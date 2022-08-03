Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $359.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $342.1 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 were $20.8 million or $0.93 cents per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million or $1.23 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 were $20.8 million or $0.93 cents per diluted share, compared to $28.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.
Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $682.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $618.6 million during the comparable period in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $50.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share and $50.7 million or $2.23 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Although we faced a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second quarter, we are pleased with our sales results, particularly against the record sales in the comparable period last year. Our sales improved 5.1% over last year's strong second quarter, with particular strength in our Temperature Control division.
"By division, Engine Management sales increased 3.7% in the quarter, driven largely by acquisitions made in 2021 as well as price increases that were implemented during the quarter. Customer POS remained solid throughout the quarter against record levels from 2021, excluding Wire and Cable, which has returned to its secular decline.
"Turning to Temperature Control, an early start to the summer season provided a favorable tailwind against the challenging comparison from last year. Sales grew 7.5% year over year due to a combination of new business wins, price increases, and solid customer demand. Record heat has continued into the 3rd quarter across the country, and while weather trends are hard to predict, we are hopeful for ongoing strong customer demand, although we face a difficult comparison relative to last year's long, hot summer.
"We were also pleased with the performance of our specialized non-aftermarket channels. To remind you, this focuses on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others. Over the past few years we have doubled this business to a run rate of $300 million. We continue to make progress integrating our recent acquisitions, and are making inroads as we identify cross-selling opportunities.
"Consolidated operating margins were below expectations at 7.8% in the second quarter. Inflationary pressures across many cost inputs remain a headwind, and we continue to implement price increases in an effort to offset these higher costs. Additionally, the rapid rise in interest rates has resulted in increased costs related to customer supply chain finance programs. We are actively pursuing initiatives to help offset these elevated operating costs.
"Given this year's inflationary and supply chain challenges, we expect our consolidated gross margin will be lower than originally anticipated at approximately 27% for the full year. We also note that with the projected interest rate hikes and the associated impact on our factoring program expenses, we expect our operating profit will be in the range of 7-8% of net sales.
"As previously announced, during the quarter we entered into a new five-year $500 million credit facility that includes a $100 million term loan and $400 million revolving credit facility. In addition, SMP entered into an interest rate swap agreement to fix the interest rate on $100 million of borrowings under the new facility. This new credit facility is expected to afford us the flexibility we need to support our growth and continue to execute on strategic priorities. The new facility should also allow for our continued focus on returning value to our shareholders with quarterly dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.
"To that point, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022. Furthermore, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $19.6 million during the quarter. To date as of this release, we have exhausted the remaining balance of the prior $30 million share repurchase authorization. As a result, the Board of Directors has authorized a new $30 million common share repurchase plan.
"Lastly, as recently announced, we were deeply saddened by the passing of John Gethin, a Director for the company since 2016. Prior to that, John was a long-tenured leader at SMP, including many years as our Chief Operating Officer and President. He will be sorely missed. In connection with John's passing, the Board of Directors decreased the size of the Board from ten to nine directors, effective as of July 28, 2022.
"In closing, there remains much uncertainty as we head into the second half of 2022 with respect to inflation, interest rates and the increasing risk of potential recession. Yet we remain confident in our business and the industry's resilience based on performance during past turbulent markets. Underlying tailwinds including an aging fleet, limited new vehicle availability and favorable summer weather to date should help offset some of the potential near-term challenges that may persist. Furthermore, we believe our go-to-market strategy of being a full-line full-service supplier of professional grade products continues to resonate with our customers, and our favorable manufacturing footprint which relies less on the Far East than many of our peers provides us with structural advantages to better control our supply chain. We also remain bullish on our expansion into new markets, and see vast potential in growing this business. Finally, we thank all of our people for their effort in working with us through challenging times."
Conference Call
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
NET SALES
$ 359,412
$ 342,076
$ 682,243
$ 618,629
COST OF SALES
263,061
242,804
496,052
435,573
GROSS PROFIT
96,351
99,272
186,191
183,056
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
68,468
62,347
131,352
116,807
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
3
-
44
-
OTHER INCOME, NET
13
-
13
-
OPERATING INCOME
27,893
36,925
54,808
66,249
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
1,927
832
3,376
1,467
INTEREST EXPENSE
1,821
495
2,626
704
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
27,999
37,262
55,558
67,012
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
7,122
9,248
14,127
16,834
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
20,877
28,014
41,431
50,178
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(1,666)
(853)
(2,782)
(2,017)
NET EARNINGS
19,211
27,161
38,649
48,161
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
85
19
77
19
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
$ 19,126
$ 27,142
$ 38,572
$ 48,142
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 20,792
$ 27,995
$ 41,354
$ 50,159
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
(1,666)
(853)
(2,782)
(2,017)
TOTAL
$ 19,126
$ 27,142
$ 38,572
$ 48,142
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.96
$ 1.26
$ 1.89
$ 2.25
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.08)
(0.04)
(0.13)
(0.09)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
$ 0.88
$ 1.22
$ 1.76
$ 2.16
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.93
$ 1.23
$ 1.85
$ 2.21
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
(0.07)
(0.03)
(0.13)
(0.09)
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
$ 0.86
$ 1.20
$ 1.72
$ 2.12
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
21,757,998
22,198,545
21,867,644
22,257,922
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
22,255,642
22,686,384
22,372,702
22,741,171
