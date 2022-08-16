Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Content Drop" App

New Link In Bio App Gives Creators a Streamlined Way to Schedule and Post Content Inside their Link in Bio

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Content Drop App, a new app that allows Creators to schedule and post multimedia content regularly inside their Link in Bio.

Content Drop on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

Content Drop offers an easy dashboard for creators to post and schedule photos, videos, and audio clips. The content posted can be behind-the-scenes photos and video, early access to upcoming releases, fun photos that didn't make it to the feed, or voice memos, unreleased music tracks, and more. More importantly, using the app gives fans more opportunities to connect with their favorite Creators and another reason to visit a Creator's Link in Bio on a regular basis. The content displayed within the app is only available for a limited time, giving a sense of urgency and prompting fans to visit a Creator's link in bio frequently in order to view all of the content posted.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

