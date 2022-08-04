Johnson Controls Delivers Strong Q3 Orders and on Track to Achieve Solid Full Year Revenue and EPS Growth Performance

GAAP EPS of $0.55 ; Adjusted EPS of $0.85 , up 3% versus prior year

Reported sales +4% versus prior year; +8% organically

Strong Order momentum continues – Total Field Orders +8% year-over-year; +11% organically

Record Field Backlog of $11.1 billion , increased 13% organically year-over-year

Completed approximately $400 million in share repurchases in the quarter; $1.4 billion year-to-date

Fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS guidance refined to $2.98 to $3.02 , from $2.95 to $3.05 previously, absorbing 6 cents of FX headwinds versus our prior guide

CORK, Ireland, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal third quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.55. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.85, up 3% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $6.6 billion increased 4% compared to the prior year on an as reported basis and grew 8% organically. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $379 million. Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $594 million was flat versus the prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $553 million and EBIT margin was 8.4%. Adjusted EBIT was $809 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 12.2%, down 120 basis points versus the prior year.

"During the fiscal third quarter, we continued to execute on our transformative strategy, delivering record order velocity and sequential margin improvement. Further, robust demand has persisted as our customers look to us for healthy, smart, and sustainable building solutions," said George Oliver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our teams remained resilient, as they diligently advanced our supply chain management efforts to mitigate disruptions."

"We are accelerating our digital transformation efforts and have made great progress in positioning the company to capitalize on key growth vectors across sustainable buildings and services led by connectivity with OpenBlue. We are confident that our innovative solutions will support long-term profitable growth and value creation for our customers and shareholders for years to come."

"We had another strong quarter in both order growth and revenue, despite a tough prior year compare," said Olivier Leonetti, Chief Financial Officer. "We continue to make progress with our cost saving initiatives and investments in key technologies that support our growth both organically and inorganically. The combination of our quarterly performance and business outlook puts us in a great position to deliver our full-year targets and carry the momentum into 2023."

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal third quarter of 2021. Effective October 1, 2021, the Company's Marine business, previously reported across the Building Solutions Asia Pacific, Global Products and Building Solutions EMEA/LA segments, is now managed and reported under the Building Solutions EMEA/LA segment. Historical information has been re-cast to present the comparative periods on a consistent basis.

Organic sales growth, adjusted sales, organic segment EBITA growth, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted corporate expense, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $6,341 $6,614 $6,344 $6,614 Segment EBITA 1,020 998 1,027 998 EBIT 825 553 848 809 Net income from continuing operations 574 379 598 594









Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.80 $0.55 $0.83 $0.85











SEGMENT RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $2,212 $2,426 $2,212 $2,426 Segment EBITA 326 260 326 260 Segment EBITA Margin % 14.7 % 10.7 % 14.7 % 10.7 %

Sales in the quarter of $2.4 billion increased 10% versus the prior year. Organic sales also increased 10% over the prior year, led by low double-digit growth in Service and strong growth in our HVAC & Controls platform.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 15% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $7.2 billion increased 17% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $260 million, down 20% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 10.7% declined 400 basis points versus the prior year as the benefit of the SG&A/COGS actions were more than offset by lower absorption related to supply chain challenges and labor constraints.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $1,001 $952 $1,001 $952 Segment EBITA 105 83 105 83 Segment EBITA Margin % 10.5 % 8.7 % 10.5 % 8.7 %

Sales in the quarter of $952 million declined 5% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 4% versus the prior year with high single-digit growth in Service and strong performance in our Fire & Security platforms. By region, strong organic growth in Europe was offset by a decline in Latin America.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 8% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.2 billion increased 10% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $83 million, down 21% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 8.7% declined 180 basis points versus the prior year, as the benefit of SG&A/COGS actions and positive price/cost were more than offset by supply chain disruptions and continued FX headwinds.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $703 $665 $703 $665 Segment EBITA 84 85 84 85 Segment EBITA Margin % 11.9 % 12.8 % 11.9 % 12.8 %

Sales in the quarter of $665 million declined 5% versus the prior year. Sales declined 1% organically versus the prior year, a direct result of the Covid-19 lockdowns in China. Strong demand for Industrial Refrigeration equipment continued in Q3.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 2% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.7 billion increased 1% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $85 million, up 1% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 12.8% expanded 90 basis points versus the prior year as positive price/cost and the benefit of SG&A/COGS actions more than offset lower volume leverage resulting from the Covid-19 lockdowns in China and continued Fx headwinds.

