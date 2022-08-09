National Electrical Contractors Association Statement on President Biden signing of the CHIPS and Science Act into law

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Long, CEO of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), issued the following statement as President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law:

On behalf of our 4,000 contractors across America, NECA has supported the push for bipartisan legislation that provides the investment and resources to help America's domestic manufacturing capabilities for economic growth. I would like to thank Majority Leader Schumer, Minority Leader McConnell, Speaker Pelosi, and all the members of Congress who worked in a bipartisan fashion to prioritize America's future. This legislation will create new job opportunities for our contractors and their employees and will ensure our nation's economic competitiveness.

NECA applauds President Biden for signing the CHIPS and Science Act into law. Over the past year, NECA has been working with the Biden Administration and members of Congress to invest in America's economic growth, national security, and supply chain reinforcement to maintain U.S. global competitiveness.

NECA contractors are ready to go to work with its partners to build America's newest innovation of semiconductor chips and manufacturing plants in America. NECA applauds President Biden for signing this critical legislation into law today.

The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is a National Trade Association and the leading voice of the $202 billion electrical contracting industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the U.S. NECA collectively represents over 4,000 electrical contractor members served by 118 local Chapters across the country. NECA employs a unionized workforce with contracts collectively bargained with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

