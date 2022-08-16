Lookout Named a Strong Performer in 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Security Service Edge

Customers cite Lookout platform as valuable investment that can efficiently boost cloud and private application security governance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lookout , a leader in endpoint and cloud security solutions, today announced it has been named a "Strong Performer" in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" for Security Service Edge (SSE). Gartner Peer Insights is a reviews and ratings platform for technology end users to provide candid customer feedback and for technology decision makers to learn about a company's products and services. The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes these user reviews into insights for IT decision makers.

Gartner defines SSE as a technology that "secures access to the web, cloud services and private applications. Capabilities include access control, threat protection, data security, security monitoring and acceptable use control enforced by network-based and API-based integration. SSE is primarily delivered as a cloud-based service and may include on-premises or agent-based components." According to Gartner, by 2025, 80% of organizations seeking to procure SSE-related security services will purchase a consolidated SSE solution rather than stand-alone cloud access security broker, secure web gateway, and ZTNA offerings, up from 15% in 2021.1

Lookout's SSE solution, the Lookout Cloud Security Platform, safeguards an organizations' data, identifies and mitigates threats and facilitates secure access to the web, private apps and cloud services (SaaS) deployed in a multi-cloud environment. It combines Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) natively in a single platform, significantly reducing the complexity, costs and number of security vendors and point solutions an IT department has to manage. It also provides the agility and scalability to keep pace with evolving, increasingly sophisticated threats.

What Lookout SSE Customers Are Saying:

"Lookout CASB is a great product. Out of all the products reviewed, it was the only product that allowed the data to be secured, regardless of location of endpoint or the data itself, as the security follows the data." – Security Analyst, Healthcare Industry

"I enjoy using Lookout CASB and am astounded by how comprehensive it is, from security to control and intelligence. Lookout CASB provides greater control over all our endpoints and app instances, while also allowing us to link it with our enterprise mobility management systems and to all other systems to enforce endpoint access controls. It not only efficiently boosts cloud and private application security governance but also across multi-cloud installations provides significant data finding capabilities." – Finance Consultant, Services Industry

"Lookout CASB is a valuable investment to gain visibility into shadow IT, and to add a real layer of security for SaaS apps." – Deputy CIO, Services Industry

"Lookout CASB is the only solution that lowers costs and simplifies security and access control across all touchpoints, cloud, and on-premises systems. My experience with Lookout CASB has been exactly as I had planned; it has given us complete control over access management and security." – Marketing Tech Leader, IT Services

Earlier this year, Gartner released its 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge in which Lookout was named a Visionary.2 The companion 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for SSE report ranked Lookout in the top three across all four Use Cases.3

"To prevent data leakage in this cloud-first, hybrid workforce era, you need an integrated cybersecurity solution that offers advanced capabilities, rapid onboarding and a seamless user experience," said Pravin Kothari , executive vice president, Product and Strategy, Cloud Security, Lookout. "There's no stronger validation of our product's capabilities and value than positive customer endorsements. Lookout employees are deeply committed to meeting the needs and objectives of our customers, and we're honored to be recognized in the Gartner Peer Insights report."

