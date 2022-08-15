Neo PLM Mentioned in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report for Fifth Consecutive Year

Named a 'sample vendor' for Pharma PLM technology along with Oracle, SAP, Siemens, Infor and Dassault Systemes

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo PLM, a leading provider of software solutions for managing pharmaceutical product knowledge and manufacturing, has been named a "sample vendor" in the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Sciences Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain report.

"Digital transformation is becoming increasingly urgent for pharma and biotech manufacturers." — Cathal Strain , Neo PLM

Neo PLM was mentioned in the Hype Cycle's analysis of the pharmaceutical product life-cycle management space, also known as Pharma PLM. Neo PLM joins Oracle, SAP, Siemens, Infor and Dassault Systemes in being named a sample vendor in this category. It is the fifth consecutive year Neo PLM has been in Gartner's Hype Cycle analysis of Pharma PLM.

"To receive this recognition from Gartner in today's pharmaceutical climate is particularly gratifying," said Cathal Strain, president and founder of Neo PLM. "Digital transformation is becoming increasingly urgent for pharma and biotech manufacturers, and Neo is proud to be at the forefront in providing the technology to power that evolution."

Gartner noted in the Hype Cycle report that uncertainties like COVID-19, war in Ukraine, supply-chain issues, rising inflation and movements toward deglobalization have "reinforced the need for CIOs to work closely with quality, operations and supply-chain leaders to sustain flexible production capabilities and to build in extra resiliency."

Gartner also stated that "today, many pharmaceutical clients use PLM in a very narrow fashion, as they are over-relying on heavily customized ERP environments that are not geared for handling life cycles, like PLM. Shifting capabilities to PLM represents an opportunity to standardize life cycle processes."

For Strain, an industry veteran who started his career pioneering IT solutions at Pfizer, the key to that shift is technology that integrates digital process design with production data analytics, creating a shorter bridge from R&D to commercial scale-up and production.

"The key to bringing high-quality medicines to market faster is to streamline, accelerate and optimize core business processes such as tech transfer and batch analysis," said Strain. "The encouraging thing is we can now help companies address this no matter where they sit on the digitization spectrum. The more that modernization can be implemented across the industry as a whole, the better it can respond to new worldwide challenges when it comes to the development and distribution of medicines."

Gartner clients can access the 2022 Hype Cycle for Life Science Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain here: Hype Cycle for Life Science Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain, 2022

About Neo PLM

Neo PLM provides pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers with a patented digital platform for managing product knowledge and manufacturing processes from late-stage R&D through commercial scale-up and production. As the first software to integrate digital process design with production data analytics, the Neo suite streamlines and optimizes core business processes, empowering manufacturers to deliver high-quality medicines to market faster and ultimately unlock the promise of Pharma 4.0. Initially launched as a custom solution for one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, Neo's technology is now deployed in highly complex manufacturing settings worldwide.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademark and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Neo PLM