Global Products



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $2,425 $2,571 $2,428 $2,571 Segment EBITA 505 570 512 570 Segment EBITA Margin % 20.8 % 22.2 % 21.1 % 22.2 %

Sales in the quarter of $2.6 billion increased 6% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 9% versus the prior year driven by strong pricing and broad-based demand for Commercial and Residential HVAC and Fire Detection products, partially offset by the lower volumes due to the supply chain constraints and the Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $570 million, up 11% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 22.2% expanded 110 basis points versus the prior year as positive price/cost, positive mix, and the benefit of SG&A/COGS actions were partially offset by supply chain inefficiencies and continued Fx headwinds.

Corporate



Fiscal Q3

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Corporate Expense ($70) ($96) ($70) ($87)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $87 million in the quarter, an increase of 24% compared to the prior year.

OTHER ITEMS

During the quarter…

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $487 million and capital expenditures were ($170) million , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of $317 million .

The Company repurchased 6.9 million shares for approximately $400 million . Year to date through June, the Company repurchased 21.4 million shares for approximately $1.4 billion .

The Company recorded pre-tax mark-to-market losses of $126 million related primarily to the remeasurement of the Company's pension and postretirement plan assets and restricted asbestos investments.

The Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $121 million , including the impairment of assets associated with a business classified as held for sale in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER GUIDANCE

The Company initiated fiscal 2022 fourth quarter guidance:

Organic revenue growth of 9% to 10% year-over-year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of 40 to 60 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $0.96 to $1.00

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The Company revised fiscal 2022 full year EPS guidance:

Organic revenue growth of 8% to 9% year-over year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin down 10 to 20 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $2.98 to $3.02 ; representing 12% to 14% growth year-over-year

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Three Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021











Net sales $ 6,614



$ 6,341 Cost of sales 4,414



4,144

Gross profit 2,200



2,197











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,589)



(1,367) Restructuring and impairment costs (121)



(79) Net financing charges (49)



(56) Equity income 63



74











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 504



769











Income tax provision 61



108











Income from continuing operations 443



661











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



-











Net income 443



661











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 64



87











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 379



$ 574











Income from continuing operations $ 379



$ 574 Income from discontinued operations -



-











Net income attributable to JCI $ 379



$ 574











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.55



$ 0.80 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



- Diluted earnings per share $ 0.55



$ 0.80











Diluted weighted average shares 694.9



719.7 Shares outstanding at period end 688.8



712.2

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Nine Months Ended June 30,



2022



2021











Net sales $ 18,574



$ 17,276 Cost of sales 12,526



11,408

Gross profit 6,048



5,868











Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,412)



(3,914) Restructuring and impairment costs (554)



(175) Net financing charges (153)



(159) Equity income 175



188











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,104



1,808











Income tax provision 190



378











Income from continuing operations 914



1,430











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



124











Net income 914



1,554











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 143



186











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-























Net income attributable to JCI $ 771



$ 1,368











Income from continuing operations $ 771



$ 1,244 Income from discontinued operations -



124











Net income attributable to JCI $ 771



$ 1,368











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.10



$ 1.72 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



0.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10



$ 1.89











Diluted weighted average shares 702.4



722.5 Shares outstanding at period end 688.8



712.2

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)





























June 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,506

$ 1,336

Accounts receivable - net 5,850

5,613

Inventories 2,574

2,057

Assets held for sale 394

-

Other current assets 1,235

992



Current assets 11,559

9,998













Property, plant and equipment - net 2,962

3,228

Goodwill

17,725

18,335

Other intangible assets - net 4,764

5,549

Investments in partially-owned affiliates 1,070

1,066

Noncurrent assets held for sale 892

156

Other noncurrent assets 3,352

3,558



Total assets $ 42,324

$ 41,890













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,298

$ 234

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,999

4,754

Liabilities held for sale 261

-

Other current liabilities 4,325

4,110



Current liabilities 11,883

9,098













Long-term debt 7,194

7,506

Other noncurrent liabilities 6,055

6,533

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 49

-

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 15,988

17,562

Noncontrolling interests 1,155

1,191



Total liabilities and equity $ 42,324

$ 41,890

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended June 30,











2022



2021 Operating Activities







Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 379



$ 574 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 64



87



















Net income from continuing operations 443



661



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 201



208



Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) 59



(94)



