InventHelp Inventor Develops TV Mount for Semi-Truck Sleeper Bunks (NPL-401)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I needed a means of mounting my flat screen television while also keeping it movable," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented THE ROLLING MOUNT. My design also provides added storage space and organization within the lower bunk."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to mount and use a flat screen television within a semi-truck sleeper bunk. In doing so, it offers optimum positioning and viewing of the television. It also increases safety and security and it helps to save space within cramped quarters. The invention features a stable and versatile design that is easy to mount and use so it is ideal for semi-truck drivers and the owners of recreational vehicles. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-401, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp