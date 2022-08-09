ASUS Reveals New ProArt Solutions to Enable Creativity and Empower 3D Content Creation with NVIDIA Omniverse at Siggraph 2022

ASUS expands its ProArt creative solutions with a new ProArt Display and 12th Generation ProArt Studiobook laptops.

The company challenges creators to develop their own metaverse characters with an Instagram giveaway.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siggraph 2022 -- ASUS , a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, expands its suite of tools for creators with the debut of the ProArt Display (PA248CNV) , which will be displayed for the first time at Siggraph 2022 (booth #933) alongside other ProArt Displays, Studiobook OLED and Zenbook Pro OLED laptops, ASUS Server and ProArt Z690 motherboard. ASUS will also highlight motion capture technology and invite creators to develop their own 3D characters in metaverse, with giveaways of a ProArt X Reallusion software and other products, conducted live on Instagram ( @proart ) from August 8 to 11, 2022. See details of the event and giveaway here .

New ASUS ProArt Ecosystem

The ASUS ProArt is an ecosystem of laptops, computers, monitors, motherboards, and accessories that provide designers, creators, and artists a stable foundation on which creativity can thrive. Users can rely on ProArt computing and displays' exceptional color control and accuracy, reliable performance, and powerful computing to deliver inspired ideas for art, video games, films and TV, animation, product design, and more. These solutions streamline the path to creativity with the updated ProArt Creator Hub , which unifies the color calibration, settings, monitor performance, and workflows across all of users' ASUS creator devices to enable creativity from anywhere. It also includes the ASUS Dial, a precision-engineered rotary control (not limited to Adobe creative apps such as Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and After Effects and other apps such as Autodesk and Unreal Engine) that puts app settings and color values at users' fingertips for smooth, efficient working. Backed by NVIDIA® Studio technologies for creators, ProArt products with NVIDIA RTX™ GPUs benefit from optimizations in over 200 creative apps, Studio Drivers for the highest levels of stability and performance in creative apps, and exclusive AI-powered NVIDIA tools: Omniverse™, Canvas and Broadcast.

ASUS monitors are designed for content creation with incredible realism and extreme contrast via ASUS HDR technology , paired with industry-leading color accuracy, factory pre-calibration, wide color gamuts, and diverse connectivity options. The new ProArt Display (PA248CNV) is designed with photo and video editors and graphic designers in mind, delivering Calman Verified (ΔE < 2) color accuracy and 100% sRGB / Rec. 709 color space coverage. This sleek, frameless 24.1-inch monitor fits neatly on a desk or it can be wall mounted, featuring tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments that deliver a comfortable viewing experience for creators. The ProArt Display PA248CNV is shipping in September starting at $329.

The company also announces the availability of PA348CGV and PA32DC OLED displays which caters specifically to the needs of creators working with 3D animation. With a high resolution, exceptional HDR capabilities, professional-grade color accuracy, wide color gamut, the award-winning ProArt Display series is the perfect option to serve at the center of your Omniverse workflow. The displays will begin shipping at $729 in September and at $3,499 in October 2022, respectively. ASUS is also showing the latest 12th Generation ProArt Studiobook models with the GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti GPU or up to NVIDIA RTX A5000 professional graphics, Zenbook Pro models, workstation and GPU server including:

ASUS ProArt Solutions with NVIDIA Omniverse

3D design is a team sport—and a very complex one at that. The artists, designers, and engineers on traditional 3D teams often use incompatible tools, necessitating time-consuming import and export processes. With ASUS ProArt devices and the NVIDIA Omniverse platform, you can now enjoy seamless 3D design collaboration. Omniverse provides connections and enhancements for 3D apps and creative workflows based on Universal Scene Description (USD), allowing you to unify your assets, libraries, and creative 3D applications. Explore more on ASUS Omniverse solution website .

ASUS GPU servers offer the key features that these companies need for 3D design. Dedicated CPU and GPU airflow ensures optimal, sustained performance. ASUS servers support a variety of graphics cards, including NVIDIA A40, allowing your design team to run different workloads and applications that best fits your needs. And with both horizontal and vertical scalability, your ASUS GPU servers can grow alongside your business.

For these creators, a high-end desktop PC with the NVIDIA RTX A5000 might be the best fit for their needs and budget. Our ProArt motherboard lineup provides the features that matter to you the most. We have options primed and ready for the latest cutting-edge CPUs from Intel and AMD and next-gen DDR5 RAM—not to mention PCIe 5.0 connectivity that's ready to support next-gen graphics cards.

When creators use Omniverse, they need consistent and exceptional visual quality, no matter if they work in one large studio or remotely collaborate from several places. Whether you need a display with a high resolution, exceptional HDR capabilities, professional-grade color accuracy, wide color gamut coverage, or even all of the above, the award-winning ProArt display series has the perfect option to serve at the center of your Omniverse workflow.

The ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED lapto p combines the innovative ASUS Dial, high-end hardware, robust cooling solutions, and an OLED display with exceptional color accuracy. It is powered by NVIDIA laptop GPUs including the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti — backed by NVIDIA Studio Drivers for maximum reliability and performance in creative apps. Another great option is the NVIDIA RTX A5000 laptop GPU, which has the throughput to help you quickly turn around projects, the enterprise drivers you need for worry-free performance, and ISV certifications that give you the confidence to work in high-stakes environments and mobile 3D collaboration.

ASUS is partnering with MoonShine, a VFX company based in Taiwan known for producing creative works spanning the realms from animation to virtual production. At SIGGRAPH 2022, ASUS and MoonShine will bring you the most comprehensive virtual production solutions supercharged by NVIDIA Omniverse to create seamless and borderless 3D working environments. Watch the Testimonial Video and discover how industry-level production processes can be enhanced with ASUS creator solutions and NVIDIA Omniverse.

ASUS Partnered with Reallusion for 3D Software Giveaway

Furthering its mission to make technology for tomorrow, ASUS also announced ASUS Solutions with NVIDIA Omniverse, ensuring that Reallusion, an animation software and content provider, can operate efficiently across teams and devices. To showcase the strength of this partnership, and demonstrate its character creation and motion capture technology, starting from August 8th to 11th, ASUS ProArt Instagram will host the ProArt X Reallusion software giveaway LIVE Session right from SIGGRAPH 2022. Participants are entered for a chance to win software bundle prizes like iClone 8, Character Creator 4 Full Body Mocap Bundles and Reallusion DA points (prize values exceed U.S. $10,000).

At Siggraph 2022 ASUS will be in booth 933. For more information about ASUS visit www.asus.com/us .

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