Pension and postretirement contributions (7)



(15)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (45)



41



Deferred income taxes (144)



(19)



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 69



40



Other - net 39



(6)



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable (331)



(324)







Inventories (142)



7







Other assets (70)



60







Restructuring reserves 17



(3)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 299



344







Accrued income taxes 99



(38)









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 487



862



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (170)



(127) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (112)



(697) Other - net 26



57









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (256)



(767)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net 175



(31) Stock repurchases and retirements (392)



(340) Payment of cash dividends (244)



(193) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2



27 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (3)



(32) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes -



(1) Other - net 47



(1)









Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (415)



(571)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities -



(19) Net cash used by investing activities -



- Net cash used by financing activities -



-









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations -



(19)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (95)



58 Changes in cash held for sale -



- Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (279)



$ (437)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Nine Months Ended June 30,











2022



2021 Operating Activities







Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 771



$ 1,244 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 143



186



















Net income from continuing operations 914



1,430



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 633



627



Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) 8



(393)



Pension and postretirement contributions (83)



(40)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (25)



(66)



Deferred income taxes (241)



6



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 430



94



Other - net 32



(38)



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable (637)



(157)







Inventories (761)



(204)







Other assets (276)



(30)







Restructuring reserves (2)



(27)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 788



854







Accrued income taxes 31



(34)









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 811



2,022



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (430)



(324) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (236)



(707) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 16



19 Other - net 62



126









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (588)



(886)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net 2,234



(64) Stock repurchases and retirements (1,427)



(1,001) Payment of cash dividends (674)



(570) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 15



160 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (121)



(133) Cash paid to acquire a noncontrolling interest -



(14) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (49)



(30) Other - net 51



2









Cash provided (used) by financing activities from continuing operations 29



(1,650)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (4)



(56) Net cash used by investing activities -



- Net cash used by financing activities -



-









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations (4)



(56)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (49)



67 Changes in cash held for sale -



- Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 199



$ (503)

FOOTNOTES 1. Financial Summary

































































































































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, certain transaction/separation costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business. Historical information has been re-cast for changes in the composition of reportable segments effective October 1, 2021, to present the comparative periods on a consistent basis.

(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021





Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net sales (1)

































Building Solutions North America



$ 2,426

$ 2,426

$ 2,212

$ 2,212

$ 6,805

$ 6,805

$ 6,338

$ 6,338 Building Solutions EMEA/LA



952

952

1,001

1,001

2,869

2,869

2,883

2,883 Building Solutions Asia Pacific



665

665

703

703

1,963

1,963

1,901

1,901 Global Products



2,571

2,571

2,425

2,428

6,937

6,937

6,154

6,157 Net sales



$ 6,614

$ 6,614

$ 6,341

$ 6,344

$ 18,574

$ 18,574

$ 17,276

$ 17,279



































Segment EBITA (1)

































Building Solutions North America



$ 260

$ 260

$ 326

$ 326

$ 745

$ 745

$ 847

$ 847 Building Solutions EMEA/LA



83

83

105

105

266

277

291

291 Building Solutions Asia Pacific



85

85

84

84

227

227

234

234 Global Products



570

570

505

512

1,283

1,240

1,001

1,008 Segment EBITA



998

998

1,020

1,027

2,521

2,489

2,373

2,380 Corporate expenses (2)



(96)

(87)

(70)

(70)

(226)

(217)

(207)

(207) Amortization of intangible assets (3)



(102)

(102)

(112)

(109)

(326)

(313)

(320)

(317) Net mark-to-market gains (losses) (4)



(126)

-

66

-

(158)

-

296

- Restructuring and impairment costs (5)



(121)

-

(79)

-

(554)

-

(175)

- EBIT (6)



553

809

825

848

1,257

1,959

1,967

1,856 EBIT margin



8.4 %

12.2 %

13.0 %

13.4 %

6.8 %

10.5 %

11.4 %

10.7 % Net financing charges



(49)

(49)

(56)

(56)

(153)

(153)

(159)

(159) Income from continuing operations before income taxes



504

760

769

792

1,104

1,806

1,808

1,697 Income tax provision (7)



(61)

(102)

(108)

(107)

(190)

(243)

(378)

(229) Income from continuing operations



443

658

661

685

914

1,563

1,430

1,468 Income from continuing operations attributable to

































noncontrolling interests (8)



(64)

(64)

(87)

(87)

(143)

(148)

(186)

