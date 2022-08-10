NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $10.1 million or $1.37 per share. This compares to net income of $8.8 million or $1.19 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, was $27.6 million or $3.72 per share. This compares to net income of $63.8 million or $8.62 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended









6/30/22 3/31/22 6/30/21

6/30/22 6/30/21

EARNINGS DATA:



















Net interest income

$ 21,914 20,942 24,891

65,204 75,220



Provision for loan losses



-- -- --

-- --



Non-interest income



16,276 18,153 26,521

56,768 121,256



Non-interest expense



25,041 27,677 37,654

86,063 114,164



Income tax expense (benefit)



3,025 2,599 2,604

8,344 18,513



Net income (loss)

$ 10,124 8,819 11,154

27,565 63,799























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:



















Total assets

$ 2,478,684 2,206,699 2,310,047

2,478,684 2,310,047



Total loans held for sale 220,131 166,625 459,896

220,131 459,896



Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net 1,784,758 1,531,834 1,345,211

1,784,758 1,354,211



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,354,561 1,357,520 1,425,946

1,354,561 1,425,946



Stockholders' equity



389,106 391,895 398,321

389,106 398,321























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 52.53 52.90 53.81

52.53 53.81



Earnings per share



1.37 1.19 1.51

3.72 8.62



Cash dividends paid per share



0.85 0.85 0.75

2.45 2.05

























Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 1.73 % 1.61 % 1.86 %

1.52 % 3.50 %



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 10.37 % 8.97 % 11.31 %

9.39 % 22.72 %

























Weighted average shares outstanding



7,407,884 7,409,460 7,402,969

7,408,853 7,403,021



