Pixelworks Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Mobile Revenue Increased 68% Year-over-Year to New Quarterly Record and 40% of Total Revenue;

Projector Revenue Increased 12% Year-over-Year

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Total revenue increased 15% sequentially and 36% year-over-year, driven by double-digit growth in both mobile and projector end markets

Mobile revenue increased 33% sequentially and expanded to 40% of total revenue, driven by another consecutive quarter of record sales of hardware-based visual processor solutions for smartphones

OPPO affiliate, realme, launched the realme GT2 Explorer Master, the first smartphone to incorporate Pixelworks' X7 visual processor, featuring ultra-low latency MotionEngine ® and low power super-resolution technology

Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK incorporated by ByteDance's game studio Nuverse and CMGE Group into One Piece Fighting Path , the industry's first game leveraging ecosystem collaboration to achieve optimized visual performance for high frame rate mobile gaming

vivo S15 Pro smartphone launched with Pixelworks' X5 Plus visual processor to elevate visual quality for superior gaming performance, including the introduction of new user-customizable game display filters

ASUS launched the ROG Phone 6 series integrating Pixelworks' advanced visual processing technology, including industry-leading HDR, professional color calibration, DC Dimming and superior eye-comfort

Lightstorm and Pixelworks partner in multi-title license agreement for TrueCut Motion™ platform, enabling remastered versions of Avatar and Titanic to be released in cinematic high frame rate

"Second quarter revenue increased sequentially and grew 36% year-over-year, marking another consecutive quarter of strong double-digit growth and highlighted by record quarterly revenue in our mobile business," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "We also experienced sustained customer demand outside of mobile, with revenue in our Projector business reaching the highest quarterly level in more than two years.

"Complementing our strong topline results, we continue to achieve notable milestones on our strategic initiatives to cultivate synergistic ecosystems for both our mobile and TrueCut Motion solutions. During the quarter, we expanded Pixelworks' collaborative engagements in mobile gaming, including our first-ever partnership with an industry-leading gaming studio to optimize their latest release of One Piece Fighting Path for high-efficiency 120 fps gaming on mobile devices. This was followed by the launch of the realme GT2 Explorer Master Edition, the first announced smartphone to incorporate our ground-breaking X7 visual processor, featuring Pixelworks' proprietary ultra-low latency MotionEngine® and low power super-resolution technology. Additionally, we announced in partnership with Lightstorm that our TrueCut Motion platform is being used to remaster two iconic films, Avatar and Titanic, in high frame rate for theatrical release later this year.

"Acknowledging the broadly accepted uncertainty related to the current macroeconomic environment, including global consumer demand and evolving supply chain dynamics, we continue to see exceptional customer interest and expanding market opportunities for Pixelworks' leading-edge video and motion processing solutions."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was $19.1 million, compared to $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $14.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The sequential and year-over-year increase in second quarter revenue reflected strong growth and record revenue in the mobile market, combined with a sustained recovery of demand in the projector market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 49.0%, compared to 52.7% in the first quarter of 2022 and 50.6% in the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 GAAP operating expenses were $14.5 million, compared to $12.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2022 gross profit margin was 49.3%, compared to 53.2% in the first quarter of 2022 and 52.7% in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating expenses were $12.9 million, compared to $11.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $10.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $5.0 million, or ($0.09) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.6 million, or ($0.09) per share, in the first quarter of 2022, and a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million, or ($0.08) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc." as "net loss".

For the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $3.3 million, or ($0.06) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, or ($0.06) per share, in the first quarter of 2022, and a non-GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or ($0.05) per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was a negative $2.4 million, compared to a negative $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a negative $1.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the second quarter of 2022 were $49.6 million, compared to $55.2 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the third quarter of 2022, will be provided as part of the scheduled conference call.

Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release makes reference to non-GAAP gross profit margins, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense which are required under GAAP as well as the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments and the impact of non-GAAP adjustments to redeemable non-controlling interest. The press release also makes reference to and reconciles GAAP net loss and adjusted EBITDA, which Pixelworks defines as GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. before interest income and other, net, income tax provision (benefit), depreciation and amortization, as well as the specific items listed above.

Pixelworks management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the business and establish its operational goals, review its operations on a period-to-period basis, for compensation evaluations, to measure performance, and for budgeting and resource allocation. Pixelworks management believes it is useful for the Company and investors to review, as applicable, both GAAP information and non-GAAP financial measures to help assess the performance of Pixelworks' continuing business and to evaluate Pixelworks' future prospects. These non-GAAP measures, when reviewed together with the GAAP financial information, provide additional transparency and information for comparison and analysis of operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items to facilitate management's review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period-to-period basis.