(186) Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI



$ 379

$ 594

$ 574

$ 598

$ 771

$ 1,415

$ 1,244

$ 1,282

(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted net sales, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted net sales and adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these revenues and/or costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.































































A reconciliation of total segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. The following is the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 reconciliation of net sales, total segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):

(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales as reported $ 2,426

$ 2,212

$ 952

$ 1,001

$ 665

$ 703

$ 2,571

$ 2,425

$ 6,614

$ 6,341







































Adjusting items:





































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts -

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

3







































Adjusted net sales $ 2,426

$ 2,212

$ 952

$ 1,001

$ 665

$ 703

$ 2,571

$ 2,428

$ 6,614

$ 6,344







































Segment EBITA as reported $ 260

$ 326

$ 83

$ 105

$ 85

$ 84

$ 570

$ 505

$ 998

$ 1,020 Segment EBITA margin as reported 10.7 %

14.7 %

8.7 %

10.5 %

12.8 %

11.9 %

22.2 %

20.8 %

15.1 %

16.1 %







































Adjusting items:





































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts and other costs -

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

-

7







































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 260

$ 326

$ 83

$ 105

$ 85

$ 84

$ 570

$ 512

$ 998

$ 1,027 Adjusted segment EBITA margin 10.7 %

14.7 %

8.7 %

10.5 %

12.8 %

11.9 %

22.2 %

21.1 %

15.1 %

16.2 %

The following is the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 reconciliation of net sales, total segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):

(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales as reported $ 6,805

$ 6,338

$ 2,869

$ 2,883

$ 1,963

$ 1,901

$ 6,937

$ 6,154

$ 18,574

$ 17,276







































Adjusting items:





































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts -

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

3







































Adjusted net sales $ 6,805

$ 6,338

$ 2,869

$ 2,883

$ 1,963

$ 1,901

$ 6,937

$ 6,157

$ 18,574

$ 17,279







































Segment EBITA as reported $ 745

$ 847

$ 266

$ 291

$ 227

$ 234

$ 1,283

$ 1,001

$ 2,521

$ 2,373 Segment EBITA margin as reported 10.9 %

13.4 %

9.3 %

10.1 %

11.6 %

12.3 %

18.5 %

16.3 %

13.6 %

13.7 %







































Adjusting items:





































Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

(43)

-

(43)

- Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

-

11

-

-

-

-

-

11

- Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts and other costs -

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

-

7







































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 745

$ 847

$ 277

$ 291

$ 227

$ 234

$ 1,240

$ 1,008

$ 2,489

$ 2,380 Adjusted segment EBITA margin 10.9 %

13.4 %

9.7 %

10.1 %

11.6 %

12.3 %

17.9 %

16.4 %

13.4 %

13.8 %

(2) Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 excludes $9 million of transaction/separation costs. (3) Adjusted amortization of intangible assets for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 excludes $13 million of nonrecurring intangible asset amortization related to Silent-Aire purchase accounting. Adjusted amortization of intangible assets for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 excludes $3 million of nonrecurring asset amortization related to Silent-Aire purchase accounting. (4) The three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 exclude the net mark-to-market losses on restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets of $126 million and $158 million, respectively. The three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 exclude the net mark-to-market gains on restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plan assets of $66 million and $296 million, respectively. (5) Restructuring and impairment costs for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 of $121 million and $554 million, respectively, are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 are related primarily to the impairment of assets associated with businesses classified as held for sale, workforce reductions and other asset impairments. Restructuring and impairment costs for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 of $79 million and $175 million, respectively, are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 are related primarily to workforce reductions and asset impairments. (6) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income (loss) from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. (7) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended June 30, 2022 excludes tax benefits related to net mark-to-market losses of $33 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $15 million and transaction/separation costs of $1 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to APB23 adjustments attributable to a business classified as held for sale of $8 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 excludes tax benefits related to net mark-to-market losses of $40 million, restructuring and impairment costs of $29 million, Silent-Aire nonrecurring intangible asset amortization of $3 million, transaction/separation costs of $1 million and charges related to the suspension of operations in Russia of $1 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to APB23 adjustments attributable to businesses classified as held for sale of $21 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended June 30, 2021 excludes tax provisions from net mark-to-market gains of $17 million, partially offset by tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment costs of $15 million and tax benefits related to Silent-Aire nonrecurring purchase accounting of $1 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 excludes tax provisions from a Mexico valuation allowance adjustment of $105 million and net mark-to-market gains of $75 million, partially offset by tax benefits related to restructuring and impairment costs of $30 million and tax benefits related to Silent-Aire nonrecurring purchase accounting of $1 million. (8) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 excludes $5 million impact from restructuring and impairment costs.































































The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding adjusted EPS, organic revenue growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2022 full year and fourth quarter guidance for organic revenue growth also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 GAAP financial results.

