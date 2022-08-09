Trilogy Health Services partners with Norton Healthcare to provide neuro stroke and spine rehab services

Partnership ensures a seamless transition from hospital discharge to rehab

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between Trilogy Health Services and Norton Healthcare offers continuity of care for patients requiring in-patient rehab following neuro treatment for stroke and spine conditions.

Working in tandem with four Trilogy Health Services campuses, including Westport Place, Park Terrace, Franciscan, and Forest Springs, Norton Geriatrics and Transition team will coordinate post-op clinical care in conjunction with a patient's surgeon to provide a seamless transition from hospital discharge to rehab.

Westport Place Health Campus will also support patients who are in need of care and rehab after a suffering a stroke. Trilogy's clinical nursing team and physical, occupational and speech therapists have completed special training to provide patients with next level collaborative care in conjunction with Norton.

"Trilogy is known as a leader in aging care, but we are also taking great steps to distinguish ourselves through clinical excellence." Rhonda Dempsey, Trilogy Health Services Chief Nursing Officer said. "We are excited to partner with Norton Healthcare to meet this critical need in the community. Our patients will truly be the ones to benefit from the synergy of our two organizations."

"Norton Healthcare is committed to providing excellent neuro care for stroke and spine patients." said Kathleen Exline, system vice president, Performance Excellence & Care, Norton Healthcare. "This partnership with Trilogy Health Services will have a great impact on the community. Together, we will give patients the best opportunity for optimal recovery while also serving their long-term needs."

Trilogy and Norton leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, officially opening the unit at Westport Place Health Campus. The newly renovated hallway is dedicated to stroke patients, providing easy access to care. Patients are now being accepted at all locations. Visit Trilogyhs.com to learn more.

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout four states. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job openings at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

Norton Healthcare is a leader in serving adult and pediatric patients from throughout Greater Louisville, Southern Indiana, the commonwealth of Kentucky and beyond. The not-for-profit hospital and health care system is Louisville's second largest employer, with more than 18,000 employees, over 1,700 employed medical providers and approximately 2,000 total physicians on its medical staff. The system includes six hospitals (five in Louisville and one in Madison, Indiana) with 1,993 licensed beds, eight outpatient centers, 18 Norton Immediate Care Centers, eight Norton Prompt Care at Walgreens clinics and an expanded telehealth program. It provides care at more than 340 locations throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana. The hospitals provide inpatient and outpatient general care as well as specialty care including heart, neuroscience, cancer, orthopedic, women's and pediatric services. A strong research program provides access to clinical trials in a multitude of areas.

