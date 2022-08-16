Choice Privileges Recognized As a Top Hotel Loyalty Program By U.S. News & World Report

Award-winning loyalty program praised for expanded member benefits as it makes Best Hotel Rewards Program list six years in a row

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Privileges, the award-winning loyalty program from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), has once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a top hotel loyalty program, according to the publication's newly released 2022-2023 Best Hotel Rewards Program list. The latest accolade marks the sixth consecutive year Choice Privileges has been distinguished as a leader in the hotel rewards category, and highlights Choice's continued commitment to delivering exceptional value to travelers.

(PRNewsfoto/Choice Hotels International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Today's best loyalty programs are the ones that listen to travelers and ensure year-after-year they continue to resonate with guests' unique travel needs," said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement. "Member feedback has always been the driving force behind the Choice Privileges loyalty program and our recurring recognition by U.S. News & World report as an industry leader affirms the value our unique perks and rewards offers travelers."

To compile its distinguished annual list, U.S. News & World Report evaluated the top programs designed for everyday travelers and used a methodology that weighed five components: network size, property diversity, geographic coverage, added benefits and ease of earning a free night. For the 2022-2023 rankings, U.S. News created an additional scoring category to reward loyalty programs – like Choice Privileges – that continued to be flexible with members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This past year, in addition to continuing its hallmark exclusive member rate and popular Your Extras offerings, Choice Privileges unveiled several enhancements for its members, including:

Free night redemptions at 21 Penn National Gaming casino properties.

The Choice Privileges Eat & Earn program, which allows members to earn bonus points for every dollar spent at more than 30,000 participating restaurants across the U.S.

The ability to convert Choice Privileges points to cryptocurrency, in collaboration with Bakkt.

Discounted Cedar Fair passes to Choice Privileges elite members.

Discounted entertainment and tickets through a new collaboration with Entertainment Benefits Group.

The Choice Privileges loyalty rewards program has also consistently been highly ranked in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards, including bonus points, airline miles, or credits for premium coffee and shared rides through the exclusive, personalized, Your Extras welcome gift benefit. Choice Privileges members can earn points for future stays at Choice-branded hotels; for more information or to enroll in Choice Privileges, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/.

A complete list of travel programs recognized by U.S. News & World Report is available at https://travel.usnews.com/rankings/travel-rewards/.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. On August 11, 2022, Choice acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.