2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation





































































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Silent-Aire other nonrecurring costs, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, charges related to the suspension of operations in Russia, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment, transaction/separation costs and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



































































A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):































Net Income Attributable to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021































Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $ 0.55

$ 0.80

$ 0.55

$ 0.80

$ 1.10

$ 1.89

$ 1.10

$ 1.72































Adjusting items:





























Net mark-to-market adjustments 0.18

(0.09)

0.18

(0.09)

0.22

(0.41)

0.22

(0.41) Related tax impact (0.05)

0.02

(0.05)

0.02

(0.06)

0.10

(0.06)

0.10 Restructuring and impairment costs 0.17

0.11

0.17

0.11

0.79

0.24

0.79

0.24 Related tax impact (0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.04)

(0.04) NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs -

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

- Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment -

-

-

-

-

(0.21)

-

- Related tax impact -

-

-

-

-

0.04

-

- Silent-Aire other nonrecurring costs -

0.01

-

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01 Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

(0.06)

-

(0.06)

- Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

- Transaction/separation costs 0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

0.01



Discrete tax items 0.01

-

0.01

-

0.03

0.15

0.03

0.15































Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $ 0.85

$ 0.83

$ 0.85

$ 0.83

$ 2.01

$ 1.77

$ 2.01

$ 1.77































* May not sum due to rounding































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc













Basic weighted average shares outstanding 692.2

714.5

698.6

718.2 Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options, unvested restricted stock













and unvested performance share awards 2.7

5.2

3.8

4.3 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 694.9

719.7

702.4

722.5

3. Organic Growth Reconciliation



















































































































The components of the change in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2022 versus the three months ended June 30, 2021, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):

(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Building Solutions North America $ 2,212

$ -

-

$ (9)

-

$ 2,203

$ 6

-

$ 217

10 %

$ 2,426

10 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,001

(7)

-1 %

(88)

-9 %

906

9

1 %

37

4 %

952

-5 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 703

-

-

(39)

-6 %

664

8

1 %

(7)

-1 %

665

-5 % Total field 3,916

(7)

-

(136)

-3 %

3,773

23

1 %

247

7 %

4,043

3 % Global Products 2,428

-

-

(122)

-5 %

2,306

50

2 %

215

9 %

2,571

6 % Total net sales $ 6,344

$ (7)

-

$ (258)

-4 %

$ 6,079

$ 73

1 %

$ 462

8 %

$ 6,614

4 %

The components of the change in net sales for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 versus the nine months ended June 30, 2021, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):

(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Nine

Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Building Solutions North America $ 6,338

$ -

-

$ (3)

-

$ 6,335

$ 15

-

$ 455

7 %

$ 6,805

7 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 2,883

(16)

-1 %

(155)

-5 %

2,712

24

1 %

133

5 %

2,869

- Building Solutions Asia Pacific 1,901

(1)

-

(62)

-3 %

1,838

26

1 %

99

5 %

1,963

3 % Total field 11,122

(17)

-

(220)

-2 %

10,885

65

1 %

687

6 %

11,637

5 % Global Products 6,154

-

-

(193)

-3 %

5,961

254

4 %

722

12 %

6,937

13 % Total net sales $ 17,276

$ (17)

-

$ (413)

-2 %

$ 16,846

$ 319

2 %

$ 1,409

8 %

$18,574

8 %

The components of the change in total segment EBITA for the three months ended June 30, 2022 versus the three months ended June 30, 2021,including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):

(in millions) Adjusted Segment

EBITA for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Segment

EBITA for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Segment

EBITA for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Total segment EBITA $ 1,027

$ (1)

-

$ (37)

-4 %

$ 989

$ 1

-

$ 8

1 %

$ 998

-3 %

The Company's earnings presentation presents organic growth for each of the periods re-casted as a result of changes in the composition of reportable segments effective October 1, 2021. The components of the change in adjusted net sales, including organic growth, are shown below for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus the three months ended December 31, 2019, the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus the three months ended March 31, 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 versus the three months ended June 30, 2020, the three months ended September 30, 2021 versus the three months ended September 30, 2020, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 versus the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited).

