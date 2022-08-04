ActZero announces launch of Blueprint for Ransomware Defense

MENLO PARK, Cali, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - ActZero, a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, is excited to announce the launch of the Ransomware Task Force's (RTF) " Blueprint for Ransomware Defense ". Aimed at small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have limited cybersecurity expertise, the Blueprint provides a set of achievable ransomware safeguards to harden their IT environments. ActZero contributed to the development of the Blueprint, and is actively engaging with its clients, partners, and prospects to encourage adoption.

The RTF's 2021 report called for the cybersecurity community to "develop a clear, actionable framework for ransomware mitigation, response, and recovery". The Blueprint for Ransomware Defense Working Group was formed with participation from prominent public and private players in the cybersecurity industry. Through its efforts, the Working Group developed a Blueprint composed of a list of recommended actions to defend against ransomware and other common cyber attacks. The easily-implementable Safeguards provide "essential cyber hygiene" to help defend against general, non-targeted attacks.

SMEs are the backbone of North America's economy, representing 98% of all companies. However, there are growing cracks in that foundation as a result of cybersecurity preparedness challenges as SMEs often don't have the resources to manage cybersecurity controls. Many businesses don't know where to start, leaving them lost and exposed to threat actors.

"Willingness to act has rarely been the roadblock to ransomware protection, rather it's the availability of accessible tools that are simple to use, and economically feasible" said Chris Finan, President & Chief Operating Officer at ActZero. "Given our common goals, we were excited to engage with the Ransomware Task Force to develop and advance this clear and easily-implementable plan for ransomware protection. We've made it our unwavering mission to use our hyperscale, AI-powered MDR service to protect small and medium-sized enterprises from increasingly sophisticated cyber criminals."

The Blueprint lays the groundwork for more advanced capabilities like detecting and rapidly responding to threats that have evaded protective measures. Being able to stop adversaries who bypassed protective measures is key to avoiding ransomware, and implementing an MDR service is the most practical way for SMEs to accomplish this goal.

Having played an integral role within the Working Group, ActZero is well positioned to help SMEs implement the Safeguards. Furthermore, ActZero can complete the resilience effort and thwart adversaries by layering in the advanced threat hunting and A.I.-driven prevention and detection capabilities of its MDR service.

We encourage all SMEs and their technology vendors to connect with us to see how ActZero can help build their understanding of the Blueprint for Ransomware Defense, protect their business against ransomware attacks, and avoid business interruption.

For more information, please visit https://actzero.ai/why-actzero/ransomware-blueprint/

ActZero is a Gartner-recognized provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that offers 24/7 Ransomware Defense You Can Measure, providing threat protection for small and mid-size enterprises, empowering customers to improve their cybersecurity efforts without taxing existing budgets and resources. We combine our core AI and ML technologies and processes with human threat hunting and intelligence to detect and identify vulnerabilities, eliminating more threats in less time. We actively partner with our customers to drive security engineering, increase internal efficiencies and effectiveness and, ultimately, build a mature cybersecurity posture. Whether shoring up an existing security strategy, or building a primary line of defense, ActZero's client-first approach helps reduce the unique risks and gaps that could leave a business vulnerable to attack.

