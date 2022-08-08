Need a Grill This Summer? The Miller Lite "Grill Share" Has Got You Covered

The first-of-a-kind grill rental stations pop-up for grill-seekers in New York City and Chicago on Aug. 12

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grilling: the pinnacle of the American outdoor culinary arts. Burgers, hot dogs, pizza, watermelon – you name it, we'll grill it (with a great-tasting light beer in-hand, of course). But what about the 30 percent of U.S. households1 without a grill? We've got you. Introducing Miller Lite "Grill Share" – a first-of-its-kind sharing program which connects the yearning grill-less with grills across the country. With local pop-up stations and nationwide grill giveaways, Miller Lite is helping you reserve some Miller Time before summer ends.

These days we ride share, bike share, and even screen share; now, Miller Lite is finally giving grill lovers and summer fanatics the ability to "Grill Share." At Grill Share stations in select cities, grill-seekers can reserve a limited-edition Miller Lite Grill complete with a spatula, apron, folding beach chair with umbrella, and a $25 gift card for supplies (or maybe some Miller Lite), so you can grill like a pro in the neighborhood you know.

Renting a grill is no sweat – simply sign up online or visit a local Grill Share station, scan a QR code, and enter your info. Then, unlock your Miller Lite Grill and roll to a designated grill spot nearby or wherever your grill out might be to enjoy summer how it's meant to be enjoyed – around a grill with friends, sipping great-tasting light beer.

To dial-up the heat further, Miller Lite is taking Grill Share nationwide with its Grill Share Giveaway. Starting Aug. 8, Miller Lite will be giving away premium branded Miller Lite Grills with multiple chances to win through Aug. 19! To enter, simply visit MillerLite.com/GrillPromo.

"In the summer, there's no better way to enjoy Miller Time than by gathering around a grill," said Eric Wolfe, Marketing Manager for Miller Lite. "That's why Miller Lite is making it more accessible than ever to have a great-tasting grill-cooked meal. Whether you're without a grill or looking for one more cookout, grab your friends, family and favorite foods and visit a Grill Share station. We'll see you there!"

After kicking off grilling season with Beercoal, Miller Lite is turning Miller Time into Griller Time yet again by extending its season-long, "Summer Loves Beer" campaign with Grill Share. It's time to fire up summer (and grills) with an experience only Miller Lite can deliver. Before the season ends, be sure to sizzle, sip and share with Miller Lite: the ultimate summer beer.

On Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, Miller Lite Grill Share stations will open in New York City at 26 N 1st St. in Williamsburg and in Chicago at 320 S. Canal St. in the West Loop. The best part? It's free! Book your spot starting Thursday, Aug. 11 at MillerLiteGrillShare.com. Reservations are first come, first serve. You must be 21+ to participate.

For more information on Miller Lite, checkout www.MillerLite.com and follow Miller Lite on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Miller Lite Grill Share was created by DDB Chicago.

Abbreviated Giveaway Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at or about 12:00 PM CT on 8/8/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 8/19/22. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, who are 21 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter with @MolsonCoors.