(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Building Solutions North America $ 2,167

$ -

-

$ 3

-

$ 2,170

$ -

-

$ (136)

-6 %

$ 2,034

-6 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 970

-

-

24

2 %

994

9

1 %

(55)

-6 %

948

-2 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 620

(2)

-

28

5 %

646

-

-

(42)

-7 %

604

-3 % Total field 3,757

(2)

-

55

1 %

3,810

9

-

(233)

-6 %

3,586

-5 % Global Products 1,819

(71)

-4 %

35

2 %

1,783

-

-

(28)

-2 %

1,755

-4 % Total net sales $ 5,576

$ (73)

-1 %

$ 90

2 %

$ 5,593

$ 9

-

$ (261)

-5 %

$ 5,341

-4 %

(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Building Solutions North America $ 2,175

$ -

-

$ 13

1 %

$ 2,188

$ -

-

$ (96)

-4 %

$ 2,092

-4 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 891

-

-

44

5 %

935

4

-

(5)

-1 %

934

5 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 518

(2)

-

29

6 %

545

-

-

49

9 %

594

15 % Total field 3,584

(2)

-

86

2 %

3,668

4

-

(52)

-1 %

3,620

1 % Global Products 1,860

(62)

-3 %

49

3 %

1,847

-

-

127

7 %

1,974

6 % Total net sales $ 5,444

$ (64)

-1 %

$ 135

2 %

$ 5,515

$ 4

-

$ 75

1 %

$ 5,594

3 %

(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Building Solutions North America $ 2,020

$ -

-

$ 21

1 %

$ 2,041

$ -

-

$ 171

8 %

$ 2,212

10 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 795

-

-

60

8 %

855

10

1 %

136

16 %

1,001

26 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 579

(3)

-1 %

40

7 %

616

-

-

87

14 %

703

21 % Total field 3,394

(3)

-

121

4 %

3,512

10

-

394

11 %

3,916

15 % Global Products 1,949

(54)

-3 %

44

2 %

1,939

80

4 %

409

21 %

2,428

25 % Total net sales $ 5,343

$ (57)

-1 %

$ 165

3 %

$ 5,451

$ 90

2 %

$ 803

15 %

$ 6,344

19 %

(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Building Solutions North America $ 2,243

$ -

-

$ 12

1 %

$ 2,255

$ 4

-

$ 88

4 %

$ 2,347

5 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 957

-

-

17

2 %

974

14

1 %

13

1 %

1,001

5 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 651

(2)

-

18

3 %

667

-

-

48

7 %

715

10 % Total field 3,851

(2)

-

47

1 %

3,896

18

-

149

4 %

4,063

6 % Global Products 2,103

(79)

-4 %

10

-

2,034

132

6 %

166

8 %

2,332

11 % Total net sales $ 5,954

$ (81)

-1 %

$ 57

1 %

$ 5,930

$ 150

3 %

$ 315

5 %

$ 6,395

7 %

(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Building Solutions North America $ 8,605

$ -

-

$ 49

1 %

$ 8,654

$ 4

-

$ 27

-

$ 8,685

1 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 3,613

-

-

145

4 %

3,758

37

1 %

89

2 %

3,884

8 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 2,368

(9)

-

115

5 %

2,474

-

-

142

6 %

2,616

10 % Total field 14,586

(9)

-

309

2 %

14,886

41

-

258

2 %

15,185

4 % Global Products 7,731

(266)

-3 %

138

2 %

7,603

212

3 %

674

9 %

8,489

10 % Total net sales $ 22,317

$ (275)

-1 %

$ 447

2 %

$ 22,489

$ 253

1 %

$ 932

4 %

$23,674

6 %

The organic growth reconciliations presented earlier within this footnote contain financial information regarding adjusted net sales. The following is the reconciliation of net sales as re-casted to adjusted net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30, (in millions) 2020

2019

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net sales as re-casted





































Building Solutions North America $ 2,034

$ 2,167

$ 2,092

$ 2,175

$ 2,212

$ 2,020

$ 2,347

$ 2,243

$ 8,685

$ 8,605 Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

970

934

891

1,001

795

1,001

957

3,884

3,613 Building Solutions Asia Pacific 604

620

594

518

703

579

715

651

2,616

2,368 Global Products 1,755

1,819

1,974

1,860

2,425

1,949

2,329

2,103

8,483

7,731 Net sales as re-casted 5,341

5,576

5,594

5,444

6,341

5,343

6,392

5,954

23,668

22,317







































Adjusting items (1)





































