Bloomios to Develop and Produce New Range of Private-Label Products Utilizing, Ashwagandha, Melatonin, Kratom, Lion's Mane, Valerian Root, Reishi Mushroom and other Natural Ingredients

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomios, Inc. (OTCQB: BLMS), a leading hemp and nutraceutical manufacturer specializing in full service product development, R&D and compliance solutions, has been engaged by several CBD, nootropic and nutraceuticals brands to develop and produce a new range of private-label consumer health and wellness products.

Bloomios’ new private-label products utilize natural ingredients that help promote focus, sleep and relaxation. (PRNewswire)

Bloomios' new products utilize natural ingredients that help promote focus, sleep and relaxation.

The products will be formulated with natural supplements including ashwagandha, melatonin, kratom, lion's mane, valerian root, reishi mushroom designed to help promote focus, sleep and relaxation, as well as address pain and inflammation. Several of the products are already in the late stages of development and production testing.

The new offerings represent a significant expansion from the Company's existing lines of hemp-derived and nutraceutical products which already provide its private- and white-label customers more than 80 customizable solutions across seven format categories, including the increasingly popular gummy format.

As a long-established contract manufacturer for many well-known cannabinoid brands, Bloomios has been actively supporting these brands' extension into new nutraceutical product lines. This has included the development of proprietary formulations that combine cannabinoids with other compounds or herbal remedies.

"Today's consumers have become increasingly aware of the health benefits that can be derived from a variety of natural supplements and particularly through the combination of complementary ingredients that can create an enhanced entourage effect," noted Bloomios CEO, Michael Hill. "To address the growing demand for such products that require specialized knowledge and production capabilities, major brands have come to us as a single source solution for a new range of natural offerings."

Bloomios' in-house R&D team closely collaborates with its brand partners to rapidly develop new product formulations that align with current consumer preferences including the most popular delivery formats. Together they recently created several novel gummy formulations, including melatonin, valerian root complex and cannabinoids for sleep; L-theanine and CBD for calm; and ginkgo biloba, caffeine and rhodiola rosea for mental focus.

Other health and wellness supplements Bloomios now offers on a white label or customized-formula basis include ashwagandha and mushroom nootropics utilizing lions mane and reishi varietals.

"One of the hottest trends in the supplement space today is kratom, which is derived from a tree native to Southeast Asia," said Hill. "It contains several chemicals that interact with opioid receptors and is being used to address pain or moderate opioid withdrawal symptoms."

Kratom is currently being evaluated by the NIH's National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), the leading federal agency for scientific research on drug use. NIDA has recognized that people are using kratom to manage drug withdrawal symptoms and cravings related to opioid use, as well as to address pain, fatigue and mental health issues.

Bloomios remains consistent with its commitment to quality, purity and manufacturing best practices, including sourcing only well-established and verified full chain-of-custody kratom extract suppliers and utilizing stringent certificate of analysis protocols.

All of Bloomios' cannabinoid, nutraceutical and nootropic products are manufactured by its state- and federal-compliant cGMP facilities. Its state-of-the-art research and manufacturing facilities ensure robust chain-of-custody validation and batch record retention, with an in-house lab providing real-time quality assurance for all ingredients and finished products.

About Bloomios

Bloomios, Inc. manufactures, markets and distributes U.S. hemp-derived supplements and nutraceutical products through wholesale distribution channels and its wholly owned subsidiary, Bloomios Private Label. The company provides custom formulation, brand development, manufacturing and order fulfillment to a wide variety of wholesale CBD customers, including small and major brands, chain stores, vape shops and distributors. It offers private- and white-label customers a wide selection of more than 80 customizable hemp products across seven categories. Bloomios is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, with manufacturing and distribution in Daytona Beach, Florida. To learn more, visit bloomios.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

Products and formulations featured in this release are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using these or any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Such products and formulations are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

