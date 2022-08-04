Nikola Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Produced 50 Nikola Tre BEVs in Coolidge, Arizona , and delivered 48 to dealers

Reported revenues of $18.1 million , GAAP net loss per share of $0.41 , and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.25

Cash & Restricted Cash of $529.2 million and $312.5 million remaining ELOC commitment totaling $841.8 million in total liquidity at the end of Q2, up from $794.0 million in Q1

Announced station progress in California in the cities of Ontario , Colton , and a location servicing the Port of Long Beach

Stockholders approved proposal 2 increasing authorized shares from 600 million to 800 million

PHOENIX, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation solutions, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Our momentum continued during the second quarter as we began delivering production vehicles to dealers and recognizing revenue from the sale of our Nikola Tre BEVs," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to executing on our second half milestones."

Financial Overview



Q2 2022 Actual Q2 2022 Guidance

Production Deliveries Production Deliveries Tre BEV 50 48 50 - 60 50 - 60 MCT* NA 4 NA NA Total 50 52 50 - 60 50 - 60



We reported $18.1 million in revenues on deliveries of 48 Tre BEVs and four (4) Mobile Charging Trailers (MCT) in Q2. Two (2) additional Tre BEVs were delivered in the first week of July, which will be reported as part of Q3 revenues. We increased our total liquidity to $841.8 million in Q2 from $794.0 million at the end of Q1. As mentioned in May, we also successfully raised $200 million in a private placement of convertible notes during the quarter.

Nikola Tre BEV Update

During the second quarter, we produced 50 Nikola Tre BEVs and delivered 48 of those to dealers. We also continued pilot testing with a number of fleets to help facilitate additional orders and build our backlog. Pilots completed / ongoing include:

TTSI (Complete) – 106 days / 11,752 miles / 93% uptime

Univar Solutions (Complete) – 14 days / 858 miles / 100% uptime

Covenant Logistics (Extended & Ongoing) – 111 days / 3,423 miles / 94% uptime

RoadOne / IKEA (Complete) – 36 days / 3,285 miles / 91%

Benore Logistics Systems (Complete) – 30 days / 2,296 miles / 100% uptime

*MCTs are merchandised goods sourced from external suppliers and therefore are not a part of our manufacturing costs.



Nikola Tre FCEV Program Update

In the second quarter, we began Tre FCEV alpha pilot testing with TTSI in Southern California. As of today, the trucks have accumulated over 3,800 miles. We expect to begin FCEV pilot testing with Walmart in Southern California on August 22.

During the second quarter, we began building the first Tre FCEV betas. The first batch of betas are scheduled to be complete by the end of August. We expect to build two additional batches of Tre FCEV betas by the end of the fourth quarter. Beta trucks incorporate learnings from the alpha trials and will be used for engineering and product development.

Coolidge, Arizona Manufacturing Facility Update

We are ramping up production capacity in Coolidge, Arizona. We expect to increase our throughput to five units per shift by November of this year. Phase 2 expansion is underway and on track to be completed by Q1 2023.

H2 Dispensing Station Updates

On August 3, we announced we had made significant progress in partnership with TravelCenters of America on the first hydrogen dispensing station in Ontario, California. We have executed the definitive agreement, agreed on the station design, and have ordered key equipment.

We also executed a land lease in Colton, California to build a greenfield hydrogen dispensing station, and identified a parcel servicing the Port of Long Beach to build a greenfield hydrogen dispensing station. We anticipate the stations will be complete by Q4 2023.

Nikola - IVECO European JV

In June, together with IVECO, we agreed to expand our 50/50 European JV to include engineering and product development. During the second quarter, the JV entity began building the first EU Tre 4x2 BEV alphas. Production for EU Tre BEV is expected to commence in the second half of 2023. The JV also started building EU Tre FCEV betas, which are expected to begin production in the first half of 2024.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Q2 2022 YTD

Q2 2021 YTD Gross loss $ (29,257)

$ —

$ (28,826)

$ — Loss from operations $ (172,231)

$ (138,398)

$ (323,540)

$ (258,988) Net loss $ (172,997)

$ (143,231)

$ (325,938)

$ (263,455) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ (94,345)

$ (73,906)

$ (173,498)

$ (127,340) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.41)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.78)

$ (0.67) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.41)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.78)

$ (0.67) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic(1) $ (0.25)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.34) Non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted(1) $ (0.25)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.34) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 425,323,391

394,577,711

420,266,181

393,390,377 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 425,323,391

394,577,711

420,266,181

393,390,377

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP versus GAAP information is provided below in the financial statement tables in this press release.