Building Solutions North America -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Building Solutions EMEA/LA -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Building Solutions Asia Pacific -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Global Products -

-

-

-

3

-

3

-

6

- Adjusting items -

-

-

-

3

-

3

-

6

-







































Adjusted net sales





































Building Solutions North America 2,034

2,167

2,092

2,175

2,212

2,020

2,347

2,243

8,685

8,605 Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

970

934

891

1,001

795

1,001

957

3,884

3,613 Building Solutions Asia Pacific 604

620

594

518

703

579

715

651

2,616

2,368 Global Products 1,755

1,819

1,974

1,860

2,428

1,949

2,332

2,103

8,489

7,731 Adjusted net sales $ 5,341

$ 5,576

$ 5,594

$ 5,444

$ 6,344

$ 5,343

$ 6,395

$ 5,954

$ 23,674

$ 22,317

(1) Adjusting items to net sales relate to nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts.

The Company's earnings presentation presents service revenue and organic growth for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The components of the change in service revenue, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):

(in millions) Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Service Revenue

for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 Building Solutions North America $ 857

$ -

-

$ (2)

-

$ 855

$ 5

1 %

$ 85

10 %

$ 945

10 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 427

(7)

-2 %

(38)

-9 %

382

-

-

33

9 %

415

-3 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 183

-

-

(12)

-7 %

171

1

1 %

-

-

172

-6 % Total field 1,467

(7)

-

(52)

-4 %

1,408

6

-

118

8 %

1,532

4 % Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Total net sales $ 1,467

$ (7)

-

$ (52)

-4 %

$ 1,408

$ 6

-

$ 118

8 %

$ 1,532

4 %

The Company's earnings presentation presents proforma service revenue and organic growth for the three months ended December 31, 2020, the three months ended March 31, 2021, the three months ended June 30, 2021, the three months ended September 30, 2021, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. The components of the change in proforma service revenue, including organic growth, for each period for which proforma financial information is presented are shown below (unaudited).

(in millions) Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 Building Solutions North America $ 811

$ -

-

$ 1

-

$ 812

$ -

-

$ (20)

-2 %

$ 792

-2 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 414

-

-

5

1 %

419

3

1 %

(5)

-1 %

417

1 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 165

(2)

-1 %

7

4 %

170

-

-

(2)

-1 %

168

2 % Total field 1,390

(2)

-

13

1 %

1,401

3

-

(27)

-2 %

1,377

-1 % Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Total service revenue $ 1,390

$ (2)

-

$ 13

1 %

$ 1,401

$ 3

-

$ (27)

-2 %

$ 1,377

-1 %

(in millions) Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Building Solutions North America $ 818

$ -

-

$ 4

-

$ 822

$ -

-

$ (2)

-

$ 820

- Building Solutions EMEA/LA 396

-

-

16

4 %

412

2

-

(7)

-2 %

407

3 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 160

(2)

-1 %

11

7 %

169

-

-

2

1 %

171

7 % Total field 1,374

(2)

-

31

2 %

1,403

2

-

(7)

-

1,398

2 % Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Total service revenue $ 1,374

$ (2)

-

$ 31

2 %

$ 1,403

$ 2

-

$ (7)

-

$ 1,398

2 %

(in millions) Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Building Solutions North America $ 770

$ -

-

$ 9

1 %

$ 779

$ -

-

$ 78

10 %

$ 857

11 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 349

-

-

26

7 %

375

4

1 %

48

13 %

427

22 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 156

(3)

-2 %

12

8 %

165

-

-

18

11 %

183

17 % Total field 1,275

(3)

-

47

4 %

1,319

4

-

144

11 %

1,467

15 % Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Total service revenue $ 1,275

$ (3)

-

$ 47

4 %

$ 1,319

$ 4

-

$ 144

11 %

$ 1,467

15 %

(in millions) Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Building Solutions North America $ 835

$ -

-

$ 4

-

$ 839

$ 3

-

$ 62

7 %

$ 904

8 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 435

-

-

6

1 %

441

1

-

(9)

-2 %

433

- Building Solutions Asia Pacific 180

(2)

-1 %

4

2 %

182

-

-

2

1 %

184

2 % Total field 1,450

(2)

