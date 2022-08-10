Market Force Introduces Online Store for Instant Customer Experience Programs

First CX Express Program Offers Mystery Shopping for Restaurants, Retail, Hospitality & More!

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Force Information announced that they are making their world-class large-scale retail customer experience programs available to businesses through the CX Express Shop: an online store for companies looking to launch a customer experience program.

The CX Express Shop from Market Force is here! www.marketforce.com/cxexpress (PRNewswire)

Market Force Information is leveraging their broad experience, infrastructure, and 400,000+ expert mystery shoppers to offer strategic insights to businesses through the CX Express Shop: a simple online shopping cart process to purchase mystery shopping services.

CX Express Mystery Shopping

The CX Express Mystery Shopping program was designed with the knowledge and experience Market Force has developed delivering mystery shopping for some of the world's largest brands. Market Force's trained and certified mystery shoppers can shop online or in person across the United States to uncover opportunities across a wide array of digital and real-world customer journeys.

"We're proud to introduce an off-the-shelf program that can be optimized for restaurants, retailers, and many other consumer-facing businesses," says Scott Griffith, Market Force's Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer.

How CX Express Mystery Shopping Works

A CX Express Mystery Shopping subscription can be purchased online at www.marketforce.com/cxexpress. Businesses will be asked to select how often they want a mystery shop, how much they want to reimburse shoppers, what industry they're in, and the number of locations they want shopped.

After purchase, businesses receive a welcome email with an Excel template to fill out to get their program up and running. Two weeks after Market Force has received the approved forms, clients can expect to receive reports and results from their shopping program.

Why Mystery Shopping Works

Mystery shopping provides brands with an objective evaluation of store performance. Mystery shopping reports help businesses gain insights into how to prioritize their resources, drive customer satisfaction, and adjust their services to get the best return on investment.

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information provides a robust framework for measuring and improving employee experience, operational performance, customer experience, and financial KPI's. Market Force delivers solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more.

