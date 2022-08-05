Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Perimeter Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Net sales increased 31% year-to-date, with solid growth in both the Fire Safety and Specialty Products businesses

Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% year-to-date, with solid growth in both businesses

Oil Additives renamed Specialty Products to better reflect the business's current and expanding applications and end-markets

CLAYTON, Mo., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as specialty products used in several end markets, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Year-to-Date 2022 Results

  • Net sales increased 31% to $158.7 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $121.0 million in the prior-year period.
  • Net income during the year-to-date period was $45.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, an increase of $67.4 million from a net loss of $22.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 39% to $47.7 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $34.3 million in the prior-year period.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

  • Net sales increased 16% to $101.0 million in the second quarter, as compared to $87.1 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Net income during the second quarter was $7.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, an increase of $11.0 million from a net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $35.7 million in the second quarter, as compared to $31.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, Perimeter Solutions management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 5, 2022 to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9764 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8551 (toll).

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter's website (https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/), accessed under the Investor Relations page. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll). The telephonic replay will be available until September 5, 2022.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and specialty products used in several end markets.  The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products, formerly Oil Additives.

The Fire Safety segment consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety segment also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

In June 2022, the Oil Additives segment, which produces and sells Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5"), was renamed the Specialty Products segment to better reflect the current and expanding applications for P2S5 in several end markets and applications, including lubricant additives, various agricultural applications, various mining applications, and emerging electric battery technologies. Within the lubricant additive end market, currently our largest end market application, P2S5 is primarily used in the production of a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP"), which is considered an essential component in the formulation of engine oils with its main function to provide anti-wear protection to engine components.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor


Successor



Predecessor


Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2022



Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2021


Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2022



Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2021











Net sales

$           100,965



$             87,121


$           158,723



$           121,046

Cost of goods sold

72,423



48,840


117,050



73,814

Gross profit

28,542



38,281


41,673



47,232

Operating expenses:










Selling, general and administrative expense

22,614



18,284


42,422



27,211

Amortization expense

13,802



13,293


27,657



26,542

Founders advisory fees - related party

(20,465)




(80,313)



Other operating expense

260



441


456



753

Total operating expenses

16,211



32,018


(9,778)



54,506

Operating income (loss)

12,331



6,263


51,451



(7,274)

Other expense (income):










Interest expense, net

12,142



8,035


22,638



15,886

(Gain) loss on contingent earn-out

(9,398)



2,763


(9,398)



2,763

Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)

3,156



(540)


4,036



2,258

Other (income) expense, net

(200)



(44)


(35)



(318)

Total other expense, net

5,700



10,214


17,241



20,589

Income (loss) before income taxes

6,631



(3,951)


34,210



(27,863)

Income tax benefit

592



103


10,824



5,486

Net income (loss)

7,223



(3,848)


45,034



(22,377)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:










Foreign currency translation adjustments

(16,371)



562


(16,245)



(404)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$              (9,148)



$              (3,286)


$             28,789



$            (22,781)

Earnings (loss) per share:










Basic

$                 0.04



$                (0.07)


$                 0.28



$                (0.42)

Diluted

$                 0.04



$                (0.07)


$                 0.26



$                (0.42)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:










Basic

162,917,478



53,045,510


161,591,704



53,045,510

Diluted

177,059,844



53,045,510


175,734,070



53,045,510

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,
2022


December 31,
2021

Assets

(Unaudited)



Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$         125,502


$         225,554

Accounts receivable, net

68,458


24,319

Inventories

123,065


110,087

Income tax receivable

25,608


816

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,763


14,161

Total current assets

349,396


374,937

Property, plant, and equipment, net

59,155


62,247

Goodwill

1,031,219


1,041,325

Customer lists, net

730,339


753,459

Technology and patents, net

239,043


247,368

Tradenames, net

96,960


100,005

Other assets, net

1,992


2,219

Total assets

$      2,508,104


$      2,581,560

Liabilities and Shareholders Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$           42,967


