InventHelp Inventors Develops New Bird Feeder to Prevent Seed Waste (FMB-105)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to provide wildlife birds with seed without the usual worry of dropped and wasted seed," said one of two inventors, from Merced, Calif., "so we invented the SURE FEED BIRD FEEDER. Our design ensures that dropped seed can be easily obtained by other birds."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for bird feeders. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to collect excess seed dropped by birds. As a result, it helps to reduce seed waste. The invention features a functional and aesthetic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, bird watchers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FMB-105, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp