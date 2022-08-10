Statement from Vernon Hill on His Stepping Down from His Republic First Board Positions

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I was constructively forced to resign my board positions with Republic. I explained my reasons in my resignation letter to the Board, which I anticipate will be filed with the SEC. As I explain in that letter, the improper and self-serving actions of a group of self-interested Board members, and their efforts to cut me out of meaningful participation in Board deliberations, as well as continued actions that I firmly believe are not in the best interest of Republic or its shareholders, left me no choice but to resign.

SOURCE Vernon Hill