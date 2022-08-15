China Online Education Group Announces Engagement of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP, a U.S. Auditor, as the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Online Education Group ("51Talk" or the "Company") (NYSE: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, today announced that the audit committee of its board of directors and the board of directors have approved the dismissal of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP ("PwC") as its independent registered public accounting firm and the engagement of Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP ("MBP") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. MBP will be engaged to audit the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

This transition was not the result of any disagreements or unresolved matters with PwC ,the incumbent auditor of the Company, and there are no matters with respect to this transition that need to be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders.