-

14

1 %

1,462

4

-

55

4 %

1,521

5 % Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Total service revenue $ 1,450

$ (2)

-

$ 14

1 %

$ 1,462

$ 4

-

$ 55

4 %

$ 1,521

5 %

(in millions) Proforma Service Revenue for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments - Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2021 Building Solutions North America $ 3,234

$ -

-

$ 18

1 %

$ 3,252

$ 3

-

$ 118

4 %

$ 3,373

4 % Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,594

-

-

53

3 %

1,647

10

1 %

27

2 %

1,684

6 % Building Solutions Asia Pacific 661

(9)

-1 %

34

5 %

686

-

-

20

3 %

706

7 % Total field 5,489

(9)

-

105

2 %

5,585

13

-

165

3 %

5,763

5 % Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Total service revenue $ 5,489

$ (9)

-

$ 105

2 %

$ 5,585

$ 13

-

$ 165

3 %

$ 5,763

5 %

4. Free Cash Flow Conversion





































































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to JCI. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.



































































The following is the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 reconciliation of free cash flow and free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (in millions) June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing

operations $ 487

$ 862

$ 811

$ 2,022 Capital expenditures (170)

(127)

(430)

(324) Reported free cash flow $ 317

$ 735

$ 381

$ 1,698















Adjusted net income from continuing operations





























attributable to JCI $ 594

$ 598

$ 1,415

$ 1,282 Adjusted free cash flow conversion



53 %





123 %





27 %





132 %

5. Net Debt to EBITDA

































































































































The Company provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company believes the total net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as it provides a review of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and is a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the June 30, 2022 calculation of net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):

(in millions) June 30, 2022 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,298 Long-term debt 7,194 Total debt 9,492 Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,506 Total net debt $ 7,986







Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,617







Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2.2x

The following is the last twelve months ended June 30, 2022 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):

(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

June 30, 2022 Income from continuing operations $ 1,230 Income tax provision 680 Net financing charges 200 EBIT 2,110 Adjusting items:

Net mark-to-market adjustments 52 Restructuring and impairment costs 621 Silent-Aire other nonrecurring costs



26 Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment



(43) Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia 11 Transaction/separation costs



9 Adjusted EBIT (1) 2,786 Depreciation and amortization 831 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,617

(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

6. Trade Working Capital as a Percentage of Net Sales

The Company provides financial information regarding trade working capital as a percentage of net sales, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. Trade working capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities, excluding cash, short-term debt, the current portion of long-term debt, the current portion of assets and liabilities held for sale, accrued compensation and benefits, and other current assets and liabilities. Management believes this non-GAAP measure, which excludes financing-related items, non-trade related items and businesses to be divested, is a more useful measurement of the Company's operating performance. The following is the June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 calculation of trade working capital as a percentage of net sales (unaudited):

(in millions) June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Current assets $ 11,559

$ 10,310 Current liabilities (11,883)

(9,285) Total working capital (324)

1,025















Less: cash and cash equivalents (1,506)

(1,450) Less: assets held for sale (394)

- Less: other current assets (1,235)

(1,128) Add: short-term debt 2,081

265 Add: current portion of long-term debt 217

196 Add: accrued compensation and benefits 874

996 Add: liabilities held for sale 261

- Add: other current liabilities 2,479

2,460 Trade working capital $ 2,453

$ 2,364







Last twelve months net sales $ 24,966

$ 23,230







Trade working capital as a percentage of net sales 9.8 %

10.2 %

7. Income Taxes

































































































































The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Silent-Aire nonrecurring intangible asset amortization and purchase accounting, charges related to the suspension of operations in Russia, transaction/separation costs and discrete tax items for the three and nine months ending June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 is approximately 13.5%.

8. Restructuring and Impairment Costs

































































































































The three months ended June 30, 2022 include restructuring and impairment costs of $121 million related primarily to the impairment of assets associated with a business classified as held for sale, workforce reductions and other asset impairments. The nine months ended June 30, 2022 include restructuring and impairment costs of $554 million related primarily to the impairment of assets associated with businesses classified as held for sale, workforce reductions and other asset impairments. The three months ended June 30, 2021 include restructuring and impairment costs of $79 million related primarily to workforce reductions, asset impairments and other related costs. The nine months ended June 30, 2021 include restructuring and impairment costs of $175 million related primarily to workforce reductions, asset impairments and other related costs.

