratel has managed nearly 35,000 telecommunication towers spread throughout Indonesia. All Indonesian cellular operators in Indonesia have become tenants by placing their BTS devices in Mitratel towers. Mitratel is committed to expand its business portfolio with the aim of providing the best product solutions for its customers. Customer service can be accessed via Instagram @mitratel and email mitratel@mitratel.co.id

About Telkomsel ( www.telkomsel.com )

Telkomsel is a leading digital telecommunication company that continues to open up more opportunities and possibilities by enabling digital connectivity, digital platform, and digital services developed by prioritizing the benefits of technology for all levels of society across the country. Telkomsel has been consistently deploying 4G mobile broadband networks and developing 5G networks, as well as enriching innovative digital solutions including Mobile Gaming, Digital Entertainment, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services, Enterprise Solutions, and Internet of Things. During its 26 years of existence, today Telkomsel has served more than 176 million customers across Indonesia supported by more than 251,000 BTS. Our Customer Service agents can be accessed through telkomsel.com, facebook.com/telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, and Instagram @telkomsel as well as Telkomsel's virtual assistant, MyTelkomsel application.

CONTACT:

View original content:

SOURCE PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi Tbk (Mitratel)