$           27,469

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

22,876


19,025

Founders advisory fees payable - related party

27,116


53,547

Deferred revenue

5,387


445

Total current liabilities

98,346


100,486

Long-term debt

664,696


664,128

Deferred income taxes

304,993


298,633

Founders advisory fees payable - related party

191,031


312,242

Redeemable preferred shares

99,312


96,867

Redeemable preferred shares - related party

3,215


3,699

Other non-current liabilities

12,643


22,195

Total liabilities

1,374,236


1,498,250

Commitments and contingencies




Shareholders' equity:




Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 163,234,542 and 157,237,435 shares issued; 162,637,029 and 157,237,435 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

163,235


157,237

Treasury shares, at cost; 597,513 shares at June 30, 2022 and no shares at December 31, 2021

(5,008)


Additional paid-in capital

1,690,812


1,670,033

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,380)


(7,135)

Accumulated deficit

(691,791)


(736,825)

Total shareholders' equity

1,133,868


1,083,310

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      2,508,104


$      2,581,560

 PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor


Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022



Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss)

$                 45,034



$                (22,377)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:





Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value)

(80,313)



Depreciation and amortization expense

33,086



30,381

Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares

3,268



Share-based compensation

12,465



Deferred income taxes

7,648



2,242

Amortization of deferred financing costs

793



1,621

Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up

27,315



(Gain) loss on contingent earn-out

(9,398)



2,763

Unrealized loss on foreign currency

4,036



2,258

Loss on disposal of assets

9



Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable

(44,477)



(37,994)

Inventories

(41,431)



(19,472)

Income tax receivable

(24,778)



(5,848)

Prepaid expenses and current other assets

7,301



4,761

Other assets



229

Accounts payable

15,834



26,263

Deferred revenue

4,991



6,415

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,789



(1,559)

Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled)

(53,547)



Other liabilities

24



(199)

Net cash used in operating activities

(89,351)



(10,516)

Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment

(4,006)



(3,507)

Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement

(1,638)



Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired



(6,264)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,644)



(9,771)

Cash flows from financing activities:





Ordinary shares repurchased

(5,008)



Proceeds from exercise of warrants

529



Proceeds from revolving credit facility



7,500

Repayments of revolving credit facility



(3,000)

Repayments of long-term debt



(2,808)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(4,479)



1,692

Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

(578)



158

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(100,052)



(18,437)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

225,554



22,478

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$               125,502



$                   4,041

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest

$                 17,919



$                 14,266

Cash paid for income taxes

$                   6,572



$                      946

Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified to additional paid in capital

$                 13,783



$                        —

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense, (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold, (v) contingent future payment related to an acquired business, (vi) management fees related to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity and (vii) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-U.S.GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter's financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).


Successor



Predecessor


Successor



Predecessor

(Unaudited)

Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2022



Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2021


Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2022



Six Months
Ended
June 30, 2021

Income (loss) before income taxes

$            6,631



$           (3,951)


$          34,210



$         (27,863)

Depreciation and amortization

16,715



15,235


33,086



30,381

Interest and financing expense

12,142



8,040


22,638



15,891

Founders advisory fees - related party

(20,465)




(80,313)



Non-recurring expenses 1

2,144



8,660


3,620



8,950

Share-based compensation expense

6,741




12,465



Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2

18,016




27,315



(Gain) loss on contingent earn-out

(9,398)



2,763


(9,398)



2,763

Management fees 3



313




625

Contingent future payments 4



625




1,250

Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain)

3,156



(540)


4,036



2,258

Adjusted EBITDA

$          35,682



$          31,145


$          47,659



$          34,255

Net sales

$        100,965



$          87,121


$        158,723



$        121,046













(1)

Adjustment to reflect non-recurring professional fees and integration costs including expenses related to the business combination with Perimeter Solutions.

(2)

Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold in connection with the business combination with Perimeter Solutions.. The inventory acquired received a purchase accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost.

(3)

Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by the Sponsor when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations. These fees did not continue following the closing of the business combination.

(4)

Adjustment to reflect deferred consideration paid with respect to a 2019 acquisition.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perimeter-solutions-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301600614.html

SOURCE Perimeter Solutions

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.