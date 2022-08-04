Lemonade Selects RapidSOS to Route Critical Data to 911 During A Vehicle Crash

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RapidSOS, the emergency response data platform used by over 5,300 emergency communications centers (ECCs) globally, today announced that Lemonade, the digital insurance company powered by social impact, has selected RapidSOS to support Lemonade Car's emergency services feature. In the event of a car crash, RapidSOS will route critical data from the Lemonade app to the nearest 911 center to help provide those details to first-responders.

By the year 2025, it is predicted that more than 70% of the cars sold will be connected vehicles with rich data available about the driver and telematics systems, according to a recent Counterpoint Research May 2022 Connected Car Forecast. Per a Statista report, there were about 84 million connected cars on the road in 2021. This significant expected growth is marked by a consumer that expects their car to cater to every touch point and for it to learn from their behaviors and usage and react in times of emergency. Increasingly, telematics is also being used to help insurance companies better serve their customers and reward them for safe and low-mileage driving. The next level to this connected experience is automatic crash detection and a direct data connection to 911.

How It Works

When a crash is detected, for those opted-in to use telematics, the Lemonade app will attempt to contact the driver by app push notification or call from RapidSOS to confirm the crash and whether emergency assistance is needed. If the Lemonade user verifies the emergency through the app or voice, Lemonade will attempt to push data through RapidSOS to the nearest 911 center. If the Lemonade user does not respond to the crash confirmation or if emergency assistance is verified via RapidSOS's Monitoring, the local ECC will receive a phone call to confirm response and receive incident information through RapidSOS.

Digitizing Insurance Claims with Smart Data

With Lemonade's insurance model, location-based technology is used to help make drivers' insurance better and more affordable. By tying into telematics and real-time location, we believe Lemonade can better understand a driver's behaviors and usage, and adjust their rate based on that data in all of the states where Lemonade Car currently operates.

With the new integration of RapidSOS with the Lemonade's app, we believe there is now a powerful way for drivers to confirm a crash has occurred and route data to the nearest 911 center to help quickly provide first responders with important information. At the same time, this data is also available for Lemonade users for simpler and faster claim filing after an accident or crash has occurred. Combined with Lemonade's award-winning, mobile-first customer service and claims process, we believe the combination can help take the stress out of the aftermath of an incident.

RapidSOS Emergency Response Data Platform

Built in partnership with public safety and leading tech companies, RapidSOS uses leading technology to help connect data from devices to first responder agencies across the U.S. The result is one API connection that enables rapid verification and the critical data that 911 needs to drive a verified, data-enriched, prioritized response.

"Lemonade has been an industry disruptor with its data-centric approach to delivering insurance for drivers of today's connected vehicles; their approach, and technology, align very much with RapidSOS," said Ed Parkinson, RapidSOS' President of Public Sector. "With our relationships and footprint within the 911 community in the US— including telecommunicators' familiarity with our dashboard, data delivery and Alerts system, together with Lemonade's location-based app and understanding of what is happening with a vehicle—the goal is to help save more lives with faster and more accurate response and a simpler and more streamlined claims process afterwards."

This new capability is available to customers today. For information on Lemonade Car, visit https://www.lemonade.com/car.

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 400M+connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,300 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 165 million emergencies in 2021. Together with innovative companies recognized as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

About Lemonade

Lemonade offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. Powered by artificial intelligence and social impact, Lemonade's full stack insurance carriers in the US and the EU replace brokers and bureaucracy with bots and machine learning, aiming for zero paperwork and instant everything. A Certified B-Corp, Lemonade gives unused premiums to nonprofits selected by its community, during its annual Giveback. Lemonade is currently available in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and continues to expand globally.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

