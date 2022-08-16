Bloqcube® Mentioned in Four Life-science Focused Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloqcube® Inc., the Piscataway based eClinical software company was mentioned in four Gartner Hype Cycle reports in July 2022:

Hype Cycle for Life Science Discovery Research ( July 26 )

Hype Cycle for Life Science Clinical Development ( July 26 )

Hype Cycle for Life Science Manufacturing, Quality and Supply Chain ( July 26 )

Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations ( July 22 )

As Gartner reported, "The number of active blockchain projects within the life science industry grew in 2021… Some clients are exploring concepts where blockchain would streamline clinical trials, handle payments to drug distributors, and conduct health record and exchange transactions, among other things." [1]

Bloqcube® is listed as a Sample Vendor in all four reports. In response, Rama Krishna Rao, CEO and Founder of Bloqcube® commented: "We welcome these mentions of our company by Gartner for the fourth consecutive year in the Clinical Development and Commercial Operation reports. Bloqcube® is a pioneer in the domain of Clinical Trial Management Systems which leverages an innovative blockchain platform. We bring capabilities to pursue decentralized trial strategies addressing diversity and access issues confronting healthcare globally. Such innovations will benefit patients worldwide by enhancing efficiencies in clinical trial operations."

Bloqcube® Inc. is an innovative eClinical software company focused on accelerating clinical trials. Bloqcube's unified, decentralized software system enables small to midsize lifescience companies and CROs to accelerate trials, enhance data integrity and reduce Ransomware vulnerability. Its multiple modules (eConsent/eTMF/CTMS/EDC/Kit SCM/Finance) are integrated into a unified iPad, Cloud, and Blockchain platform.

