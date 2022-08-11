INAUGURAL FINTECH SUMMIT TO BE HELD IN LITTLE ROCK, AR ON AUG. 15-17, 2022

INAUGURAL FINTECH SUMMIT TO BE HELD IN LITTLE ROCK, AR ON AUG. 15-17, 2022

Major Banking and Finance Event to Feature Banking Industry's Biggest Influencers & Innovators

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The globally recognized producers of fintech accelerators, The Venture Center, today announced "VenCent," a new fintech summit to foster dialogue, synergies and innovation for the nation's banks and leading financial services providers.

WHO: U.S. bankers, investors, regulators, government officials, and entrepreneurs will provide insights and a "sneak peek" into what the financial sector is thinking about challenges facing the U.S. economy.

WHAT/WHEN: The inaugural confab will take place on August 15-17, 2022, and feature some of the banking industry's biggest influencers.

TOPICS will include issues of the day affecting the banking industry at large, such as the impact of rising interest rates (a key economic indicator) – as well as cybersecurity; the evolution of cryptocurrencies; and how revolutionary technologies are bringing banking services to under-served communities and helping new investors build wealth.

SPEAKERS will include:

Governor Asa Hutchinson (AR), a leader who has brought global fintech companies to Arkansas , especially through the award-winning FIS FinTech Accelerator (AR), a leader who has brought global fintech companies to, especially through the award-winning FIS FinTech Accelerator

U.S. Rep. French Hill (AR-02), a former Treasury official, banker, and member of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee (AR-02), a former Treasury official, banker, and member of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee

Michelle Bowman , Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Ron Shevlin , FORBES contributor and Chief Research Officer, Cornerstone Advisors

Gary Norcross , FIS Chairman and CEO

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. , Mayor of Little Rock, AR

Laura Merling , Chief Transformation and Operations Officer, Arvest

Miraj Patel , Founder & CEO, Harness Technologies

Patrick Sells , Chief Innovation Officer, NYDIG

Wayne Miller , Executive Director, The Venture Center

Darrin L. Williams , CEO of Southern Bancorp, Inc.

Full list here .

WHERE: Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham Street, Little Rock, AR 77201.

(Advanced registration required).

WHY: The U.S. banking and the financial sectors are leading indicators for the rest of the economy.

Amid the first major economic downturn since 2008, there is much speculation on where we are now and where we are heading (i.e., inflation, recession, the role of the Federal Reserve, consumer trends and more).

This will be an excellent opportunity to hear from the lineup of outstanding experts and speakers, including government and banking experts, and those in fintech companies who are doing it right.

The conference will also highlight unique examples of successful startups that have benefited from The Venture Center's programs, along with venture investment, workforce, and economic development opportunities in Arkansas.

BACKGROUND

Since it began in 2015, The Venture Center has connected more than 10,000 bankers with early-to-growth stage technology companies, impacting revenues, brand, culture, and growth.

For the full agenda visit vencentsummit.com and to learn more about FIS's long-time support of The Venture Center through its Fintech Accelerator and other programs, visit venturecenter.co .

To request more information or a media interview, contact Kirsten Fedewa (Kirsten Fedewa & Associates) at 202.365.6936 or kirsten@fedewaconsulting.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Venture Center