Business Outlook

We remain on track to achieve the following milestones in 2022:

Deliver 300 to 500 production Tre BEV trucks

Successful FCEV alpha pilot testing with Anheuser-Busch and TTSI

Build, validate and test Tre FCEV beta trucks

Announce location, break ground, and commence construction of the first hydrogen production hub in Arizona

Announce two or more dispensing station partners in California

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nikola will host a webcast to discuss its second-quarter results at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (9:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on August 4, 2022. To access the webcast, parties in the United States should follow this link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/nikola20220804/en.

The live audio webcast, along with supplemental information, will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://nikolamotor.com/investors/news?active=events. A recording of the webcast will also be available following the earnings call.

About Nikola Corporation

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Nikola Corporation (the "Company"), including statements relating to the Company's future performance and milestones; expected timing of manufacturing facility expansion and production capacity; expectations regarding hydrogen dispensing stations, our joint venture, and our pilot programs; timing of completion of testing, production, as well as other milestones; the Company's business outlook; and terms and potential benefits of planned collaborations with strategic partners. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: design and manufacturing changes and delays, including global shortages in parts and materials; general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of legal, regulatory and judicial proceedings to which the Company is, or may become a party; demand for and customer acceptance of the Company's trucks; the results of customer pilot testing; the execution and terms of definitive agreements; risks associated with development and testing of fuel-cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks related to the rollout of the Company's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on the Company's future business; the availability of and need for capital; the impact of our recently-announced planned acquisition; and the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's business described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, in addition to the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and certain other items determined by the Company. Non-GAAP net loss per share basic and diluted is defined as non-GAAP net loss divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding. These non-GAAP measures are not substitutes for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting these non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Truck sales $ 17,383

$ —

$ 17,383

$ — Service and other 751

—

2,638

— Total revenues 18,134

—

20,021

— Cost of revenues:













Truck sales 46,781

—

46,781

— Service and other 610

—

2,066

— Total cost of revenues 47,391

—

48,847

— Gross loss (29,257)

—

(28,826)

— Operating expenses:













Research and development(1) 63,106

67,726

137,663

122,889 Selling, general, and administrative(1) 79,868

70,672

157,051

136,099 Total operating expenses 142,974

138,398

294,714

258,988 Loss from operations (172,231)

(138,398)

(323,540)

(258,988) Other income (expense):













Interest expense, net (2,808)

(92)

(3,019)

(101) Revaluation of warrant liability 3,341

(2,511)

2,907

(1,560) Other income (expense), net (27)

(1,102)

1,806

(883) Loss before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliates (171,725)

(142,103)

(321,846)

(261,532) Income tax expense 2

2

2

3 Loss before equity in net loss of affiliates (171,727)

(142,105)

(321,848)

(261,535) Equity in net loss of affiliates (1,270)

(1,126)

(4,090)

(1,920) Net loss $ (172,997)

$ (143,231)

$ (325,938)

$ (263,455)















Net loss per share:













Basic $ (0.41)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.78)

$ (0.67) Diluted $ (0.41)

$ (0.36)

$ (0.78)

$ (0.67) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 425,323,391

394,577,711

420,266,181

393,390,377 Diluted 425,323,391

394,577,711

420,266,181

393,390,377

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Research and development $ 9,300

