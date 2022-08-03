Rockwell Medical to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Monday, August 15

WIXOM, Mich. , Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a commercial healthcare company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022. The Company will issue a press release at 6:00am ET followed by a live conference call and webcast at 8:00am ET.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022

Time: 8:00am ET

Webcast: www.RockwellMed.com/Results

Live Number: (888) 660-6347 // (International) 1 (929) 201-6594

Replay Number: (800) 770-2030 // (International) 1 (647) 362-9199

Access Code: 4944610

Speakers: Mark Strobeck, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer; and Russell Skibsted, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer

Format: Discussion of second quarter 2022 operational and financial results followed by Q&A.

A replay will be available via the replay number and webcast through September 14, 2022.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a commercial healthcare company focused on providing life-sustaining products for patients suffering from blood disorders and diseases associated with the kidney. Rockwell is the second largest supplier of acid and bicarbonate concentrates for dialysis patients in the United States. The Company is developing and commercializing a next-generation, proprietary parenteral iron technology platform, Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate ("FPC"), which has the potential to transform treatment options for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients' lives. Rockwell has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis, which are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. Rockwell is also advancing its FPC platform by developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients outside of dialysis, who are receiving medications in the home infusion setting. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com.