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
(In thousands)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
Related System Products
$ 202,823
$ 192,486
$ 403,177
$ 366,152
Wire and Cable
39,050
40,730
77,953
79,082
Engine Management
241,873
233,216
481,130
445,234
Compressors
72,063
69,577
115,340
102,951
Other Climate Control Parts
42,369
36,894
80,413
65,993
Temperature Control
114,432
106,471
195,753
168,944
All Other
3,107
2,389
5,360
4,451
Revenues
$ 359,412
$ 342,076
$ 682,243
$ 618,629
Gross Margin
Engine Management
$ 62,294
25.8 %
$ 67,532
29.0 %
$ 127,829
26.6 %
$ 132,602
29.8 %
Temperature Control
30,564
26.7 %
28,658
26.9 %
50,550
25.8 %
44,653
26.4 %
All Other
3,493
3,167
7,812
5,886
Gross Margin
$ 96,351
26.8 %
$ 99,357
29.0 %
$ 186,191
27.3 %
$ 183,141
29.6 %
One-Time Acquisition Costs
-
0.0 %
(85)
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
(85)
0.0 %
Gross Margin
$ 96,351
26.8 %
$ 99,272
29.0 %
$ 186,191
27.3 %
$ 183,056
29.6 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Engine Management
$ 41,204
17.0 %
$ 37,063
15.9 %
$ 79,982
16.6 %
$ 71,019
16.0 %
Temperature Control
18,299
16.0 %
15,429
14.5 %
33,067
16.9 %
27,832
16.5 %
All Other
8,965
9,185
18,303
17,286
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 68,468
19.1 %
$ 61,677
18.0 %
$ 131,352
19.3 %
$ 116,137
18.8 %
One-Time Acquisition Costs
-
0.0 %
670
0.2 %
-
0.0 %
670
0.1 %
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 68,468
19.1 %
$ 62,347
18.2 %
$ 131,352
19.3 %
$ 116,807
18.9 %
Operating Income
Engine Management
$ 21,090
8.7 %
$ 30,469
13.1 %
$ 47,847
9.9 %
$ 61,583
13.8 %
Temperature Control
12,265
10.7 %
13,229
12.4 %
17,483
8.9 %
16,821
10.0 %
All Other
(5,472)
(6,018)
(10,491)
(11,400)
Subtotal
$ 27,883
7.8 %
$ 37,680
11.0 %
$ 54,839
8.0 %
$ 67,004
10.8 %
One-Time Acquisition Costs
-
0.0 %
(755)
-0.2 %
-
0.0 %
(755)
-0.1 %
Restructuring & Integration
(3)
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
(44)
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
Other Income, Net
13
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
13
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
Operating Income
$ 27,893
7.8 %
$ 36,925
10.8 %
$ 54,808
8.0 %
$ 66,249
10.7 %
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 20,792
$ 27,995
$ 41,354
$ 50,159
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
3
-
44
-
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
755
-
755
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
(196)
(11)
(196)
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 20,795
$ 28,554
$ 41,387
$ 50,718
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.93
$ 1.23
$ 1.85
$ 2.21
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
-
-
-
-
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
0.03
-
0.03
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
-
-
-
(0.01)
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
$ 0.93
$ 1.26
$ 1.85
$ 2.23
OPERATING INCOME
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 27,893
$ 36,925
$ 54,808
$ 66,249
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
3
-
44
-
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
755
-
755
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
(13)
-
(13)
-
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
YEAR ENDED
JUNE 30,
DECEMBER 31,
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
$ 27,883
$ 37,680
$ 54,839
$ 67,004
2022
2021
2021
(Unaudited)
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
$ 27,999
$ 37,262
$ 55,558
$ 67,012
$ 119,011
$ 145,614
$ 130,465
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
6,941
6,586
13,893
13,100
28,036
26,546
27,243
INTEREST EXPENSE
1,821
495
2,626
704
3,950
1,387
2,028
EBITDA
36,761
44,343
72,077
80,816
150,997
173,547
159,736
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
3
-
44
-
436
250
392
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
-
755
-
755
956
755
1,711
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
-
-
-
-
-
2,600
-
SPECIAL ITEMS
3
755
44
755
1,392
3,605
2,103
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
$ 36,764
$ 45,098
$ 72,121
$ 81,571
$ 152,389
$ 177,152
$ 161,839
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CASH
$ 14,186
$ 21,755
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
235,669
186,774
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
6,012
6,170
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
229,657
180,604
INVENTORIES
551,415
468,755
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
21,405
22,268
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
26,198
17,823
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
842,861
711,205
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
104,931
102,786
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
39,827
40,469
GOODWILL
131,125
131,652
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
101,649
106,234
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
34,086
36,126
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
44,885
44,087
OTHER ASSETS
27,188
25,402
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,326,552
$ 1,197,961
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
$ 56,000
$ 125,298
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
7,954
3,117
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
140,082
137,167
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
55,725
42,412
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
23,117
23,663
ACCRUED REBATES
41,647
42,472
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
35,985
45,058
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
49,710
57,182
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
410,220
476,369
LONG-TERM DEBT
203,500
21
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
30,039
31,206
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
48,025
52,698
OTHER LIABILITIES
22,119
25,040
TOTAL LIABILITIES
713,903
585,334
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
601,586
601,580
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
11,063
11,047
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
612,649
612,627
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,326,552
$ 1,197,961
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
SIX MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET EARNINGS
$ 38,649
$ 48,161
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
13,893
13,100
OTHER
10,831
4,127
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
(49,659)
(4,715)
INVENTORY
(87,744)
(46,682)
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
1,591
16,097
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
(7,102)
3,220
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
(5,020)
(6,491)
OTHER
(10,772)
(3,664)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(95,333)
23,153
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
-
(109,267)
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
(13,203)
(11,709)
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
-
2
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(13,203)
(120,974)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
139,319
127,250
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
(25,605)
(11,096)
DIVIDENDS PAID
(11,822)
(11,134)
PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS
(2,128)
-
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
1,903
694
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
101,667
105,714
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(700)
72
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(7,569)
7,965
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
21,755
19,488
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
$ 14,186
$ 27,453
