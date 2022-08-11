More Than 5,000 Our Military Kids Scholarships Funded with Support from Lockheed Martin

More Than 5,000 Our Military Kids Scholarships Funded with Support from Lockheed Martin

Recent Donation Relieves Stress and Builds Community

for Hundreds More Military Children and Teens

OAKTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids® (OMK) is proud to announce Lockheed Martin's $250,000 donation to support over 800 extracurricular activity scholarships for children and teens of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, and combat-injured Veterans in recovery.

Since 2005, Lockheed Martin has sponsored more than 5,000 OMK activity scholarships worth nearly $1.5 million to cover STEM, tutoring, sports, camp, and fine arts expenses for military children and teens across the country.

One such OMK scholarship covers flight lessons for 12-year-old Ethan F. during his father's recovery. "This grant allows my son to explore his passion and possibly his future career as a pilot," said his father, a combat-injured U.S. Air Force Veteran. "It meant so much during my recovery to know that Ethan and his sister, Ryleigh, were meaningfully engaged in their activities thanks to OMK grants. It was the morale boost I didn't even know I needed."

OMK's 2022 Annual Survey indicated that 97% of Combat Injured Program families and 84% of Deployed Program families would not have been able to afford their child's extracurricular activity without an OMK scholarship.

"Lockheed Martin's sustained support has benefited thousands of military kids and teens that may not otherwise have these opportunities," said Kara Dallman, OMK Executive Director and retired Navy Veteran. "Our research shows that these activities positively impact kids' mental health, success in school, sense of community, and overall self-confidence. We thank Lockheed Martin for their investment that is shaping our future fighting force."

About Our Military Kids

Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat-injured service members or Veterans by offering extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services.

