Kia Announces 2023 K5

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entering its third model year, the boldly styled K5 sport sedan largely carries over into 2023 with minor enhancements to badging, packaging and feature content. The K5 is available in four well-equipped trim levels: LXS, EX, GT-Line and the sporty GT. The LX trim has been discontinued for 2023. While AWD is no longer offered with the LXS, the GT-Line continues to be available with FWD and AWD configurations.

New for 2023, the GT-Line is now available with a Panoramic Roof Package. The large glass panel lets the light and sun shine in and the package also includes LED interior lighting along with gloss black exterior trim along the B-pillars, windshield and shark-fin antenna, creating a sporty, unified appearance. A heated steering wheel is now standard on the GT-Line AWD. Acoustic glass on the front door windows is standard on EX, both the GT-Line FWD and AWD, along with GT.

Pricing 1 – MSRP (excludes $1,095 destination)

LXS $25,090

GT-Line $26,490

GT-Line AWD $28,190

EX $28,990

GT $31,490

Engine:

1.6T GDI I-4 - 8 A/T: 180 hp/195 lb.-ft. of torque

2.5T GDI 1-4 - 8 DCT: 290 hp/311 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy 2 – EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):

LXS: 27/37/31

EX: 27/37/31

GT-Line FWD: 27/37/31

GT-Line AWD: 25/33/28

GT: 24/32/27

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features 3 :

Driver Attention Warning

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist – Vehicle/Pedestrian w/ Lane Following Assist

Lane Keeping Assist

Lane Following Assist

Driver Attention Warning including Leading Vehicle Departure Alert

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse

Parking Distance Warning – Forward

Parking Collision Assist – Rear

Dimensions:

Overall Length: 193.1 in.

Overall Width: 73.2 in.

Overall Height: 56.9 in.

Wheelbase: 112.2 in.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

3 These systems are not substitutes for proper and safe driving, parking, and/or backing-up procedures. These systems may not detect every object behind or alongside the vehicle or in the vehicle's blind spot or direction of travel. Always drive safely and use caution.