$ 10,228

$ 18,007

$ 20,550 Selling, general, and administrative 45,541

42,442

90,362

82,386 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 54,841

$ 52,670

$ 108,369

$ 102,936

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 441,765

$ 497,241 Accounts receivable, net 16,726

— Inventory 52,105

11,597 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,802

15,891 Total current assets 545,398

524,729 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 87,459

25,000 Long-term deposits 37,740

27,620 Property, plant and equipment, net 311,732

244,377 Intangible assets, net 95,395

97,181 Investment in affiliates 79,726

61,778 Goodwill 5,238

5,238 Other assets 4,287

3,896 Total assets $ 1,166,975

$ 989,819 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 87,479

$ 86,982 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 156,610

93,487 Debt and finance lease liabilities, current 9,518

140 Total current liabilities 253,607

180,609 Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 273,309

25,047 Operating lease liabilities 2,349

2,263 Warrant liability 1,377

4,284 Other long-term liabilities 37,070

84,033 Deferred tax liabilities, net 12

11 Total liabilities 567,724

296,247 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock —

— Common stock 43

41 Additional paid-in capital 2,176,945

1,944,341 Accumulated deficit (1,576,550)

(1,250,612) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,187)

(198) Total stockholders' equity 599,251

693,572 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,166,975

$ 989,819

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (325,938)

$ (263,455) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 9,676

3,710 Stock-based compensation 108,369

102,936 Non-cash in-kind services —

27,723 Equity in net loss of affiliates 4,090

1,920 Revaluation of financial instruments 192

1,560 Issuance of common stock for commitment shares —

2,625 Inventory write-downs 10,890

— Non-cash interest expense 2,457

— Other non-cash activity 273

1,010 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (16,726)

— Inventory (60,468)

(2,267) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (12,631)

(4,024) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,395

9,535 Long-term deposits (8,281)

(7,247) Other assets (608)

— Operating lease liabilities (277)

— Other long-term liabilities (224)

— Net cash used in operating activities (273,811)

(125,974) Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases and deposits of property, plant and equipment (67,316)

(64,787) Investments in affiliates (23,027)

(25,000) Proceeds from sale of equipment —

200 Net cash used in investing activities (90,343)

(89,587) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 565

3,839 Proceeds from issuance of shares under the Tumim Purchase Agreements 123,672

— Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes, net of discount and issuance costs 183,510

— Proceeds from issuance of Collateralized Promissory Note 50,000

— Proceeds from issuance of financing obligation, net of issuance costs 38,582

— Repayment of Promissory Note (25,000)

(4,100) Payments on finance lease liabilities and financing obligation (192)

(518) Payments for issuance costs —

(244) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 371,137

(1,023) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 6,983

(216,584) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period 522,241

849,278 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period $ 529,224

$ 632,694

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

$ (172,997)

$ (143,231)

$ (325,938)

$ (263,455) Interest expense, net

2,808

92

3,019

101 Income tax expense

2

2

2

3 Depreciation and amortization

6,565

1,905

9,676

3,710 EBITDA

(163,622)

(141,232)

(313,241)

(259,641) Stock-based compensation

54,841

52,670

108,369

102,936 Revaluation of financial instruments

196

2,511

192

1,560 Equity in net loss of affiliates

1,270

1,126

4,090

1,920 Regulatory and legal matters (1)

12,970

11,019

27,092

25,885 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (94,345)

$ (73,906)

$ (173,498)

$ (127,340)

(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss

$ (172,997)

$ (143,231)

$ (325,938)

$ (263,455) Stock-based compensation

54,841

52,670

108,369

102,936 Revaluation of financial instruments

196

2,511

192

1,560 Regulatory and legal matters(1)

12,970

11,019

27,092

25,885 Non-GAAP net loss

$ (104,990)

$ (77,031)

$ (190,285)

$ (133,074) Non-GAAP net loss per share:















Basic

$ (0.25)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.34) Diluted

$ (0.25)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.45)

$ (0.34) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

425,323,391

394,577,711

420,266,181

393,390,377 Diluted

425,323,391

394,577,711

420,266,181

393,390,377

(1) Regulatory and legal matters include legal, advisory, and other professional service fees incurred in connection with the short-seller article from September 2020, and investigations and litigation related thereto.