Because the Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial results as presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included in this earnings release which is available in the investor relations section of the Pixelworks' website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by use of terms such as "begin," "continue," "will," "expect", "believe," "anticipate" and similar terms or the negative of such terms, and include, without limitation, statements about the Company's businesses, including market movement and demand, the momentum of our mobile growth strategy, efforts to expand partnerships and adoption rates, bookings, and supply allocation. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements for purposes of this release, including any projections of revenue or other financial items or any statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements due to many factors, including, without limitation: our ability to execute on our strategy; competitive factors, such as rival chip architectures, introduction or traction by competing designs, or pricing pressures; the success of our products in expanding markets; current global economic challenges; changes in the digital display and projection markets; seasonality in the consumer electronics market; lack of adoption of our TrueCut Motion platform; our efforts to achieve profitability from operations; our limited financial resources; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and on our suppliers and customers. More information regarding potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements is included from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as subsequent SEC filings.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[Financial Tables Follow]

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net $ 19,078 $ 16,628 $ 14,051 $ 35,706 $ 23,321 Cost of revenue (1) 9,730 7,865 6,940 17,595 12,485 Gross profit 9,348 8,763 7,111 18,111 10,836 Operating expenses:









Research and development (2) 8,521 7,160 6,671 15,681 13,456 Selling, general and administrative (3) 6,024 5,484 4,896 11,508 9,750 Total operating expenses 14,545 12,644 11,567 27,189 23,206 Loss from operations (5,197) (3,881) (4,456) (9,078) (12,370) Interest income and other, net 101 162 181 263 237 Total other income, net 101 162 181 263 237 Loss before income taxes (5,096) (3,719) (4,275) (8,815) (12,133) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (88) 403 107 315 324 Net loss (5,008) (4,122) (4,382) (9,130) (12,457) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest - (470) - (470) - Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (5,008) $ (4,592) $ (4,382) $ (9,600) $ (12,457) Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted (0.09) (0.09) (0.08) (0.18) (0.24) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,120 53,680 52,283 53,901 51,980 ——————









(1) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 59 8 76 67 155 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 72 218 72 463 (2) Includes stock-based compensation 647 583 610 1,230 1,191 (3) Includes:









Stock-based compensation 989 458 820 1,447 1,592 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 18 53 18 113

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit









GAAP gross profit $ 9,348 $ 8,763 $ 7,111 $ 18,111 $ 10,836 Stock-based compensation 59 8 76 67 155 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 72 218 72 463 Total reconciling items included in gross profit 59 80 294 139 618 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 9,407 $ 8,843 $ 7,405 $ 18,250 $ 11,454 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 49.3 % 53.2 % 52.7 % 51.1 % 49.1 %











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses









GAAP operating expenses $ 14,545 $ 12,644 $ 11,567 $ 27,189 $ 23,206 Reconciling item included in research and development:









Stock-based compensation 647 583 610 1,230 1,191 Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:









Stock-based compensation 989 458 820 1,447 1,592 Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 18 53 18 113 Total reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,636 1,059 1,483 2,695 2,896 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 12,909 $ 11,585 $ 10,084 $ 24,494 $ 20,310











Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (5,008) $ (4,592) $ (4,382) $ (9,600) $ (12,457) Reconciling items included in gross profit 59 80 294 139 618 Reconciling items included in operating expenses 1,636 1,059 1,483 2,695 2,896 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (3) 4 (4) (16) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (3,314) $ (3,456) $ (2,601) $ (6,770) $ (8,959)











Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06) $ (0.06) $ (0.05) $ (0.13) $ (0.17)











Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,120 53,680 52,283 53,901 51,980











*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021



Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share

Dollars per share



Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted

Basic

Diluted Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.







































GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.18)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.24) Reconciling items included in gross profit

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.01 Reconciling items included in operating expenses

0.03

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.05

0.05

0.06

0.06 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.

$ (0.06)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.06)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.13)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.17)











































*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT MARGIN *

(Figures may not sum due to rounding)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2022

2022

2021

2022

2021 Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin



















GAAP gross profit margin

49.0 %

52.7 %

50.6 %

50.7 %

46.5 % Stock-based compensation

0.3 %

0.0 %

0.5 %

0.2 %

0.7 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets

- %

0.4 %

1.6 %

0.2 %

2.0 % Total reconciling items included in gross profit

0.3 %

0.5 %

2.1 %

0.4 %

2.6 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin

49.3 %

53.2 %

52.7 %

51.1 %

49.1 %





















*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION *

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and adjusted EBITDA









GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (5,008) $ (4,592) $ (4,382) $ (9,600) $ (12,457) Stock-based compensation 1,695 1,049 1,506 2,744 2,938 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1) (3) 4 (4) (16) Amortization of acquired intangible assets - 90 271 90 576 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. $ (3,314) $ (3,456) $ (2,601) $ (6,770) $ (8,959) EBITDA adjustments:









Depreciation and amortization $ 1,126 $ 1,040 $ 906 $ 2,166 $ 1,922 Non-GAAP interest income and other, net (101) (162) (181) (263) (237) Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes (87) 406 103 319 340 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,376) $ (2,172) $ (1,773) $ (4,548) $ (6,934)











*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.

PIXELWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,568 $ 61,587 Accounts receivable, net 12,431 8,708 Inventories 2,198 1,469 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,023 2,732 Total current assets 66,220 74,496 Property and equipment, net 4,850 5,656 Operating lease right of use assets 3,565 4,789 Other assets, net 3,745 3,162 Acquired intangible assets, net - 90 Goodwill 18,407 18,407 Total assets $ 96,787 $ 106,600 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable $ 3,581 $ 2,747 Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities 10,573 13,563 Current portion of income taxes payable 181 128 Total current liabilities 14,335 16,438 Long-term liabilities, net of current portion 380 519 Deposit liability 12,371 12,716 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,039 2,853 Income taxes payable, net of current portion 2,705 2,948 Total liabilities 31,830 35,474 Redeemable non-controlling interest 29,859 30,905 Shareholders' equity 35,098 40,221 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity $ 96,787 $ 106,600







