HFCL collaborates with Qualcomm for 5G millimeter wave FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) product development

NEW DELHI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HFCL Limited announced today, that it has entered into an agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for HFCL's design and development of 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) products. In continuation with its 5G product strategy, HFCL is expanding its 5G product portfolio by launching product development of 5G mmWave FWA CPE products for India and global markets.

FWA helps operators with a cost-effective way to deliver fiber-like internet speeds wirelessly over 5G networks. It will enable new business opportunities for mobile operators by allowing them to offer fixed internet broadband services to consumers and enterprises using their 5G network infrastructure. HFCL's 5G mmWave FWA product portfolio aims to bridge the digital divide and will also enable telcos to successfully deliver broadband internet services in rural, suburban and dense urban areas.

HFCL's 5G mmWave FWA CPE products will support multiple spectrum bands required for the global markets. HFCL's FWA CPE products will leverage some of the advanced features of the Qualcomm® 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 featuring Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF System like extended-range, carrier aggregation and Qualcomm® Dynamic Antenna Steering to deliver a superior customer experience.

"Qualcomm Technologies is a recognized world leader in 5G technology and we are very pleased with this collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, which also aligns with our commitment to bridge the digital divide globally. FWA CPE will help strengthen HFCL's evolving 5G product portfolio and help create new revenue streams for our customers. It also aligns with our strategy to bring new products, to new customers, and to newer geographies," said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL.

"We are excited that HFCL selected the Qualcomm® 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 to incorporate in its 5G mmWave FWA CPE products, further supporting the digital transformation of India by developing a suite of 5G infrastructure products. Qualcomm Technologies is committed to powering innovations and supporting India's participation as a supplier of advanced 5G infrastructure products both to India and globally. We strongly believe that 5G mmWave fixed wireless access technology will help connect the unconnected and also offer wireless fiber connectivity to Indian consumers," said Rajen Vagadia, Vice President, Qualcomm India Private Limited and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.

Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts worldwide 5G FWA market will increase from 6 million CPE units per year in 2022 to more than 26 million per year in 2026.

About HFCL

HFCL Limited is a leading technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end Transmission and Access Equipment, Optical Fiber, Optical Fiber Cables (OFC) and is specialized in setting up modern communication network for Telecom Service Providers, Railways and Defence.

The Company has state-of-the-art Optical Fiber and Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plants at Hyderabad, Optical Fiber Cable manufacturing plant in Goa and in its subsidiary i.e. HTL Limited at Chennai along with FRP and ARP Rod manufacturing plant in its subsidiary at Hosur.

The Company's in-house Centre for Excellence in Research located at Gurgaon & Bengaluru along with invested R&D Houses and other collaborators at different locations in India and abroad, innovate futuristic range of technology products and solutions. Some of the newly developed products through R&D are Wi-Fi Systems, Unlicensed Band Radios, Switches, Electronic Fuses, Electro-optic devices, and Video Management Systems. There is a suite of products under development, which include Software Defined Radios, Routers, PON, 5G Transport and Radio products, Wi-Fi 7 access points, Point-to-multipoint Radios and Ground Surveillance Radars among others.

Visit www.hfcl.com for more information.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform, Qualcomm Dynamic Antenna Steering and Snapdragon are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact:

Manoj Baid

manoj.baid@hfcl.com

HFCL Limited

Amit Agarwal

amit.agarwal@hfcl.com

HFCL Limited

Poonam Saney Makhija

poonam.saney@adfactorspr.com

Adfactors PR

Shivangi Sinha

shivangi.sinha@adfactorspr.com

Adfactors PR

Vasundhra Sethi

vasundhra.sethi@adfactorspr.com

Adfactors PR

View original content:

SOURCE HFCL Limited