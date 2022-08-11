OUT OF THE OCEAN™ BAGS MADE FROM 100% OCEAN PLASTIC® NOW AVAILABLE AT COSTCO

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeepCool, the environmental pioneer leading the charge to eliminate single-use bags, announced today the launch of Out of the Ocean™, reusable bags made from 100% Ocean Plastic® within all San Diego Costco locations and online at outoftheocean.com.

Each Out of the Ocean™ bag removes the equivalent of 3 plastic bottles from our oceans and waterways, furthering the company's mission to reduce, reuse, and recycle to create a virtuous and economically viable cycle by giving new life to Ocean Plastic® while creating awareness and impact toward protecting our oceans.

The extra-large capacity reusable bags are produced exclusively for Costco and are now available in 3-packs at Costco locations in the San Diego region. They are spacious for Costco trips with convenient details to include internal pockets for sauce jars or olive oil bottles and have dual straps for hand- or over-the-shoulder carry. These bags feature the work of the multi-award-winning international photographer, Grant Thomas who dedicates his life to capturing Mother Nature's finest moments.

"Out of the Ocean™ marks another major milestone in KeepCool's ongoing commitment to sustainability. 15 years after launching the world's first reusable bag made of recycled plastic bottles, we're proud to launch Out of the Ocean™ Reusable Shopping Bags and Foldable Totes made exclusively from plastic waste collected from our oceans. We are happy to be part of an ecosystem that is doing its part to preserve and protect our planet," says Pierre Barlier, KeepCool's CEO.

The Reusable Shopping Bags are now available in San Diego Costco locations. For more on the brand and to shop additional products online, check out OutoftheOcean.com .

About KeepCool:

KeepCool, the parent company of Out of the Ocean's™ has a 20+ year history of championing the use of post-consumer waste as a raw material source for hundreds of millions of bags purchased to date. With Out of the Ocean™, KeepCool is continuing it's mission to reduce, reuse, and recycle to create a virtuous and economically viable cycle by giving new life to Ocean Plastic® while creating awareness and impact toward protecting our oceans.

